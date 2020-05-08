Siemens AG (SIEGY) CEO Roland Busch on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY)
Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call
May 08, 2020, 02:45 ET
Company Participants
Sabine Reichel - Head, IR
Roland Busch - Deputy CEO, COO & CTO
Ralf Thomas - CFO
Conference Call Participants
Benedict Uglow - Morgan Stanley
Andreas Willi - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Simon Toennessen - Jefferies
Alexander Virgo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Guillermo Peigneux - UBS Investment Bank
This conference call may include forward-looking