Coca-Cola: Highly Secure 3.5% Yield You Probably Shouldn't Buy

KO is overvalued at the current price of $45 when we use our hurdle rate of 9.8% (the average annualized return of SPY). I rate KO a weak buy.

On a bright note, the company is a consistent dividend payer that has raised its dividend every year for the past 58 years. The trend is set to continue this year.

Coke has been a stalwart dividend payer, though stagnant growth has made it such that it likely won't beat the market unless management can devise a new winning strategy.

Investment Thesis

Coca-Cola's (KO) brand is one of the strongest, most valuable brands mankind has ever seen. It yields 3.5% and is trading well below its highs.

But should you throw caution to the wind and buy it based on that information? Probably not.

Today, I will explore the methodology behind my market-beating ways, and ultimately demonstrate why KO will likely underperform SPY should management continue on its present trajectory.

As we all know, and as I will further explore, KO has an incredible line-up of stalwart brands, which it has acquired over its many decades of existence. However, the business has not been managed in such a way that there has been substantial growth; although, as we've seen with McDonald's (MCD), just because revenue is declining does not mean the stock price should as well. There's nuance to any asset. However, in the case of KO, the math tells us that underperformance (relative to SPY) is on the horizon.

Business Overview And Management Strategy

KO's trove of drinks includes, but is not limited to, Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, and Sprite (four of the world's top five best-selling soft drinks). Further, Coca-Cola owns/licenses and markets more than five hundred non-alcoholic beverage brands, which are grouped into category clusters like sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. Here's a snapshot of the company's lineup:

KO's branded beverage products are made available to consumers throughout the world via a network of distributors, independent bottling partners, wholesalers, and retailers as well as company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operations, all of which constitutes the world's most extensive non-alcoholic beverage distribution system. Several beverages bearing trademarks owned by or licensed to Coca-Cola account for two billion of the approximately sixty-one billion servings of all beverages consumed worldwide every day.

Coca-Cola's success depends on its ability to connect with customers by providing them with a range of beverage options to meet their ever-changing desires, needs, and lifestyles. To find out more how Coca-Cola is rethinking disruptive innovation to anticipate tomorrow's taste, click here.

As a complement to the aforementioned plan, KO believes its success depends on the ability of its people to execute effectively every day, with which I strongly agree. KO's objective is to execute its growth strategy centered around disciplined portfolio growth, an aligned and engaged bottling system, and winning with its stakeholders, complemented by brand-building initiatives and revenue growth management, to become more competitive and to accelerate growth in a manner that creates value for the shareholders.

A look at the capital allocation policy at the company shows the management's dedication towards the enhancement of shareholder value through its capital return programs (dividends and share repurchases).

Now, let's check out the company's financials. After which we will dive into a fair valuation estimation so as to deduce KO's long-term investment worthiness.

Income Statement Analysis

As can be seen below, KO has been in the process of "leaning out" its operations, which has resulted in annual revenue declines and a stagnant share price.

Though, it's not all bad. That is, gross margins are stable at 60%, which is a positive trend that we've witnessed in similar situations, such as the previously mentioned McDonald's.

Over the last five years, KO's business has been in a downward spiral; in that, its revenues have been declining at a rate of -4% CAGR. However, the company's sales increased by ~10% in 2019, which reversed some of the steep declines.

But with ~50% of KO's revenue coming from "away-from-home" channels, social distancing measures and "stay-at-home" directives are poised to have a material impact on the company's business in upcoming quarters.

The management already disclosed a ~25% sales volume decline for April. Moreover, guidance for 2020 stands withdrawn. The short-term outlook for the business is bleak, and the uncertainty could mean downward pressure on the stock. The long-term prospects are not exciting either, with revenue growth expectation pegged at 3% CAGR for the next five years. So now that we've explored the recent decline in revenues, let's check out its margins. As I mentioned, share price can increase with revenues declining, granted margins trend in the opposite direction, and efficiencies are created by said revenue declines. Such has been the case for McDonald's, and such may be the case for KO eventually.

As you can see in the chart above, the gross profit margin for KO is stable at just above ~60%. A dramatic shift can be observed in the operating margins of the company, which have gone up from 23% to 28%. The company has likely achieved this progress by reducing its SG&A and marketing expenses related to underperforming brands and brand segments (hence the revenue declines). Here's a chart that further corroborates my thought process.

As you can see, the annual SG&A expenses have reduced from $17 Billion to $12 Billion (-30% in five years), resulting in improved operating margins.

It's apparent that KO is attempting to achieve a McDonald's like "leaning out", which should be positive for current shareholders in the long term. But it still may not be enough.

Next, let's check out the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet Analysis

We already know about the short-term uncertainty surrounding KO's business. To weather the storm of a recession, KO tapped the debt markets in March, raising $5 Billion in new debt. In combination with other borrowings, KO's financial debt went up from $42 Billion to $50.4 Billion (a ~25% increase) in just the first quarter of 2020.

Such an increase in debt does not a winning investment usually make.

However, according to management, the company now has ample liquidity to get through any crisis and emerge stronger on the other side.

I concur with management's commentary regarding liquidity. I do not see any immediate liquidity problems at Coca-cola, considering the company has cash and cash equivalents of $15B and undrawn credit lines of $12B. Further, KO's debt is not expensive, considering the total interest expense of only $650 million last year (on $42B worth of liabilities). Though I do not like such high debt levels, especially when interest expense grows substantially, I believe KO can easily sustain these debt levels without any issues or shareholder value destruction.

Capital Return Program

Regardless of the uncertain business environment, KO's management has reiterated its resolve to continue paying its dividends. Over the last 58 years, KO has increased its annual dividend without fail. In the first quarter of 2020, the company maintained this trend by raising its annual dividend from $1.6 to $1.64. The stock generally trades at a dividend yield between 3% and 3.5%, which is an indication that core business growth is relatively stagnant.

In March, KO's share dipped to a low of $36 (dividend yield of 4.3%). Such a price represents a better buying opportunity from both dividend and capital appreciation perspectives, and in order for me to recommend a "market-beating position" in KO, it would likely have to dip to that point yet again, as I will demonstrate further later in this article.

Over the last five years, Coca-Cola has repurchased some of its stock, reducing the average diluted shares outstanding from 4.5 Billion to 4.325 Billion. The company has already announced the suspension of its buyback program for the rest of this year. After a significant debt raise, I do not think the company will need to dilute shareholders, however.

Now, let's turn our attention to where the rubber meets the road for KO, i.e., the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model assessment.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To determine a fair value for KO's stock, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years (3a.). Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $2 Free cash flow per share growth rate 5% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that KO's fair value is $32.47, i.e., the stock is currently overvalued by 38.57% at a share price of $45.

The expected CAGR on investment in KO for 10 years at the current price of $45 is 6.11%, which is below our hurdle rate (9.8%, i.e., 90-year annualized return on S&P 500). But a 3.57% dividend yield increases the total performance to approximately ~9.7% CAGR.

Therefore, if one were to buy at today's price of $45, they should expect an annualized total return of about 9.7%, which is close to our "hurdle rate," which is our "next best alternative," i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Therefore, we recommend long-term dividend investors to hold off any purchases in KO stock at today's price of $45, as it does not represent "market-beating" value. The company's dividend growth is rock-solid, but it has a low potential for capital appreciation. A better buying opportunity near March lows of $36 should be utilized to initiate new long positions. With uncertainty clouding the business, we expect KO to be available cheaper than it is today in the next few months.

A Little Discussion About Risks And Returns

As we saw above, KO's average annualized return will hover at about 10% over the next 10 years.

Now, I have reviewed stocks such as Twilio (TWLO) when it was at $81 and determined that the average annualized return would be between 20% and 30%.

So what gives?

The market compensates you for the level of risk you take. The higher the risk you take, the more you should expect in the way of returns.

With respect to KO, there is virtually (emphasis on virtually) no risk, as its core brand and brand extensions are some of the most durable, trusted, and highly sought after brands on earth.

So with that being said, if you like safe and easy, then KO might be the right stock for you, but don't expect to beat the market buying it today! (Though you still might...).

Concluding Remarks

KO is a stable company with rising dividends. We see revenues growing in low single digits over the next five years. With management's continued motivation to return excess cash to shareholders, highlighted by a 75%+ cash dividend payout ratio, an investor can expect a consistent and growing dividend income. But the stock is overvalued at the current price, and long-term growth prospects are underwhelming. Thus, I recommend our readers looking for long-term dividend investments, with a potential for capital appreciation, to wait for a better buying opportunity in KO. If you are looking for a better dividend stock, take a peek at our research on Cisco (CSCO).

