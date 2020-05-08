Summary

First quarter Onpattro sales beat lowered expectations, but management reduced full-year guidance by 5% to account for greater disruption from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Early data on ALN-AGT are very promising, with a clinically-meaningful reduction in blood pressure at 8 weeks, no safety signals, and a convenient dosing regimen.

Alnylam isn't as cheap as it was, but this is a still a good name to consider holding in the biotech space.