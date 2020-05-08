Online Retail ETF IBUY Beneficiary Of Stay-At-Home Economy

Online retail was already the fastest growing segment of retail sales and these events have only accelerated that trend.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 global pandemic, stay-at-home economy has been online commerce. Online retail was already the fastest growing segment of retail sales, but as physical stores were shuttered and consumers were forced to shelter in place, online retail became a lifeline.

Heading into this crisis, U.S. Nonstore Retail sales represented 11.4% of total retail sales, as ecommerce continued to take more and more market share from brick and mortar peers thanks to attributes such as: competitive pricing, product selection, 24-7 access, and rapid delivery options.

Source: Amplify ETFS

According to the monthly U.S. Census Bureau data, U.S. Nonstore Retail sales rose 9.7% on a year-over-year basis in March versus a 3.8% decline for total retail sales (excluding food services). Looking at this trend globally using the Salesforce Shopping Index which spans more than 34 countries, there was a whopping 41% spike in digital revenue during the last 2 weeks of the quarter. Further there is evidence that the crisis has sparked an "inflection point" for the online grocery category with many consumers using this service for the first time resulting in 100% growth in daily sales for U.S. online grocery shopping per Adobe Analytics.

Certainly, during the height of the crisis, online consumer buying patterns were unprecedented, as apparel purchases were replaced by personal protective attire such as gloves and masks. Indeed the top ecommerce category in March was disposable gloves, up 670% YOY. But even as we return to a "new normal" consumer behavior and buying patterns have been permanently transformed.

What Items Are Consumers Buying Online?

Top 10 fastest growing product categories

Rank Category % Change in March (2020 vs. 2019) #1 Disposable Gloves 670% #2 Bread Machines 652% #3 Cough & Cold 535% #4 Soups 397% #5 Dried Grains & Rice 386% #6 Packaged Foods 377% #7 Fruit Cups 326% #8 Weight Training 307% #9 Milk & Cream 279% #10 Dishwashing Supplies 275%

Top 10 fastest declining categories

Rank Category % Change in March (2020 vs. 2019) #1 Luggage & Suitcases -77% #2 Briefcases -77% #3 Cameras -64% #4 Men's Swimwear -64% #5 Bridal Clothing -63% #6 Men's Formal Wear -62% #7 Women's Swimwear -59% #8 Rash Guards -59% #9 Boy's Athletic Shoes -59% #10 Gym Bags -57%

Source: Visual Capitalist

Supply Chain Bottlenecks Suppressed Sales

It could be argued that the spike in online sales would have been even greater had it not been for supply-chain bottlenecks. Even online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) was unable to keep up with the pace and unusual demand causing wide scale delivery delays. According to the Institute of Supply Chain Management, 75% of companies experienced supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19.

Source: Amplify ETFs

How to Play this Investment Trend

Going into the crisis, online retail was already the investment "sweet spot" of retail as demonstrated by the outperformance of the Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY), the largest online retail ETF with assets under management of $297 million and the one with the longest track record launching April 20, 2016. It has outpaced the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) by almost 140% since inception. Since the inception of this ETF, clearly, the clicks have crushed the bricks!

Many store-based retailers, who were already wounded by online competition, in secular decline, and closing stores, will become permanent casualties of the pandemic. J. Crew (JCG) filed for bankruptcy this week and J.C. Penney (JCP) skipped a $12 million interest payment and is on the verge of bankruptcy along with Neiman Marcus. The brick and mortar retail apocalypse will accelerate further.

But there will be beneficiaries of this trend tied to online retail.

Here are our 4 Online Retail Predictions for the "new normal" coming out of COVID-19:

Rise of Grocery Ecommerce - Online grocery has been a big beneficiary and now that consumers have used this service it is likely to become a permanent trend. New Verticals and Services - Items that have not been traditionally purchased online such as toilet paper and prescription drugs will now be sourced there. Subscription Services - Consumers will increasingly to subscribe to staple items such as pet food from companies like Chewy (CHWY). New Buying Habits Will Form - According to a study on habit formation, "On average it takes 66 days to form a new habit." People who did not shop much online before, will use it more going forward, like my mom for example.

Conclusion

Year-to-date as of 5/6/2020, the Amplify Online Retail ETF is up more than 10%, which is the mirror image of the broad market return for the SPPR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) which is down 10%. Relative to its newer, smaller ETF peers ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) and the GlobalX Ecommerce ETF (EBIZ), it is gaining momentum versus its market cap weighted competition which have big weights in the larger cap plays such as Amazon and Alibaba (BABA).

The outperformance is very pronounced over the last month with IBUY up more than 45% thanks to earnings reporting season which saw huge results from some of its largest holdings such as Wayfair (W), Etsy (ETSY), and Chegg (CHGG).

While many of the individual companies have performed exceptionally well, a globally diversified approach has proven beneficial for ETFs such as IBUY. The ETF's best performer YTD, Stamps.com (STMP) only a year ago was cut in half when it terminated its exclusive contract with the U.S. Postal service. IBUY owns 49 names, which can soften the blow on an individual stock basis. The ETF has a 5-star Morningstar rating based on its risk-adjusted returns among 42 Consumer Cyclical funds (as of 3/31/20).

Diversification has helped related to the ETF's exposure to China-exposed companies such as Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD) and online travel names such as Booking Holdings (BKNG), TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Expedia (EXPE). Holding these names has not been disastrous from a performance standpoint despite their individual declines. The fund's broadly diversified approach has helped dampen stock specific risk and positions it well going forward post its May rebalance as many of these names are likely to rebound later this year.

Some of this content came from Amplify and EQM Indexes webinar, available for viewing on YouTube.

