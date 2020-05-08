Franco-Nevada's Q1: The Industry Leader Became Too Expensive

Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) reported its Q1 2020 financial results on May 6, just like Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But the company's Q1 was less impressive compared to its main peers. And the Q2 results will be even worse, as the impacts of the coronavirus-related mine closures, as well as the oil price collapse, will be fully felt.

In Q1, Franco-Nevada sold 134,941 toz of gold equivalent, which is 10.6% more than in the same period of the previous year but 12% less than in Q4 2019. The decline was caused especially by gold sales that equaled 117,698 toz in Q4 but only 105,751 toz in Q1. The results should be even worse in Q2, as two of Franco-Nevada's key assets, Cobre Panama and Antamina, together responsible for nearly 25% of the company's attributable gold equivalent production, remain suspended. Also 11 of the smaller assets had to reduce or completely halt production; however, 5 of them have already restarted their operations. As a result, Franco-Nevada withdrew its 2020 attributable production guidance.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Franco-Nevada)

Franco-Nevada's average realized gold price increased to $1,583/toz (compared to $1,480 in Q4), and the average realized palladium price increased to $2,248/toz (compared to $1,800 in Q4). The average realized platinum price of $903/toz remained almost unchanged compared to Q4 ($907/toz), and the average realized silver price even declined to $16.9/toz (compared to $17.31 in Q4). In total, the revenues equaled $204.5 million, which is 34% more than in Q1 2019 but almost 7% less than in Q4 2019. The major portion of revenues, 69.4%, was generated by gold sales, followed by energy sales (11%), PGMs (9.4%), silver (9.2%), and other metals (1%).

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Franco-Nevada)

Although the company's operating cash flow increased to $195.2 million in Q1, reaching the highest level in more than two years, the net income experienced a free fall. While in Q4 the net income equaled $113.3 million, in Q1 it turned into a net loss of $98.8 million. The net loss is attributable to the impairment of $207.4 million related to the energy assets, namely to the SCOOP/STACK and Weyburn royalties. The adjusted net income equals $109.2 million, which is only slightly worse compared to the Q4 adjusted net income of $110.8 million. The Q1 2020 EPS and adjusted EPS equal -$0.52 and $0.58 respectively.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada)

Franco-Nevada's positive cash flows have translated into a notable improvement of its financial health. The volume of cash on hand grew to $209.8 million, or by nearly 60% quarter over quarter. The remaining debt of $80 million was eliminated and after five quarters, and the company became debt-free again. As a result, the net debt equals -$209.8 million. Moreover, the company has a credit facility of $1.1 billion at its disposal, which means that it is well-positioned to utilize the current market situation and make some new deals.

(Source: Author's own processing, using data from Seeking Alpha and Franco-Nevada)

During Q1, Franco-Nevada used its at-the-market equity program to issue 435,000 new shares that were sold for $46.1 million. The average price was $105.84 per share.

The company also announced an increase to its dividend. The Q1 dividend will equal $0.26 per share, which is 4% more than in Q4 2019. The dividend is payable on June 25, and although its existence is nice, it offers an annualized dividend yield of only 0.73%.

In Q1, Franco-Nevada made also a tiny acquisition, as it acquired a 0.62% NSR on Alamos Gold's (AGI) Island Gold project for $13.4 million. However, the mine produces only around 150,000 toz gold per year. Franco-Nevada will be probably receiving less than 1,000 toz gold per year from this royalty, which is relatively negligible for a company of its size.

(Source: Author's own processing)

As can be seen in the chart above, which shows the historical price-to-earnings, price-to-operating cash flow, and price-to-revenues ratios, Franco-Nevada tends to maintain high levels of all three indicators. But the recent steep share price growth elevated them to very high levels even by the company's standards. As of May 6, Franco-Nevada shares closed at $142.45, which translated into a market capitalization of $27.06 billion. Its cumulative EPS for the last four quarters equals $0.96, cumulative operating cash flow equals $669.3 million, and cumulative revenues equal $905 million. The price-to-earnings ratio stands at 148.39, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio at 40.43, and the price-to-revenues ratio at 29.9.

(Source: Author's own processing)

Also when compared to its main peers, Wheaton Precious Metals and Royal Gold, Franco-Nevada is the most expensive. While its price-to-earnings ratio is slightly lower than Wheaton's price-to-earnings ratio, this indicator is heavily impacted by non-cash impairment charges that both the companies realized over the recent quarters. As a result, the price-to-operating cash flow ratio and price-to-revenues ratio seem to be more representative. In both cases, Franco-Nevada's ratios are the highest by far.

The share price was experiencing steady growth from the very beginning of Q1. However, in late February, a sell-off began. The coronavirus-related gold and stock market decline pushed Franco-Nevada share price to the low at $77.18, which was reached on March 16. After this, the share price started growing, and it grew by 85% in less than two months. Right now, the bull trend still lasts, however, the shares are starting to be dangerously expensive. The RSI is in overbought territory, and the share price, as well as its 10-day moving average, are very distant from the 50-day moving average. The shares have become too expensive, and it is hard to expect the current valuation ratios to be maintained in the long term. A correction should come sooner or later.

What I like about Franco-Nevada's Q1

The operating cash flow increased.

The debt was eliminated completely, and the company is debt-free now.

What I don't like about Franco-Nevada's Q1

The gold equivalent sales and revenues declined.

A substantial net loss was recorded (although it was caused by an impairment charge).

The share price is dangerously high.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.