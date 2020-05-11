Exchange Earnings Are In - Winners And Losers

One of the great things about modern equity research is the concept of a level playing field – as long as current laws and regulations are obeyed, everyday mom-and-pop investors generally have access to the same level of information & fundamental data on a company as institutions & the so-called “smart money”. This key information that impacts the present & future direction of a stock’s price can come from consistently published macro & company-specific statistics, competitor data, management interviews & conference presentations, and above all, quarterly earnings.

With the exchange industry’s earnings deluge largely behind us, I wanted to pen a piece covering the sector’s high-level results and summarize key takeaways that should help drive the stocks going forward. On first glance, Q1 2020 was a banner quarter for exchanges across the board, with record trading volumes amid high volatility and healthy, expanding margins. However, when the details & management commentary are flushed out further, clear leaders and laggards emerge, and I want to share my thoughts on who these are below.

Transaction Revenue – Let The Good Times Roll

As I’ve detailed extensively on this platform in the past, exchange volumes exploded in the first quarter as the coronavirus wreaked havoc on the markets and the global economy, sending the VIX to all-time highs and stocks & commodities into an un-precedented whipsaw. Below chart compares the year-over-year growth rates in transaction revenue among the exchanges I’ve covered on SA previously – on an un-weighted average, transaction revenue grew ~33% across the industry, a truly stunning figure for multi-billion dollar market cap companies such as these. Record VIX futures trading activity in March caused CBOE to lead the pack in growth, while extreme price action & Fed intervention in the corporate bond market drove MarketAxess growth that outpaced Tradeweb’s, with a more diverse product set, and the peer average. Nasdaq’s growth lagged the group largely due to its lack of exposure to the futures markets and focus on non-transaction revenue to drive the growth narrative.

(Source: CBOE, MarketAxess, CME, Tradeweb, and Nasdaq earnings releases)

Non-Transaction Revenue – Steady As She Goes

When looking at the parts of the exchanges not tied to transactions, keep in mind this performance is most important for CBOE & Nasdaq as these companies have the most exposure to non-trading revenue of the bunch, and are selling their growth story to the market based on the performance of these parts of the business. Below chart compares the results for Q1 - ~8% growth on average, with solid gains seen across the board:

(Source: CBOE, MarketAxess, CME, Tradeweb, and Nasdaq earnings releases)

Although MarketAxess and Tradeweb are the growth leaders in this area, this revenue only accounts for ~10% of total for each of these companies, and does not drive the growth narrative for each of their stocks. Non-transaction revenue grew for MKTX and TW as more companies connected to their platforms to trade bonds, paying for data feeds and other information needed to manage their positions.

Nasdaq’s non-trading revenue grew nicely in Q1 driven by strong growth in index products, as assets under management grew in Nasdaq-linked ETFs and CME’s Nasdaq 100 Index futures volume spiked in Q1, resulting in higher license revenue.

In CBOE’s earnings call, management highlighted growth in non-trading revenue via incremental proprietary market data users and access fee subscriptions, along with the recent impact of its Hanweck and FT Options acquisitions. To me this is a healthy signal of a growing client base rather than raising prices on current customers.

Expenses – Size Matters

The expense picture highlights the difference in market opportunities and growth stories of the exchanges. As is clear in the below chart, MarketAxess grew expenses well above the rest of the pack, driven by compensation & technology investments to expand electronic bond & credit market share & to lower transaction costs for customers. Tradeweb's expenses grew for similar reasons, but their current tech investments differ from MarketAxess (like implementation of a bond self-clearing solution) which drove expenses up to a lesser extent. For the more mature exchange names, incremental volumes mixed with largely fixed costs drove exceptional growth in profit margins in Q1:

(Source: CBOE, MarketAxess, CME, Tradeweb, and Nasdaq earnings releases)

The impacts of COVID-19 on business travel & event spending cannot be overlooked here as well, which serves as additional tailwinds to profit margins in Q2 and beyond.

When the above factors are consolidated to the bottom line we see large earnings per share gains across the board, most noticeably for Tradeweb ( driven by a lower effective tax rate and margin expansion) and CBOE. Nasdaq’s subscription-heavy model resulted in the lowest growth of the group, but 23% higher EPS is no joke considering the environment and the stable nature of a large portion of the company’s revenue.

(Source: CBOE, MarketAxess, CME, Tradeweb, and Nasdaq earnings releases)

Now For the Good Stuff – Outlook Changes

Q1 2020 results were impressive, but what affects these stocks moving forward is commentary and investor reaction around changes to the short and medium term outlook. I’ll go through each name below and summarize my thoughts on the key commentary and takeaways from each company’s earnings call:

CME: On CME’s earnings call, management mostly played defense against a litany of analyst questions on negative WTI futures prices, a flattening interest rate curve, and the potentially challenging environment for market data revenue as customers rationalize their spending. The company did not change its expense outlook for 2020 but did signal that if COVID-19 lingers through Q2 and into Q3, there could be opportunity to reduce costs and tweak the guidance range lower. Management also pointed to energy open interest as holding steady for the time being, and talked about an interest rate futures complex that is prepared to thrive in spite of lower rates for the foreseeable future.

For Q2, the focus turns to continued monitoring of volumes and open interest to gauge market health and how continued market volatility will affect trading revenue. So far CME’s volumes have softened vs. Q1, but there remains much uncertainty in the marketplace and this could manifest in higher volumes over the coming weeks. I still view CME as attractive on pullbacks, but will be closely watching open interest in energy and interest rates in particular as the market continues to digest COVID-19 and hope for a global recovery.

MarketAxess: Overall, I was impressed with MarketAxess’s quarter and the color management gave on their earnings call. March saw periods of extreme activity and relative illiquidity in the US Treasury and corporate bond markets, with wide credit spreads and a spike in debt issuance towards the end of the quarter. MarketAxess reported strong growth in electronic market share as customers grappled with working from home and relied on the company’s platforms for liquidity in times of stress. There were additional tailwinds for MKTX during the quarter around corporate downgrades from investment grade to high-yield, spurring additional bond volatility and trading volumes as dealers and investors adjusted their portfolios to the new ratings and risk profiles. This phenomenon should be a boon to trading volumes in Q2 as credit downgrades ratchet up even further.

MarketAxess also gave interesting commentary on Fed intervention in the bond markets, affecting the company’s trading platforms and volumes as a result. Rick McVey, the company’s CEO, said that while the Fed was more focused on repo and other short term funding markets in March, they are making preparations to participate in the primary and secondary corporate bond and fixed income ETF markets if the need arises. McVey also mentioned that Blackrock, a large player in the fixed income markets via its ETF management business, has been advising the Fed on its bond-buying program but has not been active on MarketAxess’s platforms yet. Management believes credit spreads will remain elevated and volumes will continue to notch strong growth in 2020 as a result.

Tradeweb: Revenue and EPS growth was stellar in Q1, with strong margin expansion impressing me the most. The volatile quarter resulted in volumes & revenue growth of ~26%, but expense growth of only 8%, resulting in most of the incremental volume dropping directly to the bottom line. I'm now focused on Tradeweb's investment execution; margin expansion is a good story for investors - which explains why the stock is outperforming the S&P over the last few weeks - but for TW to continue to grow, we need to see sustained growth in investments and R&D spending. Management continues to tout the opportunity in the swaps and government bond markets, but competition is ratcheting up (MarketAxess's LiquidityEdge and CME's BrokerTec purchase) and new technology will determine winners in the coming quarters. Despite these competitive challenges, I'm impressed with Tradeweb's quarter and wouldn't be surprised to see the stock hit new all-time highs in the near future.

CBOE: Although CBOE’s Q1 2020 results place it near the lead in most of the above growth charts, management did not instill a positive outlook for the business moving through the rest of the year. First, the company lowered its core expense guidance for the year, which I view as a mixed signal. On a positive note, lower travel and marketing expenses is an encouraging development for margins as we move into Q2. However, I believe the lowered expense outlook also signals a forecasted decline in volumes and variable costs associated with lower trading activity. Wall street analysts were focused on declining VIX open interest and the impact on volumes – a focus I detailed early last month – and management talked about reduced customer demand for VIX hedging with volatility still elevated. In addition to a lack of hedging demand, AUM in volatility ETPs linked to the VIX saw steep declines in March, and CBOE management highlighted that volumes may be lower until these funds see assets return to pre-crisis levels.

These comments lead me to continue to find the other exchanges more attractive relative to CBOE – VIX open interest is still shrinking, and the VIX futures and SPX options business won’t see sustainable growth until OI starts to rebound:

(Source: CBOE)

Nasdaq: A key question coming into Nasdaq’s earnings call was whether investors should place a premium on the company’s subscription model in times of economic & market stress. Coming out of the call, I believe Nasdaq’s long-term growth narrative is still intact, but COVID-19 and the current economic slowdown certainly impacted results and the outlook to the downside. Within the company’s highly watched non-trading segment, management warned that they were unlikely to hit their medium-term growth target of 5-7% in 2020. This warning stems from clients delaying or cancelling Market Technology projects as they focus on more short-term business continuity work, or cut back on investments to shore up the balance sheet. Nasdaq’s margins in Market Technology came down in Q1 as investment spending continued despite the pushed out orders and implementations. Additionally, coronavirus uncertainty is pushing companies planning their IPO this year to delay or reconsider their capital plans, impacting Nasdaq’s listings business.

These different signals point to a 2020 growth story for Nasdaq that is not without challenges, but no commentary was given that derails the long-term viability of the company’s business model. Current Nasdaq clients are still paying their bills and relying on the company for key financial data & support, and when coronavirus becomes a manageable part of the global economy, clients will return to Nasdaq’s Market Tech unit and growth will return to management’s medium-term outlook range. When comparing this story to what many other companies in the S&P 500 are saying, I feel good about Nasdaq’s defensive characteristics and its ability to protect growth in 2020 and beyond. While not a screaming buy at current levels, I don’t think the stock deserves to be sold off substantially.

Conclusion

With exchange earnings season largely behind us, the high-level trends we’re seeing in the industry are:

Growing concerns about open interest and impact of current volatility on future volumes, whether it be CBOE in the VIX business or CME with interest rates and WTI.

Lower expenses expected through the rest of the year as COVID-19 impacts travel and marketing.

Federal Reserve intervention in the bond markets, with broad effects for MarketAxess, Tradeweb, and CME’s interest rate & FX complexes.

Clients pulling back & delaying purchases in market data segments despite a strong Q1.

Earnings results have given me renewed confidence in CME’s diversified customer base and ability to weather the coronavirus storm, and I find shares attractive at current levels. MarketAxess & Tradeweb also had an impressive quarter and we’re already seeing the stock rally on analyst reaction to the numbers. I think Nasdaq’s long term growth story is intact, but shares may languish this quarter as investors digest a client base that is rationalizing costs & delaying projects. I think CBOE’s VIX complex continues to face short to medium-term damages and I would avoid shares at this time.

