Vail Resorts: 2021 Ski Season Uncertainties Weigh On Sentiment

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) is the largest mountain ski resort operator in the United States with a portfolio of properties and vacation destinations that includes hotels and real estate. The company has grown through acquisitions of smaller resorts along with an international expansion in 2019 with ski areas in Australia. While Vail Resorts benefits from its market leadership position, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represents a major disruption that has forced the closure of all ski and retail operations. The stock is down by over 30% from recent highs in late February given the weaker outlook and uncertainties for when the business can resume. While shares have rallied from their low in March, we take a more cautious view and see more downside given the significant uncertainties to the company's operating and financial outlook through next year.

Response to COVID-19

Vail Resorts last reported its fiscal Q2 earnings in March with GAAP EPS of $5.04 which was approximately flat compared to $5.02 in the period last year. Some of the trends in that last quarter which have been a theme over the past year included relatively soft organic growth and weaker margins. Earnings last year were pressured based on the acquisition of "Peak Resorts" in September 2019 and the "Falls Creek" and "Hotham" Australia properties in April of last year. Keep in mind that this financial period through the end of January was largely business as usual.

The scenario deteriorated with the accelerating COVID-19 outbreak into early March which was enough for management to pull its previous full-year guidance. At the time, the disruption was mostly based on weaker international travelers. On March 17th, Vail Resorts announced it would close all ski operations along with related hospitality and retail properties as a response to the deepening crisis. The company offered refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski school, and equipment rentals. Measures subsequently announced include the following:

Suspending the quarterly cash dividend for the next two quarters representing a savings of $140 million in cash. Note, the last payment on April 9th was maintained.

Cutting the calendar year 2020 CAPEX by $80-$85 million through a deferral of discretionary projects like adding new chair lifts.

Six-month salary reduction for all U.S. salaried employees between 5% and 25% top executives.

Overall, the financial situation is stable with the company reporting $500 million in cash on hand at the end of the last quarter. On April 29th, Vail Resorts announced the issuance of an additional $600 million in notes due in 2025 for general liquidity purposes. With this new debt, we estimate a current debt to EBITDA level of 3.4x. There is still an expectation for operations to begin to normalize with "summer season" activities at the resorts in North America and the winter months at the Australian properties. This is consistent with currently easing restrictions as the U.S. economy begins to restart with continued social distancing guidelines. It's still unclear when the business can return to normal.

Guidance Update

With the North America ski season running from early November through late May, the company lost out on the tail end of the season. Management now expects a negative EBITDA impact of $180 million to $200 million for March and April. This is in the context of the full-year 2019 EBIDTA of $702 million. From the March 18th press release:

Given the closure of our operations as a result of COVID-19, we anticipate that our operating results for March and April will have a negative impact of $180 million to $200 million compared to the Resort Reported EBITDA expectation we had as of March 1, 2020. If we are able to reopen certain resorts before the end of the season, we believe such a decision will not have a material impact, positive or negative, on our results for Fiscal 2020. We are currently expecting to be fully operational for the North American summer and Australian ski season for all of our businesses, however that will remain subject to the ongoing situation with COVID-19. Additionally, even if we are fully operational, we expect that our results in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 will be negatively impacted by the current economic and travel environment, but we are not able to fully assess that impact at this time.

Management issued another update in late April discussing how it intends to deal with season pass holders who were unable to utilize the ski resort during the closures. The company is offering a sliding scale discount between 20% and 80% in the form of a credit for pass holders to purchase 2020/2021 season passes depending on how many days they were utilized last year. While not a complete refund, the plan appeals to the loyal customers who may purchase a season pass every year. The company is also offering a form of insurance for all pass holders for the next season that will refund any unused portion in case of new closures.

The interesting aspect here is how Vail Resorts is choosing to account for this new policy. Since the season passes and other "frequency-based products" are typically considered deferred revenue at the time of sale and recognized over the entire ski season, the company is now delaying the recognition of $118 million from 2019/2020 season pass ticket sales and related costs into the next fiscal year. From the April 27th press release:

"As a result of the early closure this season and the meaningful credits we are offering to 2019/2020 season pass holders, we will be delaying the recognition of approximately $118 million of our deferred season pass revenue, as well as approximately $3 million of related deferred costs, that would have been recognized in the remainder of fiscal 2020 and will now be recognized in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2021. This will result in a reduction in lift revenue and Resort Reported EBITDA in fiscal 2020 of approximately $118 million and approximately $115 million, respectively, which is incremental to the negative impact previously disclosed on March 18, 2020. Fiscal 2021 lift revenue will increase by approximately $118 million, partially or fully offsetting the negative impact of the credits being offered to pass holders, depending upon the final usage of such credits towards the purchase of 2020/2021 season passes, and fiscal 2021 Resort Reported EBITDA will increase by approximately $115 million."

In other words, Vail Resorts is transferring the portion of deferred revenue from the fiscal year 2020 season pass into 2021 with an expectation that many skiers will take advantage of the offer. From an accounting perspective, it makes sense as the revenue was not earned between March and April and the refund is in the form of a credit for next year. These sales represent cash the company already received when the original passes were sold.

On the other hand, the move should not have an economic impact on the valuation of the company. Next year's "positive" accounting gain comes at the expense of a wider loss this year. The way to think about this is that many season pass holders are likely to be repeat customers anyways, so this recognition into the 2021 fiscal year does not represent organic growth. Our interpretation is that the measure is slightly revenue negative between the two years as Vail is essentially offering a discount. This implies that the "average price" for all sales will be lower across all lift tickets. We believe this to be a bearish trend for the company.

Valuation

Our main concern here comes down to valuation. We sense that the market remains too aggressive or exuberant in terms of fiscal 2021 "next year's" earnings estimates. For this year based on the fiscal year that ends on July 31, 2020, MTN is expected to earn $2.59 per share, representing a decrease of 63% compared EPS of $7.42 in 2019. Investors are already looking ahead past this year's disruption into the recovery.

The current consensus EPS for 2021 is $6.66, which implies earnings will normalize to within 10% of the result from 2019 when it was business as usual. We are skeptical of this estimate. If we consider that the coronavirus pandemic will pressure the operating environment and earnings outlook at least through the early portion of the 2020/2021 ski season later this year, it's likely earnings should have more downside.

The fiscal 2021 EPS estimate implies the current stock price at ~$170.00 is trading at a one-year forward P/E multiple 25.5x multiples. If we knock off 10% from the 2021 EPS estimate down to $6.00 and apply a normalized 20x multiple, the stock could trade to $120 as a fair value, representing a 30% downside from the current levels.

It's an exercise that can be applied to any stock but highlights the potential trading range for Vail Resorts. The question becomes what multiple is appropriate and why earnings will continue to be pressured. We believe there is a downside for both.

Again, there's a lot of uncertainty regarding not only the timetable for when operations can return to normal, but also the overall business environment Vail Resorts will be facing when the next North America ski season begins later this year. The risks here are not only related to potential changes in how the resorts operate but also the broader macro conditions.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Recognizing that skiing is an outdoor activity, there are still unique challenges to social distancing that may still be required into the start of the 2020/2021 ski season. Areas of lodges and even chair-lift boarding areas often congregate many people highlighting the need to take safety precautions.

It's also worth remembering that the resorts are more than just skiing and include restaurants, retail, and hotel properties. If social distancing precautions are necessary through November and December of this year, then capacity may need to be limited for the resorts to operate. There may likely be headwinds related to a weak trend in international visitors and potentially softer consumer spending dynamics based on the current economic environment. Aside from the die-hard ski enthusiasts, the marginal customer and casual tourists including foreign visitors to the resorts may take longer to return. A lower number of visitors can have a cumulative negative effect on earnings.

One of the big bullish drivers for the stock in recent years was precisely an expectation of steadily increasing prices for season passes, single- and multi-day tickets. The latest update from Vail Resorts confirms it is going to offer large discounts for last year's ticket holders. The combination of lower average pricing and softer visitor trends suggests a weak operating and financial outlook for Vail this year beyond the current public health crisis.

To the upside, a quick containment of the virus and resumption of global travel and tourism activities is a best-case scenario for the company. In our view, the combination of a weaker outlook, higher debt, suspended dividend, and continued uncertainties suggests there is downside for earnings and a multiples contraction may be in order. We expect the stock to remain volatile with risks tilted to the downside.

