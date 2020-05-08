Siemens AG (SIEGY) CEO Roland Busch on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY)

Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call

May 08, 2020, 02:45 ET

Company Participants

Sabine Reichel - Head, IR

Roland Busch - Deputy CEO, COO & CTO

Ralf Thomas - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benedict Uglow - Morgan Stanley

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Simon Toennessen - Jefferies

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS Investment Bank

Presentation

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Siemens 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 2 of the Siemens presentation. This conference call may include forward-looking