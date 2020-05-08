Suncor Energy: Company Posts A Bit Better Quarter Than We Expected

On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SU) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were somewhat promising as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts both in terms of top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings. However, as we expected, Suncor was impacted by the weak oil price environment and saw both its net income swing to a loss and the company was forced to cut its dividend in order to preserve capital. As is often the case though, the company was able to deliver some bright spots in its earnings report and overall these results may not have been as bad as what some market participants may have expected.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's first-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Total revenues were C$7.756 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 17.46% decline over the C$9.397 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Operating cash flow was $1.384 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the C$1.548 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor produced an average of 739,800 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter. This represents a 3.21% decrease over the 764,300 barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged in the equivalent period of last year.

Net loss was C$3.525 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a substantial decline from the C$1.470 billion net profit in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights would notice is that essentially every measure of financial performance declined compared to the prior year quarter. This was in line with what every other upstream oil producer has seen. The reason for this is that energy prices declined significantly compared to the year-ago quarter. This is partly a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused governments all over the world to shut down their economies in an effort to slow down the spread of the pandemic. This action has decreased energy use and resulted in a glut of oil supplies. In addition to this, late in the quarter, Russia refused to go along with Saudi Arabia's demand to cut production in what I suspect may have been a move to punish Saudi Arabia and the United States for a variety of political transgressions over the past few years. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude has fallen from $66.25 per barrel at the start of the year to $29.6 per barrel today:

Source: NASDAQ

We can also see this decline in oil prices reflected in Suncor's price realizations. In the first quarter of the year, the company realized an average Brent crude price of $50.15 per barrel compared to $63.20 a year ago.

Source: Suncor Energy

It should be immediately obvious why a decline in energy prices would result in a decrease in the company's financial performance. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it produces, then it will generate less total revenues all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to migrate down to the company's income and profits unless the company can cut its costs by enough to compensate for this revenue decline and most energy companies cannot reduce costs that quickly.

Of course, all else is rarely equal with a company like this. As noted in the highlights, Suncor saw its production decline year-over-year. This was mostly due to the company's MacKay River facility being offline for repairs. In the prior year quarter, this facility was fully operational and so was able to contribute to the company's production, but obviously this was not the case in the current quarter. This also had a negative impact on the company's revenues. It should also be obvious why this would be the case. After all, if the company produced fewer products, then it would have had less oil and gas to sell and thus to generate revenues off of.

As was the case with many other oil and gas companies, Suncor has responded to the decline in resource prices by reducing its capital expenses. In its report, the company has stated that it now plans to have total capital expenditures of C$3.6 to C$4.0 billion in 2020, which is about a C$400 million reduction from its previous plans. Admittedly, I have not been a particular fan of these capital reductions at other companies because the companies have been slashing their planned spending on their exploration programs, which will reduce their ability to maintain their reserves. However, Suncor Energy does not have this problem. This is because Suncor Energy has a substantial quantity of resources in the Canadian oil sands. I explained this in a past article on the company. The size of its reserves in this area should allow the company to produce for many years even if it does not discover any more resources. Thus, Suncor can effectively slash its exploration spending in a way that no other company can.

Suncor fortunately did explain how this reduction in capital expenditures will change its strategy going forward. The company stated that it will be focusing on projects that deliver the maximum amount of value as opposed to simply focusing on production growth at all costs. The company did not provide any specific growth projects that it will be continuing to work on, although it did provide some hints. The company did, for example, state that it will continue to find the pipelines between the Syncrude facility and the Oil Sands Base. This project will not necessarily deliver any growth per se, but it will help to improve the takeaway capacity from the oil sands region, which is something that the region urgently needs. The company also stated that it will be deferring the construction of some of its power generation facilities. This decrease in capital spending will likely slow down the company's forward growth trajectory but this may not be a bad thing given the current low oil price environment.

One of the most disappointing things that we saw in this earnings report was the company's swing from a net profit to a fairly large net loss. This was primarily driven by a C$1.798 billion non-cash impairment charge. This is also driven by a decline in energy prices. As is the case with pretty much every integrated company, Suncor keeps some oil in storage at its refineries that is waiting to be processed into a variety of other products. The fact that energy prices declined so rapidly during the quarter forced the company to write down the value of these assets in storage. This is a result of accounting rules as the company's balance sheet needs to accurately reflect the value of its inventory and changing the value of its inventory on the balance sheet requires an offsetting entry on the oil statement. It is also important to note that this was a non-cash transaction and at no time did C$1.798 billion leave its bank account so we can safely ignore it when it actually comes to analyzing the company's cash generation ability. As we can see by looking at the company's operating cash flow or funds from operations, these metrics also went down year-over-year but not by nearly as much.

In conclusion, Suncor Energy was clearly impacted by the unprecedented decline in oil prices that was triggered by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the company saw its earnings swing from a net profit to a fairly large loss. As was the case with other energy companies, Suncor was forced to reduce its dividend and capital expenditures in order to preserve money in this environment, which will somewhat slow down the company's forward growth. This is a reasonable decision to make and the company may be better equipped to weather the current environment than its peers due to its sizable reserves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.