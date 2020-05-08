Navios By The Numbers - Maritime Acquisition Earnings

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) owns and operates a mixed fleet of tankers, including very large crude carriers (VLCC), clean product tankers, and chemical tankers. Ships operated in both the spot market and on fixed time charter. Many of the VLCC's on time charter have profit sharing arrangements. Long range product tankers (LR1) are mostly operated on spot, but three have fixed time charters. None of the medium range (NYSE:MR) product tankers operate in the spot.

Positioning the fleet in this way provides long term stability, but also limits the company's ability to capitalize of rate movements like the ones we have seen lately in both the crude oil and clean products segments.

This article is intended to introduce readers to NNA by taking a close look at the first quarter earnings release. In sharing some of the items I look at in these quarterly reports, we will evaluate gross revenues, voyage, operational, and administrative expenses. Then we will reconcile net income by looking at component values of interest, gains and losses, management fees, and depreciation/amortization. Finally, we will discuss fleet availability and calculate Time Charter Equivalent rates.

Backstory and Last Quarter

NNA last reported quarterly earnings February 6th, 2020 for Q4, 2019. The company had reported EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $85.4MM, and declared a $0.30 dividend. This was a big turnaround from prior quarters, but not enough of a jump to close out the year positive. Overall for the year lost $4.75 per shares on revenue of $280.1MM.

Although crude oil tanker rates had spiked at the end of 2019, VLCC rates were in a slow decline and clean product rates remained low. After reporting, VLCC rates seemed to settle out in the high $20K to low $30K range while LR1 rates slid into single digits. As we transitioned from Q1 to Q2, VLCC rates skyrocketed.

Although investors had the prospect of better revenue and income in Q1 and the possibility of another high dividend, the per share price of DHT dropped from $9 at the beginning of the year to a low under $3 in mid-March. As with other tanker stocks, during the first two months, the stock price exhibited a weak correlation to spot rates.

First Quarter Numbers

At least with NNA, that weak correlation appears to have evaporated as LR rates have spiked while per share price has dropped. But, we now have data summarizing the first quarter and interested readers can view the press release on the company website.

For the quarter ended March 31st, 2020, NNA reported $0.95 EPS on revenues of $97.9MM. This is an increase over last quarters earning of $0.44 on an increase of $9.7MM of revenue.

Voyage expenses for the first quarter were reported to be $6.1MM as compared to $8.4MM prior quarter. Meanwhile, operating expenses increased to $3.1 from $3.0MM. Administrative expenses dropped from $6.0MM in Q4 to $3.9MM last quarter.

We start with these numbers because by subtracting voyage expenses, operational expenses, and administrative expenses from gross revenues, we can determine Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA). For the first quarter, it was reported $42.4MM, a decrease from $45.9MM in the fourth quarter. In other words, the company brought in less money than last quarter with the same asset base.

Most of the time, aside from earnings per share, the most looked at items from earnings reports are gross revenue and net income. To determine net income, we adjust EBITDA for net interest, any gains and losses, management fees, other expenses, and depreciation and amortization. Comparing these individual adjustments quarter to quarter helps explains why net income varies considerably quarter to quarter relative to gross revenues.

Last quarter of 2019, NNA paid $26.5MM in management fees as compared to $29.8MM this quarter. Last quarter the company disclosed a gain of $1.9MM on debt extinguishment, while this quarter reported no gains or losses. Interest expense decreased from $21.9MM to $21.8MM, while other expenses went from $395,000 to $1.8MM. Finally, This quarter the company earned $3,000 in interest and $13.9MM in impairment losses from affiliated companies. In the fourth quarter, NNA reported $877,000 in earned interest and $278,000 profits from affiliated companies.

As a result, net income for this quarter was $869,000 as compared to $6.6MM in Q4. Taking a look at these values quarter over quarter we have:

To comment on these individual components: Voyage expenses are directly related to operating the ships and is dependent on routes and number of voyages made. Operational expenses are pretty much fixed and vary little quarter over quarter. Along the same lines, administrative expenses, net interest, and depreciation also vary little quarter over quarter. Management fees are fixed daily fees paid to Navios Tankers Management and are based on vessel size. These fees are fixed by contract for technical and administrative services, and so will very little quarter to quarter.

Looking through past quarterly releases, we find that the largest variable over time has been the gain or loss related to associated companies, the sale of assets, or impairment associated with those sales or contracts. For example, the sale of a single VLCC and the accelerated amortization associated with contracts amounted to almost $40MM of impairment losses in Q3, 2019. This quarter, implied losses cost $13.9MM, cutting EPS by $0.88 for the quarter. So, the company could have been much closer to estimates were it not for this loss.

Time Charter Equivalent

The next metric to look at is the effective rates the company is receiving. Honestly, this is a bit of a sticky wicket, but Time Charter Equivalent is an industry standard. However, since NNA operates different ship sizes in both the clean and dirty markets, and since the smallest ships are not even operated in the spot market, calculating the effective Time Charter Equivalent does not give us a deeper understanding of the company or allow us to cross compare with other companies. But, it does allow us to compare Navios to itself over time.

First, for some clarity, ships contracted on time charger earn the same rate over the time period of the contract. But, if a ship is contracted only for a single voyage (spot market) the ship will earn a different amount per day for each voyage. However, if a ship is not chartered, there will be some fixed costs associated with operations and management fees to pay. For this reason, we separate voyage costs (variable) from operational and management costs (fixed). To determine the effective Time Charter Equivalent rate, only the voyage costs are considered because the operational costs will be incurred even if the ship is not on a voyage and management fees are paid on a per day basis.

To calculate the effective Time Charter Equivalent, we take the revenue earned by ships and subtract the voyage costs to determine the adjusted revenue. We then divide that amount by the number of revenue days.

For the first quarter, NNA reported revenue of $97.857MM and voyage costs of $6.082MM. This gives us adjusted revenue of $91.775MM. Although there were 3755 vessel days in the quarter, the company reported 3730 revenue days. Therefore, effective Time Charter Equivalent was $24,600 per day. NNA reports Time Charter Equivalent based on all available days and reported $24,442 per day.

As i said before, because total revenue comes from a combination of VLCC profit sharing, LR1 spot, and MR time charters, we need to take this number with a grain of salt. We don't want to use this number to compare Navios with other companies, but we can compare directly to prior periods, like Q4's $22,484 per day, and last year's Q1 of $19,643.

Summary and Looking Forward

Overall, the company saw an increase in effective Time Charter Equivalent rates both quarter over quarter and year over year. NNA realized greater revenue in the first quarter, but growing the fleet also results in marginally higher expenses. Due to tighter margins or lower efficiency, the company realized lower net income, thus missing earnings expectations dramatically. On the bright side, the board of directors declared another impressive dividend of $0.30 per share payable July 9th to shareholders of record as of June 3rd.

Aside from the pending dividend, the company did provide some forward looking guidance. NNA is looking into a sale and leaseback that would provide up to $76.7MM towards refinancing liabilities secured by four product tankers. Also, the company announced a release of liability associated with Navios Europe II, owner of container and dry bulk ships. Navios Europe II should be liquidated in the second quarter with NNA expecting to receive cash on liquidation.

Although good information, it does not help in projecting what Q2 is going to look like. Most NNA VLCC's have profit sharing contracts, and most LR1 clean tankers operate in the spot market. For now, VLCC rates have remained elevated with TD3C over $100,000 per day through week 18, and LR1 rates have recently broken over $100,000 per day as well. Unfortunately, the company will not benefit much from the outsized jump seen in medium range product tankers, but a few do have profit sharing.

Conclusion

Navios is a very well-managed company and conservatively run. However, struggling through the past few quarters only to disappoint investors when market winds turn fair isn't going to cut it in the short run. And, unfortunately, offering an outsized dividend of $0.30 is little consolation when the stock has been cut in half just this year.

Perhaps Q2 will be better. But for now, especially given the horrible economic news and potential for an extended global slowdown, my outlook for neutral to negative for the next quarter.

