Decremental Margins And Weak Muni Budgets Challenge Allison Transmission

Allison shares are relatively underpriced; the overall appreciation potential is "okay", but Allison shares rarely trade at much of a discount at all.

It’s early in the downturn, but Allison Transmission (ALSN) is so far living up to Street and investor expectations. Decremental margins are going to be an issue during the downturn, but operating leverage will improve when business turns and many companies would love to have Allison’s trough FCF production at their cyclical peaks.

I do have some concerns about municipal budgets and the oil/gas market, but I’ll get to those in a moment. For now, Allison continues to look like an okay prospect. There are much cheaper names in the vehicle supplier space now, including many with less risk to eventual electrification, but Allison is a proven name with exceptional margins and relatively less balance sheet risk. For investors who’ve waited for a chance to buy in at reasonable prices, this is still an opportunity.

A Beat Against Over-Lowered Expectations.

Like many industrial/manufacturing companies, Allison’s first quarter relative performance benefited from sell-side analysts cutting too far in response to the Covid-19 onslaught. While the second quarter is looking pretty horrible, the first quarter held up a little better, leading to a roughly 10% beat on the top line and a nearly 20% beat with EBITDA.

Revenue declined a little less than 6% this quarter, and only two of the six major segments saw growth. The largest business, North America On-Highway saw a nearly 7% decline in revenue, due in part to weaker Rugged Duty series demand. North America Off-Highway dropped a further 43% (to just $8M) as demand for fracking equipment has virtually disappeared. Defense was one of the standouts, growing 25% on new platform wins. Outside North America Highway declined 23%, while Off-Highway was flat. Service and parts saw 5% growth.

Gross margin declined two points and the nearly 6% revenue decline, and the decremental margin was quite high. EBITDA declined 11% and operating income was down 12%, with operating margin down 230bp and decremental margin of 76%.

High decremental margins are going to be a lingering issue. While management has temporarily closed some facilities to match demand declines and furloughed some workers, the company is choosing not to take some of the shorter-term cost-cutting measures that other companies are taking (like cutting pay). Instead management is staying more focused on structural costs, deferring some projects/investments, and delaying some capex.

How this works out will be interesting to see. Allison’s cost structure lends itself to bigger swings, but eschewing short-term measures may not be such a bad decision; I have my doubts as to how well companies will be able to time the recovery, and doing too much in the short term risks being caught flat-footed when the recovery does start.

Trying To See Through The Fog To Find The Recovery

The next couple of quarters are going to be awful; that’s basically a given. How the recovery shapes up is much, much less certain.

Truck orders are plummeting, with heavy-duty truck orders down 51% in April (to the lowest level since 1995), and medium-duty orders down 69% (to the lowest level in a decade). Given what’s going on in the trucking industry, I believe this cyclical correction is going to be sharper, but I expect a bottoming out over the next couple of quarters and a recovery in truck production in the second half of 2021.

There’s a catch here, though. This downturn is going to wreak havoc on state and municipal budgets, with Morgan Stanley estimating a total shortfall ranging from $40 billion (bull-case) to $375 billion (bear-case). Spending freezes, drawing on reserves, and utilizing the CARES Act will all help, but municipal governments are likely looking at cumulative budget shortfalls in the tens of billions of dollars by the end of 2021. With about 20% of Allison’s business coming from municipal spending (garbage trucks, fire trucks, et al), that’s a serious potential headwind.

Allison also doesn’t really have any particularly leverage to a potential infrastructure stimulus bill. Manufacturers of construction and road-building equipment tend to in-source their transmissions.

On top of that, I see no reason to expect any uplift from the energy sector. Oil/gas capex budgets have already been slashed, but I believe drilling activity is going to be weak for at least two or three years, and I expect demand for fracking equipment is going to be weak. With fleet operators likely to cannibalize stacked rigs for parts, I don’t see much good news here for Allison for a few years.

There is a potential positive offset to this downturn, though. Due in part to those same municipal budget challenges, I believe this downturn may delay the adoption of electric trucks (what I call “electrucks”) for a year or more. Allison is at serious long-term risk of seeing electrucks penetrate core markets like busses, garbage trucks, and the like, but these trucks typically have higher upfront costs (with the cost of ownership balancing out through lower fuel and maintenance costs). If municipal budgets needed time to get back in shape, it’s possible that initial adoption plans could get pushed out. As I expect electruck adoption to only really get started around 2026/2027, this probably won’t be a major driver (states/municipalities should have recovered by then), but it is something to watch.

The Outlook

I haven’t really changed my model much since my prior update; I’m looking for a steep drop in 2020 and a multiyear recovery with double-digit revenue growth thereafter. Long term, I expect basically little-to-no annualized revenue growth as electrucks start to take business from Allison. While Allison management has talked of participating in electrification, there’s been too little in the way of concrete products/platforms for me to model from, so I mention this as a potential offset today. Given the sharp decrementals in this business model, the risk of meaningful future revenue lost to electrucks is a definite threat to FCF margins.

The Bottom Line

Even with minimal revenue and FCF growth over my forecast period, I believe Allison shares do offer some upside today with a prospective long-term annualized returns on the low end of the high single-digits. It’s not huge upside, I’ll grant, but these shares rarely trade at a substantial discount to fair value, so this is something of a “you take what you can get” opportunity for investors who’ve been waiting for a pullback. I need to see more from the company in terms of positioning for a future that includes electrification before feeling really comfortable with the long-term outlook, but I also expect that by the time that’s apparent, the shares will have already moved, so it’s for investors to decide if they’re comfortable with that long-term risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.