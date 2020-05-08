PayPal: Crisis Was Just A Bump In The Road

I think that PayPal is on the right side of growth trends in payment processing, and recent developments only help to support my bullishness.

What crisis? PayPal's 1Q20 results were hurt by a soft month of March, but the company seems to have returned to "business as usual" in April.

May 7 was yet another day to remember that the COVID-19 crisis will leave the US economy deeply scarred. Unemployment claims for the most recent week exceeded expectations, and filings now add up to well over 30 million since mid-March. Corporate America has been feeling the pinch, with earnings currently forecasted to drop by a ten-year record of 20% in 2020, if not more.

But look at PayPal's (PYPL) numbers over the past few months, and the crisis will have seemed like a bump in the road. The company's 1Q20 performance, disclosed after-hours on May 6, was certainly impacted by the closure of a large part of the global economy in March. But business has returned to something very close to normal in April, suggesting that PayPal may suffer much less than its peers through the novel coronavirus setback.

Close your eyes to March results

The first quarter headline numbers were not necessarily pretty. Both revenues and earnings lagged consensus expectations, a one-two punch that PayPal had not suffered in the previous 20 quarters at least. Top-line growth of less than 12% was also a record-low for the company, while adjusted EPS of $0.66 that was flat YOY took a hit from a $237 million provision for credit losses.

But any drag to operational and financial results seems to have been caused by a very weak month of March. The headwinds appear to have subsided, as the charts below suggest. In April, net new adds skyrocketed, likely the result of the economy shifting to e-commerce and PayPal naturally benefiting from it.

Payment volumes bounced straight back to 20%-plus levels, and the management team has disclosed May 1st having been the "largest single day of transactions ever, larger than last year's transactions on Black Friday or Cyber Monday". The impressive numbers of the past several weeks happened in spite of some cross border weakness, FX pressures and a sharp drop in travel and entertainment-related business.

Looking forward, the YOY increase in second quarter revenue has been guided to reach mid-teen levels on an FX-neutral basis, and the same should happen with non-GAAP EPS growth (pending potential adjustments to credit provisions). I believe there is quite a bit of conservatism baked into these projections, considering (1) how strong April's key operating metrics have been and (2) the unpredictable nature of this "new economy".

PYPL stock is a buy, despite run-up

I will be honest: I did not expect to see PayPal perform as well as it has so quickly after the start of the COVID-19 crisis. Intuitively, it makes sense that a heavy shift from brick-and-mortar to e-commerce and from contact to contactless transactions would have been a positive for the San Jose-based tech company. Still, I may have underestimated the appeal of PayPal's payment platform, and my expectations have been pleasantly exceeded.

I remain a PYPL bull, and short-term developments only help to support my long-term view on the company and stock. About a year ago, I added this name to my All-Equities SRG portfolio, and explained in more detail why I did so. Today, I continue to think that PayPal is on the right side of growth trends in payment processing. Green field opportunities in less developed markets, the ramp up and monetization efforts in Venmo and the recent acquisition of Honey further beef up the growth potential.

Certainly, PYPL is not a stock for bargain hunters, as the chart above illustrates. Shares have pushed well past mid-February highs and now trade at a trailing P/E of 70x that is more than double Visa's (V) 33x. I won't even argue that a correction in the near term is off the table, considering the stock has nearly doubled in value in only about six weeks. But I believe PYPL's price and earnings multiple are high for a very good reason.

Due to volatility concerns and my preference for risk-balancing a diversified portfolio, I prefer not to over-allocate to this stock. At the same time, I would not dare sell a winner amid a period of economic softness, even following the impressive spike in share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.