Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Continues To Execute, Though Covid-19 Is A Near-Term Hurdle
Summary
First quarter Onpattro sales beat lowered expectations, but management reduced full-year guidance by 5% to account for greater disruption from the Covid-19 outbreak.
Early data on ALN-AGT are very promising, with a clinically-meaningful reduction in blood pressure at 8 weeks, no safety signals, and a convenient dosing regimen.
Alnylam isn't as cheap as it was, but this is a still a good name to consider holding in the biotech space.
Alnylam’s (ALNY) management simply continues to execute, logging another quarter of better than expected results and moving the pipeline forward. While Covid-19 is going to create some near-term challenges for the Onpattro