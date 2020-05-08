JetBlue: Add It To The List Of Likely Winners

I have become a bit more convinced that JBLU is one of about three stocks that I believe will outperform the airline sector.

Operating metrics did not look good at all, but the airline looks like one of the best-capitalized and most capable of dealing with the choppy air.

JetBlue's (JBLU) first-quarter earnings day went as smoothly as one could have reasonably expected.

The airline did not wow analysts and investors with the headline numbers, but the minor shortfall to top line consensus estimates was far from concerning. As a result, shares of the Long Island City-based company moved higher, alongside the rest of the airline space (JETS).

A peek at 1Q results

In my earnings preview, I expressed skepticism over revenue projections that looked a bit too aggressive, given (1) JetBlue's exposure to markets that have been heavily impacted by the coronavirus spread and (2) preliminary reports on March traffic that were discouraging. I was correct that estimates were overly optimistic but wrong about the size of the gap between them and the figures reported. JetBlue managed to post passenger revenues of $1.51 billion, about $100 million more than I expected to see.

This is not to say that operating metrics looked good at all. Revenue passenger miles, a measure of traffic, dipped by more than 18% YOY - lagging only Southwest Airlines' (LUV) number in the first quarter. Limited by how much capacity JetBlue could cut quickly, occupancy dropped by nearly 13 percentage points to less than 70%, likely reflecting nine to ten weeks of business-as-usual operations and a back-end of March marked by virtually empty planes.

Below is an ugly depiction of revenue and capacity trends leading into a 2Q20 that will more than likely be the most challenging period in JetBlue's 21-year history.

Low tide impacts the whole sector

However, not much could have been expected of an airline in the midst of a global pandemic of epic proportions. As I have recently mentioned, cash preservation would be a more important topic of conversation on JetBlue's earnings day than first-quarter performance. When it comes to cost control and cash management, I was pleased by what I saw.

JetBlue has been able to lower cash burn from about $18 million per day in March to what it projects to be just short of $10 million in May - likely a bit more than Alaska Air Group's (ALK) roughly $8 million, but much less than any other direct peer in the industry. Relative to the company's cash holding as of the end of 1Q20, JetBlue looks like one of the best-capitalized and most capable airlines to deal with the choppy air ahead.

I have updated my cash burn ratios below to reflect the new data available. As a reminder, this chart could change often throughout the second quarter, as airlines continue to do what they can to lower costs and increase liquidity. Still, I believe the analysis serves as a good rule of thumb to assess which US-based companies in the sector are most likely to come out of the current crisis as winners.

More comfortable with JBLU

I expressed my cautious bullishness towards this stock only recently, when I pointed out that "JetBlue is not the least leveraged company in the sector, the one with the lowest cost base, nor the one burning the least amount of cash relative to its cash holdings - but it ranks high on all these criteria." Add to this picture the fact that shares trade at a discount to LUV and ALK on a trailing P/E basis, and JBLU starts to look like a compelling name to consider.

Following the company's first-quarter earnings results, I have become a bit more convinced that JBLU is one of about three stocks that I believe will outperform the airline sector. On the other end of the spectrum, I would stay away from the legacy carriers, particularly debt-ridden American Airlines (AAL), as well as Spirit Airlines (SAVE) primarily due to its higher sensitivity to low occupancy rates.

