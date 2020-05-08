German Court Throws A Spanner Into Eurozone Recession Policy

The German Constitutional Court has just decided that some ECB policy is ultra vires - and thus so would even more of what is being suggested should be done.

Fiscal policy is restricted to national action which is why ECB monetary policy has been edging ever closer to being, in reality, that fiscal policy.

As I've mentioned before the eurozone has a policy problem, in that only monetary policy is or can be coordinated across the 'zone.

The constitutional problem

In the US what the Federal government says goes is what goes. State constitutions can say whatever they like but not in conflict with that from the level above. See state level restrictions on abortion, etc., they must all be within the rules of Roe v Wade and so on, those being handed down from the Federal level.

A significant portion of the political establishment of the European Union (note, not the same as the European one) would like that to be true of the EU. At present it's not so and one of the hold outs is the German Constitutional Court. They have long held that the paramount law is the German constitution and any European laws or actions that conflict with that aren't valid.

We'll obviously have to see how that plays out over the decades.

In detail and right now the German court interprets that local constitution as saying that there are significant limits as to what the European Central Bank can do with the euro. Specifically, they insist that everything must be done with "proportionality".

The point being that sure monetary policy shades, along the spectrum, into fiscal policy. This is one of the key points of modern monetary theory after all. The central bank can just print money and the government goes and spends it. This is also called monetization of fiscal policy.

Leave aside all the politics of that idea and just accept that a substantial portion of German thought - establishment economists perhaps more so than the general public but still - really doesn't like this idea at all. We might say it's all overshadowed by the cultural memories of the Weimar inflation, or that's just the way it is, whatever. But this difference is there.

The political question

It is possible to be cynical about the European Union and insist that the basic idea is that Germany should pay for everything. Certain Germans - the same establishment economists above among then - worry that this might be so and they're also against this idea. There's thus a constant policing of the actions of the European Central Bank and its actions to ensure that this doesn't start happening.

Being less cynical it is possible to examine the actions of the ECB. Under QE the ECB had to accept certain restrictions upon the bonds it could buy, No more than a certain percentage of an issue (some 30% or so), the spread across countries must be in proportion (this is a different sort of proportionality than the one mentioned up at the top) to the capital each nation contributed to the ECB and so on.

The point of all of this was to stop QE morphing into that monetization of fiscal policy. For without such restrictions the natural thing to do would be to buy those bonds which were in greatest supply - Italy, obviously - and this would, in any volume, amount to the ECB directly funding Italian state spending.

The court's decision

The court has (the full delightful German legalese translated into English is here) stated that even these restrictions were not enough. The ECB's actions lacked proportionality.

What they mean here is that sure, monetary policy is necessary at times, up to and including QE. But there's a hazy line between that and the monetization of fiscal policy. Thus monetary policy should only be done in necessary proportion to the needs of monetary policy and should not cross over that hazy line. Which is exactly what they are saying did happen.

A full and immediate - proper - reaction would be that the ECB must immediately dump the half trillion euros of German bonds that it has already bought. This isn't, obviously, going to happen. There's going to be much political and legal discussion before anything at all is done.

What this means for the future

This is, however immediately important for future actions. The current ECB idea is that coronabonds should be issued. These would be used by the ECB to do that direct funding of state expenditure to deal with the virus related shutdown. But these would be generally guaranteed by the ECB and thus the constituent nation states and their governments. Which would be mutualization of the spending and thus far beyond the current QE arrangements. And clearly and obviously well beyond what the German constitutional court has already declared to be unallowable.

As a result of this ruling Italian on yields have risen 0.15%. Sure, that's not much, but it's a signal. The assumption that some part of the Italian debt burden is going to be mutualized across eurozone nations - that, in the end, Germany will pay - is now significantly at risk.

My view

I've long insisted that there's a distinct tension at the heart of the eurozone. The entire idea of a common fiscal policy means, in the end, that the richer nations will be paying for the poorer. This is something that the richer nations aren't all that much in favor of.

There have been a number of proposals that bring this in by the back door, coronabonds being just the latest. All of these have been opposed by those in Germany who can point to the constitution about how it shouldn't happen. For it to happen it must be open, voted upon and agreed by the German government, back doors are not allowed.

This is just a replay of the basic point, that Germany doesn't want to be doing all the paying.

The investor view

There has, recently, been an assumption that something will be cobbled together to aid certain of the more indebted eurozone nations. By which everyone means Italy in the first instance, where GDP to debt ratio is likely to rise to 150% real soon now. No one's got enough money to bail the place out if it defaults, it can't inflate on its own - it's in the euro - and that mutualization is really the only way out. And, although few really wish to say it, France isn't all that far behind - especially if Italy does try to default or leave the euro.

That assumption about mutuality is what has kept debt yields in Italy down. Removing it means they will rise and rise further. Far more important than that is the lack of any feasible Plan B. The eurozone is now at risk simply because, in the absence of overturning or ignoring that German court, there isn't a Plan B. There's mutualization or there's leaving the system for Italy and not really anything else.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.