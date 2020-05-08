Brazil Is Not Delivering On Its Economic Promise

On April 20, in a previous article, I highlighted the price action in the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) and the leveraged Direxion Daily MSCI Bull 2X Shares (BRZU). In that piece, I suggested that the BRZU product could be a lotto ticket as the price was at $1.69 and was preparing to undergo a reverse split of 1:35. On April 20, BRZU closed at a split-adjust level of $58.80 per share, and the lotto ticket has continued to see its value evaporate over the past trading sessions. BRZU was trading at $48.50 level on May 7, down 17.5% since April 20. Over the same period, EWZ fell from $24.92 to $22.95, a decline of 7.9%.

Meanwhile, the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar continued to decline over the period. While a weaker currency is theoretically a positive for Brazil’s exports as it makes them more competitive in global markets, the new low in the real reflects the economic reality that Brazil’s leadership is not delivering on its promises.

The Bolsonaro bounce ended quickly in the currency; it took longer in the stocks

In October 2018, Brazil decided it was time for a political change. South America’s leading economy and the most populous nation turned to a right-wing business-friendly candidate after years of political and financial scandal weighed on its economy.

On the campaign trail, Jair Bolsonaro pledged to clean up corruption and restore Brazil’s economy. The nation has vast resources when it comes to commodity production. After years of Chinese investment in Brazil under former governments, Bolsonaro asked Brazilians if they wanted their future determined in Sao Paulo or Beijing. The message resonated with voters and Bolsonaro became the leader of the country.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights the small bounce in the value of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar that took the exchange rate from a low of $0.2368 in September 2018 to a high of $0.2800 in October 2018. The election caused an increase in optimism among Brazilians. The real remained above the September 2018 low until November 2019. The currency market wanted to see words put into action by the new leader of the nation.

Source: CQG

Meanwhile, after hitting a low of $30.65 per share in September 2018, the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) made higher lows and higher highs reaching a peak of $48.48 in December 2019. The stable currency, rising stock markets around the world, and optimism over the business-friendly government caused EWZ to appreciate by 58.2% over the fifteen-months. The top holdings of EWZ include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

EWZ has net assets of $5.21 billion, trades an average of over 36.8 million shares each day, and charges a 0.59% expense ratio. The product holds companies from the commodity, banking, and media sectors of the Brazilian economy.

Coronavirus is raging in Brazil after a mistake by the leadership

The collapse of markets around the world in 2020 triggered selling in the Brazilian market. While the rest of the world addressed the spread of Coronavirus with social distancing guidelines and by shuttering nonessential businesses, President Bolsonaro resisted. As recently as last weekend, the leader of Brazil has egged on Brazilians that have defied isolation. Bolsonaro has dismissed COVID-19 as “a bit of a cold.” Meanwhile, as of May 7, over 8,600 have died from the virus that has infected over 127,000 people. According to the Guardian, “his health minister flew to the crisis-stricken Amazon city of Manaus where authorities have been forced to dig mass graves to accommodate the soaring number of dead.”

In Brazil, the actual death and infection rates are likely far higher, given the President’s actions and leadership during the crisis.

Emerging markets have suffered during the crisis

Emerging markets are far more volatile than markets in the United States and Europe. During the 2008 global financial crisis, EWZ declined from $102.21 to a low of $26.64 or 74%. The S&P 500 fell from 1576.09 to 666.79 or 57.7% over the same period. When it comes to the global pandemic, Brazil and other emerging markets do not have the same level of medical technology as the US and Europe, so the toll on the nation is likely to be far more severe. At the same time, the data is suspect as the emerging markets are not equipped to diagnose and report the full impact of the virus on its citizens. In South America, Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world, the ongoing suffering is likely at a much higher level than reporting suggests.

At below $23 on May 7, the EWZ ETF has declined from a high of $48.48 in early January 2020, a fall of over 52%.

The real makes lower lows

The price action in the Brazilian real is a sign of how bad are politically, economically, and from a public health perspective Brazil.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair shows a steady decline throughout 2020. The real fell below the 2018 pre-Bolsonaro low in late 2019 and kept on going. The currency reached its most recent low on May 7 at $0.16775. At the recent low, the currency lost over 40% of its value since the 2018 election.

The Brazilian stock market sinks- EWZ holds shares in Brazilian companies

The action in the Brazilian stock market has been even worse.

Source: Barchart

The EWZ product dropped to a low of $20.14 in March, while world markets were plunging. Brazilian stocks fell to the lowest level since 2016 when scandals sent EWZ below the 2008 bottom at $26.64. At $22.84 on May 7, EWZ remains below the 2008 financial crisis low, and not far above its recent bottom, even though US stocks have recovered since March.

Brazil is a nation that has vast natural resources. In 2010, EWZ rallied to a high of $81.77 as the liquidity from central banks fueled a rally in raw material prices that took many to multiyear or record highs in 2011. The Brazilian real peaked at over $0.65 against the dollar in 2011, over 3.6 times its current level.

It may be only a matter of time before Brazilians bid a despedida to their President. Brazil’s natural resources make the nation a supermarket to the world. The current leadership is not delivering on its economic promise. We could see a relief rally when Brazilians lose patience and confidence with the current administration, which could be right around the corner. So long as today’s lows are tomorrow’s highs in the currency and stock market, President Bolsonaro’s days could be numbered.

