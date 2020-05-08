Broadwind Announces 1Q20 Beat; Reveals Strong Orders And Backlog And Third Wind Turbine Customer

This is a Z4 pre call quick note.

1Q20 Highlights:

Gross margin up 420 basis points year over year.

Operating margin up 470 basis points YoY,

Orders: Up 41% in 1Q to $33.8 mm - all segments saw double digit order increases though gearing is seeing O&G delays as expected.

saw double digit order increases though gearing is seeing O&G delays as expected. Backlog: increased 57% YoY to $127.4 mm at quarter end. Heavy Fabrications are 76% of company backlog and were up a whopping 83% YoY. These are quarter end figures with the Heavy Segment backlog off $23 mm since year end (but we assume that's now been offset by new post quarter announced tower orders (see below).

Heavy Fabrications: 79% of 1Q20 sales. EBITDA margin was 12%.

Tower sections - 312 sections sold in 1Q, up 66% YoY, and just above 4Q19's strong 302 level; best level since 2017. $24 mm in new tower orders announced in recent weeks ($19 mm in new orders prior to today) Favorite Quote Watch: During March, we entered into a new supply relationship with a large global wind turbine manufacturer. With the addition of this customer , Broadwind expects to supply tower sections to three of the top four global wind tower OEMs in 2020 serving the U.S. market, positioning us as a key participant in the development of clean energy-producing infrastructure. Looking ahead, offshore wind remains an emerging growth opportunity for us, one where our precision manufacturing expertise and deep industry knowledge position us to capitalize on increased global investment in sustainable energy sources.” Sidebar: Z4 has previously mused the previously announced $19 mm contract could be for Vestas (see our recent update on them here). We asked if the $19 mm order was from a new customer or was one of the two existing ones and given that this was a quiet period type question it's perfectly understandable that we were referred to a sellside analyst here, who assumed it was not a new customer. Turns out it is. My prior comment was that it could be related to a tower plant work stoppage we had heard about and while we don't know if it's related to that or not going to 3 customers is good for safety of order diversification and just good to see from an expanding vs contracting wind tower segment as they potentially open up a new tower growth avenue. Just for context: Global turbine market share percentage excluding China: 1) Vestas – 32% (not recently a BWEN customer)2) GE Wind – 20% (not recently a BWEN customer)3) Siemens Gamesa 19% (BWEN’s biggest customer) So in our view it has to be either #1 or #2. Sidebar 2: We expect the U.S. to grant another PTC extension due to Covid-19 (nothing concrete on it yet but senators including Grassley, powerful and key supporter of wind in the senate) are rumored to be working on it).

Utilization - also back to 2017 levels, operating at a higher-than-we expected 76% (we thought up but closer to 70%).

We'd like to hear them speak to crane orders in this segment relating to U.S. Navy work.

Industrial Solutions: (4% of sales)

Saw increased demand for natural gas turbine components during the quarter - we'd like to get some directionality on this on the call. They note that their primary customer is regaining share near term.

Kitting - not mentioned in the release but again, would like to hear if more solar kitting orders are in the pipeline.

Gearing: (13% of sales)

Order delays seen - pushing from 1H to 2H by several customers (this is oil and gas completion related and was known to be occurring),

However, orders increased 74% over the year ago period.

They are cutting costs here to align themselves better with current demand - look for color on the call.

Covid-19 Watch: Operations remain open, have never shut down as we understand it from a recent call with them, and they have taken steps to ensure worker safety (though their manufacturing operations actually lend themselves to social distancing).

Balance Sheet: They have no net debt excluding capital leases. Liquidity is $19 mm.

2020 Guidance: Suspended for now.

Revenue: Prior guidance of $200 to $220 mm,

EBITDA: Prior guidance of $12 to $14 mm,

Net income: Prior guidance called for positive earnings per share.

Management did provide sector outlooks in their latest presentation with their key segments all in positive territory (wind, industrial, power generation) while gearing is seeing neutral to negative views at present (neutral mining, negative oil and gas, and construction).

Nutshell: Strong quarter with EBITDA and EPS beats. They had positive earnings which was a complaint some on our site had raised in the past. We were asked, "But can they just make positive EPS? Ever ?". So there's your answer. The quarter saw good order flow and backlog remains strong. Importantly they added a third tower customer. And, suspended guidance. We'd like to seen them avoid that last element but our chats with management have revealed a conservative mindset at work here and given that wind OEMs have all suspended guidance and many suppliers have as well we are less than shocked by the move. Overall, we view their update as positive and see the name as failing to discount their improving growth prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN, VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.