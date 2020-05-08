Fear Rises Over The Potential For Food Shortages In The U.S. - The Cure For Low Prices Is Low Prices

First, it was toilet paper and paper towels, and now, it is beef, pork, and other animal proteins. Since the end of February, a combination of hoarding and bottlenecks in the supply chain has been making supermarkets in the United States, and other parts of the world, operate a lot like Russia during the days of the USSR.

During that period, I did a fair amount of business in the old Soviet Union and the Russian Federation after Glasnost. As I traveled around Moscow, the queues outside markets stretched for what seemed like miles. I had not witnessed anything like it before and after, until just a few short weeks ago when I ventured out to a local Costco early one morning to find that the line to enter the superstore brought those memories back. Whenever I returned to the US or Europe from the trips to Russia, I was thankful that the shelves were full of many product choices. Lately, I have found more than a few aisles of empty shelves during trips to the local supermarket.

The deflationary spiral caused by the global pandemic has made many Americans and Europeans realize the things they previously took for granted. Prices of many agricultural commodities have been falling, but that does not mean that shortages cannot develop.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds futures contracts in many of the leading agricultural commodities, including grains, meats, and soft commodities.

Low prices and scarce supplies - Meats are a case study

During my recent trip to Costco, I found that purchases of chicken, beef, and pork are now limited to only one item of each per customer. Many people have been stocking up and filling their freezers with animal protein to practice social distancing and limit trips to the supermarket to limit the spread of coronavirus.

As a commodities trader, I follow the prices of beef and pork futures each day. In 2020, both cattle and hog futures fell steadily from the start of the year until early April.

The weekly chart of live cattle futures shows that the price of beef fell to a low of 81.45 cents per pound in early April, the lowest level 2009. The price action in lean hogs was even worse.

Lean hog futures fell to 37 cents per pound in early April, the lowest price since way back in 2002.

The decline in price was not the result of a lack of demand for the meats; it was problems with the supply chain. Ranchers and animal protein producers had a glut of animals available for the peak season for demand that begins during the Memorial Day weekend in the US. However, the outbreak of coronavirus in plants operated by Smithfield Foods, Cargill, Tyson (NYSE:TSN), and JBS Foods caused processing plant closures. Ranchers began to euthanize animals to cut down on feed expenses as the processing plants could not accept the animals. The situation became so serious that President Trump had to order the plants to remain open last week.

Meanwhile, the low prices in the futures market did not translate to the bargain-basement sales prices and bulging supplies at the butcher counters in local shops. Instead, prices for consumers rose, and supplies became scarce, with stores limiting purchases. Prices of beef and pork futures reversed and started to move higher. The events in the meat markets are a case study for the food supply in the US. A glut of crops or other foods may not lead to supplies for hungry consumers when bottlenecks in the supply chain develop.

Commodity traders who understand the supply and demand fundamentals of raw material markets know that the cure for low prices is low prices. When the value of a commodity drops to levels where production declines or stops, inventories begin to evaporate, leading to price bottoms and higher prices tend to follow.

As the daily chart of June live cattle futures highlights, the price of beef for delivery in June rose from a low of 76.60 cents per pound on April 6 to 93.975 cents on May 7, a rise of 22.7%.

June lean hogs rose from 41.50 cents on April 14 to 66.95 cents on May 4 or 61.3%. The cure for low prices in cattle and hog futures market has been low prices.

The price action caused by the problems facing the supply chain in the meat markets could occur in a host of other agricultural markets. In April, nearby crude oil futures fell to a record low of negative $40.32 per barrel as there was nowhere left to store the energy commodity. Agricultural commodities like corn, wheat, and soybeans could face the same problems if terminals and silos fill with supplies, and there are no options for delivery. However, at low prices, production will grind to a halt. Moreover, unlike crude oil and other commodities that have a long shelf life when it comes to inventories, agricultural commodities can only sit in storage for a limited period before they rot and deteriorate. In the United States and Europe, the significance of the supply chain has taken the center of the stage during the global pandemic.

The weather is critical and uncertain

When it comes to agricultural commodities, we are now at a time of the year where the weather conditions will determine the size of 2020 crops. The global population continues to grow by around 20 million people each quarter. The over 7.64 billion people on our planet depend on an ever-rising harvest each year for nutrition.

Now that we are in May, the planting season for crops, including corn, wheat, and soybeans, is giving way to the growing season. Any whiff of drought conditions could cause significant rallies. Meanwhile, the deflationary spiral on the back of the virus has caused prices to decline to low levels.

As the weekly chart illustrates, the price of nearby soybean futures at below $8.44 is not far above the low for 2020, which was at $8.0825 per bushel.

Nearby corn futures at $3.1750 per bushel are not far above the lowest price since 2016 at the $3.00 level. Corn faces additional pressure from the recent price action in crude oil and gasoline as the coarse grain in the primary ingredient in ethanol in the United States.

Meanwhile, wheat is the primary ingredient in bread, which is a staple food for people around the world. The price of CBOT wheat futures at $5.31 per bushel on May 7 is closer to the low than the high for 2020.

All of the leading grain futures markets are trading at under half the levels as their record highs. Each has experienced price pressures over the past months as coronavirus has caused a deflationary spiral. However, the futures markets are taking a leap of faith that 2020 will be the eighth consecutive year of bumper crops, leading to gluts and rising inventories. Only Mother Nature knows what the weather conditions will be over the coming months and if supplies will be adequate to meet the ever-growing global demand for food products. At the same time, problems in the supply chain could cause similar issues as in the animal protein markets. When it comes to markets like crude oil, the price action in April will cause production to fall. We have already seen significant declines in the number of oil rigs operating. It will not be long before production declines leading to dependence on inventories. Again, the cure for low prices in commodities markets is low prices.

Nothing stokes civil insurrection like food shortages - A very contentious election is on the horizon in the US

The most important job of the government is to meet the primary needs of citizens. People require nutrition to survive. Throughout history, we have seen many examples of how food shortages and soaring prices have undermined governments. The most recent example came in 2010 when soaring bread prices and limited supplies led to riots in Tunisia and Egypt and ignited the Arab Spring that overthrew leaders in those nations.

Queues to enter supermarkets in the US and Europe, empty shelves, and limited supplies of food are dangerous signs. Problems in the supply chain can undermine local, state, and federal governments. Last weekend, police had to control a crowd at a Costco in New Rochelle, New York. History teaches that hungry people are the greatest danger for government leaders.

We are only six months away from what could be the most contentious Presidential election in US history. The political division in the United States is at the highest level in decades, if not centuries. The election will be close. If President Trump wins re-election, approximately half of the country will be angry. If he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden, the other half will be enraged. From a political perspective, the US could be in a no-win situation going into the contest.

Meanwhile, problems in the supply chain that continue to create food shortages and limited supplies will only inflame the voting public.

Stimulus comes at a price for currency values

To complicate matters, the record level of central bank and government stimulus is increasing the money supply to unprecedented levels. Last week, the US Treasury told markets that it would be borrowing an astonishing $3 trillion to fund the stimulus programs. The previous record level of borrowing by the Treasury was $530 billion from July through September 2008 during the global financial crisis. With large sectors of the economy still in a self-induced coma, $3 trillion is just the beginning. At the same time, the Fed is pumping trillions into the financial system to stabilize markets.

The increase in the money supply will weigh on the value of the dollar in the US. As other governments around the world follow the Fed, other currencies will also lose value and purchasing power. At a time where commodity prices have declined to levels that will cause lower production levels, leading to significant price bottoms, falling currency values and purchasing power could only exacerbate the future price recoveries and rallies. In the years that followed the global financial crisis in 2008, the price of all commodities, including agricultural products, rose to multiyear, and in many cases, all-time highs. Today's deflation could lead to tomorrow's inflation as the cure for low prices is low prices, and the governments are increasing the money supply in the world at an unprecedented rate.

Agriculture is a year-to-year sector, and many prices are near the low end of their pricing cycles - DBA holds agricultural futures contracts

The uncertainty of the weather is a concern for agricultural markets each year. Meanwhile, the danger in 2020 is more severe than in past years. The flood of stimulus, the recent deflationary spiral that weighs on prices, and the rising number of problems with parts of the supply chain that are already causing limits and shortages for products create a dangerous cocktail for markets.

A drought, other weather events, or any problems with crops or supply chains could launch prices into the stratosphere and cause difficulties with availability over the coming months. With political emotions running high during an election year, the potential for civil insurrection may have never been this elevated. I believe that the current environment limits the downside potential for agricultural commodities prices and makes the upside explosive. The fund summary and top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) include:

DBA has net assets of $294.20 million, trades an average of 349,145 shares each day, and charges an 0.85% expense ratio.

The range in DBA since 2007 has been from $13.20 to $43.50 per share. At $13.82 on May 7, the ETF product is close to the lows. DBA suffers from the contango or forward premiums, which creates costs during roll periods for the futures. However, the current environment favors the upside for the product and agricultural commodities. The cure for low prices in commodities is low prices. Stimulus is rocket fuel for inflation as it eats away at the purchasing power of currencies. If the weather condition does not create another year of bumper crops, prices could explode. Even if supplies are sufficient, we could see rallies based on lower currency values as the money supply is rising at an accelerated rate, and the supply chain remains fragile.

