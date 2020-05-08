The Debt Problem: The Burden Accelerates

But, the problem with this is that corporations and others are experiencing a shrinkage in cash flow to pay their debts, and this turns the situation into a solvency issue.

The problem is that the organizations facing a debt problem can only do one thing to resolve the problem at the current time, and that is issue more debt.

The debt burden in the United States is growing as new information is collected and organizations move to raise large amounts of new debt.

There is a growing awareness of the debt burden that exists, and this is being reflected by more and more analysts.

Balance sheets are largely dominating income statements in the minds of investors. Despite early efforts to contain costs, once-unthinkable collapses in corporate revenues have put a spotlight on cash burn, liquid assets and debt maturity schedules.

So writes Mohamed El-Erian in the Financial Times.

Mr. El-Erian goes on:

Long-established incumbents are fielding questions from analysts on whether the virus disruption that is hitting their operations also poses an existential threat to their balance sheets.

We are getting more and more data on the situation, and we are also seeing more and more organizations moving into the banking system, the bond markets, and other sources of cash.

Almost every sector of the economy came into this crisis with too much debt, but, as Robert Armstrong argues:

the only viable short-term solution is to borrow more, to survive until the crisis passes.

However, as Larry Fink, Chief Executive Officer of Black Rock Inc., recently stated to a private audience:

As bad as things have been for corporate America in recent weeks, they’re likely to get worse.

The Numbers Continue To Come In

Recent data show that for April, US companies sold $32 billion in junk-related debt. This is the largest monthly total in three years.

Credit line drawdowns at U.S. banks for April are estimated to run about $550 billion. And this is the space that the Federal Reserve has moved into to make borrowing easier in the corporate debt market and in lending to smaller companies. The Fed is tentatively committed to buy $750 billion in corporate debt and to make $600 billion in loans available to midsized companies.

Where many of the latter are expected to be “forgiven” if used correctly, it seems as if the regulations and administration of the program will not result in as much “forgiveness” as originally thought.

The Solvency Problem

As we have seen, the build-up in corporate debt has already started to started to provide individual cases to the bankruptcy scene. J. Crew was the first to go, but many more are expected to follow. Neiman Marcus, the retail chain long expected to go into bankruptcy, has just made "the move" into bankruptcy.

And concern is already being raise about whether or not the legal industry will be able to handle the now expected flood of cases that will soon be happening.

Katy Stech Ferek writes in the Wall Street Journal:

The nation’s bankruptcy industry is bracing for a wave of business collapses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic as its ranks have been thinned by a decade of economic growth.



The slowed pace of corporate chapter 11 bankruptcy filings - which crested in 2009 with 13,700 cases and has fallen to about half that amount in recent years - has led restructuring firms to shed bankruptcy lawyers and advisers.”

And the growing problem in the smaller firms? A new survey by the Society for Human Resource Management showed that 52 percent of those surveyed expected to be out of business within six months. (Note that the survey of 375 firms was conducted between April 15-21 and doesn’t account for improved business conditions as some U.S. states reopen this month.)

Other Areas

We also hear that the commercial real estate area has been having problems. The owners of hotel buildings in the US are behind by about 25 percent on their commercial mortgage-backed securities in April. In March, only about 4 percent were behind. These numbers come from JPMorgan.

Joe Rennison writes in the Financial Times:

The travel and leisure industry has been at the center of the fallout in the $1.3tn market for commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), where property loans are used to create new bonds with varying levels of exposure to the risk of default. JPMorgan also noted that the amount of loans moving to ‘special servicing’ status - where a loan is transferred from the company responsible for passing mortgage payments to investors, to a third-party chasing late payments - increased to $10.4bn in April, from just $800m in March, across the entire CMBS market.

These are major numbers. And according to most sources, they are numbers that are bound to increase.

Conclusion

There is plenty of reason to believe that investors are moving their attention from profit reports or income releases and putting their focus on balance sheet positions. At the same time, investors are also realizing that the only way these debtors are going to possibly get through the severe recession that everyone is moving into is by... borrowing more money.

Borrowing more money may be the short-run solution, but it just puts even more pressure on the organizations doing the borrowing. And these organizations can only go so far. Debt can finally come home to destroy you.

This is what the financial markets are facing in the near term. We see J. Crew going, then Neiman Marcus, then Argentina, then... you name it. This is going to be the environment for investments.

Because of the building number of default cases in the bonds, some hedge funds are heading into gold as a "safe haven". Even “one of the hedge fund industry’s longest-standing bears,” Russell Clark, chief executive of Horseman Capital, has ditched his holdings in government bonds.

Investors, beware... the avalanche is only going to become worse.

