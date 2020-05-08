UGAZ: Fund Overview And Performance Analysis

Commodity funds sometimes significantly underperform the markets they are meant to track. Just ask USO shareholders.

I've previously written about some commodity price funds, including The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) and the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH). Readers seemed to find these articles informative, so I thought to extend my analysis to the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), a leveraged natural gas ETN.

What follows is a basic explanation of UGAZ, its structure and underlying index, its performance since inception, and some of the pitfalls associated with investments in leveraged commodity funds.

UGAZ Fund Overview

UGAZ is a triple-leveraged ETN seeking three times the daily returns of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index. The index, in turn, seeks to track the performance of the global natural gas market, through the use of natural gas futures contracts.

UGAZ is an exchange-traded note, ETN, issued by Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). These ETNs are senior unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse for three times the daily returns of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index, plus a daily accrual at the 3-month U.S. Treasury rate, minus applicable fees. Basically, UGAZ receives three times the daily returns of said index every day. UGAZ has some credit risk, and the fund might be wiped out if Credit Suisse were to go bankrupt or be unable to service its debt, although this is extremely unlikely under current market conditions.

From looking at the methodology of the fund's underlying index, three things stood out.

First is the fact that the index includes all applicable futures contracts which meet a series of minimum liquidity, trading, and expiration requirements. The fund is not overly concentrated in any particular futures contract. Diversification helps reduce excess volatility and can even prevent some of the wild swings other commodity price indexes and prices sometimes experience. Case in point, the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index, which follows a similar methodology, didn't go negative when WTI collapsed:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, UGAZ and its shareholders should be able to avoid a USO-like situation, in which, the fund's price starts to materially diverge from underlying industry conditions due to peculiarities in futures prices. The possibility always remains, but the fund's diversified holdings seriously damper it.

Second is the fact that the fund's underlying index includes futures contracts from different countries, with holdings weighted by country production levels. In my opinion, this also serves to slightly reduce risk and volatility through diversification and would prevent the fund from experiencing an outsized reaction from localized events.

Technically, the above means that the fund is perhaps not a particularly appropriate trading vehicle to trade U.S. natural gas prices and avoid international price movements. In practice, as the U.S. is such a large player in the natural gas market, local and global natural gas prices move in tandem:

Data by YCharts

Third is the fact that as the fund doesn't actually hold any futures contracts, it won't face difficulties rolling over these and won't face any adverse price movements when trading these. This is particularly important for more illiquid contracts, so it wouldn't impact UGAZ strongly in any case, but it is a benefit nonetheless.

Taking into consideration the above, I believe that UGAZ follows an appropriate benchmark and that the fund and its underlying index should perform broadly in line with natural gas markets. The fund's overall structure and index mean that something like what has happened with USO is very unlikely. The fund's use of leverage, however, has quite a few implications for its expected performance. Let's take a look.

Decay, Beta Slippage, and Volatility

If you already know why volatility causes leveraged funds to underperform or if you've already read my explanation of the subject here or here, feel free to skip right into the performance analysis section, as this is well-trodden ground.

Leveraged ETFs, including UGAZ, sometimes have lower-than-expected shareholder returns. A 3x leveraged ETF might underperform relative to the returns of its underlying index multiplied times three, meaning that UGAZ might underperform relative to thrice the returns of its underlying index.

Understanding why this is the case, and what factors can magnify or lessen these effects, is important in understanding UGAZ's performance. Let's do a quick example to understand these.

Let's assume you have two funds, one without leverage, and one using 3x leverage, effectively equivalent to UGAZ and its index, respectively. Let's assume the unleveraged fund sees a one-day increase of 25%, followed by a one-day decrease of 20%.

If you invest $100 in the unleveraged ETF, you would end up with:

$100 * 125% * 80% = $100

If you do the same in a leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 175% * 40% = $70

As can be seen above, the leveraged ETF moderately underperformed relative to the unleveraged counterparty. The above is a common occurrence for leveraged funds and, generally, leads to significant underperformance and shareholder losses.

These losses are amplified as volatility and leverage both increase, with highly-leveraged funds in volatile industries primed for constant underperformance. To understand why I thought a simple table comparing the performance of funds with different levels of volatility and leverage might be useful:

(Source: Chart by author)

As can be seen above, higher volatility means more losses and decay at all levels of leverage or return multiple, hence why funds to the left underperform those to the right.

Higher leverage or return multiples also increase the same, which is why funds at the bottom underperform those at the top.

Highly-leveraged funds can be effectively wiped out if volatility surges, as can be seen in the highlighted fund.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at UGAZ's past performance.

Performance Analysis

UGAZ's focus on a highly volatile industry, combined with an extremely high level of leverage, has resulted in disastrous shareholder losses since inception. UGAZ has been effectively wiped out, with shareholders receiving less than a rounding error:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, UGAZ's losses have far, far outpaced those of its underlying index, mostly due to the aforementioned decay. In fact, by my calculations, the fund's disastrous performance has been mostly due to volatility decay, the decline in natural gas prices a mere footnote. We can easily see this in the fund's daily returns:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

As can be seen above, the fund consistently underperforms three times the daily returns of its underlying index, almost certainly due to the aforementioned volatility decay. In fact, in all relevant cases, said underperformance vastly outpaces the expected losses from the performance of its underlying index. These are extremely high levels of decay, much higher than those experienced by oil funds, see here.

Due to the above, UGAZ is all but certain to perform disastrously during periods greater than one day, even if natural gas prices increase. This has happened quite a few times in UGAZ's history, most recently this past week:

Data by YCharts

Due to the above, traders in UGAZ should limit themselves to holding the fund for at most one day, as holding the fund for longer periods of time will almost certainly result in significant losses.

Conclusion

UGAZ's structure and focus on a highly-volatile industry make the fund an appropriate trading vehicle for investors wishing to speculate on natural gas prices for periods of time no greater than one day. UGAZ's use of leverage and focus on an overly volatile industry means that the fund's risks are sky-high and almost certainly greater than expected returns.

In my opinion, there are approximately zero retail investors that need to do the above, nor are there many with the necessary experience, knowledge, and expertise to be able to properly trade these funds. Don't trade unless you know what you are doing and even then consider not doing so.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.