Best And Worst Q2 2020: Basic Materials ETFs And Mutual Funds

FMAT is our top-rated Basic Materials ETF and VMIAX is our top-rated Basic Materials mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of the 155 stocks in the Basic Materials sector.

The Basic Materials sector ranks fourth out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q2'20 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Basic Materials sector ranked seventh. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 155 stocks in the Basic Materials sector. See a recap of our Q1'20 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Basic Materials sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 25 to 118). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors should not buy any Basic Materials ETFs or mutual funds because none get an Attractive-or-better rating. If you must have exposure to this sector, you should buy a basket of Attractive-or-better rated stocks and avoid paying undeserved fund fees. Active management has a long history of not paying off.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Five ETFs (SLX, JHMA, FXZ, RTM, PYZ) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

FMAT is the top-rated Basic Materials ETF and VMIAX is the top-rated Basic Materials mutual fund. Both earn a Neutral rating.

PSCM is the worst rated Basic Materials ETF and FMFAX is the worst rated Basic Materials mutual fund. PSCM earns an Unattractive rating and FMFAX earns a Neutral rating.

155 stocks of the 2,850-plus+ we cover are classified as Basic Materials stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Basic Materials ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on April 16, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.