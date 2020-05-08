HKBN Ltd.: Still Expensive With Potential Headwinds

HKBN's financial leverage is relatively high at 4.2 times net debt-to-EBITDA, but the company is in the process of deleveraging with a medium-term target of 3.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA.

The achievement of HKBN's three-year cumulative AFF target is dependent on ARPU growth and the realization of synergies from recent acquisitions.

HKBN is relatively less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic compared with peers because it is not as reliant on roaming revenue, while its enterprise solutions business has room for growth.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed telecommunications services operator HKBN Limited (OTC:HKBNF) (OTC:HKBNY) [1310:HK].

HKBN is relatively less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic compared with peers because it is not as reliant on roaming revenue, while its enterprise solutions business has room for growth. Also, if HKBN can achieve the lower end of its three-year cumulative Adjusted Free Cash Flow or AFF target at HK$2.53 and pay out dividends per share of HK$0.95 in FY2021 as per market consensus, HKBN would offer a very attractive forward FY2021 dividend yield of 6.9%.

On the flip side, there are potential headwinds ahead, as the coronavirus pandemic might lead to lower-than-expected growth for the enterprise segment as clients defer discretionary expenditures in the near-term. Furthermore, HKBN's AFF and dividend growth in the next one and a half years is heavily dependent on the company achieving ARPU growth for the residential segment, and realizing revenue and cost synergies from recent acquisitions. HKBN's financial leverage is relatively high at 4.2 times net debt-to-EBITDA, although the company is in the process of deleveraging with a medium-term target of 3.5 times net debt-to-EBITDA.

As such, a "Neutral" rating for HKBN is justified, especially since the stock is expensive with significantly higher EV/EBITDA multiples relative to peers.

This is an update of my initiation article on HKBN published on November 1, 2019. HKBN's share price has declined marginally by -1.4% from HK$14.00 as of October 31, 2019 to HK$13.80 as of May 7, 2020 since my initiation. HKBN trades at 11.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, versus its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.2 times and 10.5 times respectively. The stock also offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE August 31) and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.5% and 6.9% respectively.

Readers are advised to trade in HKBN shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1310:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.8 million and market capitalization is above $2.3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic

As compared to its other Hong Kong-listed telecommunications operator peers, HKBN is relatively less impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, because the company derives the bulk of its revenue and earnings from residential broadband services and enterprise solutions. HKBN's listed peers are MNOs (Mobile Network Operators), while HKBN is a MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator).

In contrast, the other Hong Kong-listed telecommunications operators typically derive a mid-to-high teens proportion of their mobile revenue from roaming, so the drop in tourists in Hong Kong as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will have a negative impact on their roaming service revenue.

HKBN commented on the defensiveness and resilience of the company's broadband business at its 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020, by emphasizing that "broadband is an essential business." The company added at the recent earnings call that "what we are seeing is a slowdown in gross additions, but offset by a slowdown in gross churn" which implies that "our net subscriber (additions) is about the same."

HKBN has provided support to its customers to help them tide through this difficult period, but this should not be a significant drag on the company's earnings. The company offered a one-month service fee waiver for certain of its broadband subscribers (up to a maximum of HK$20 for residential subscribers and HK$500 for enterprise subscribers) in February 2020. It is also providing free broadband to 10,000 families with household income below HK$18,000 per month, which costs the company approximately HK$500,000 per month.

The greater concern lies with HKBN's enterprise solutions business, as corporates, especially small to medium size enterprises (SMEs) might choose to defer non-discretionary expenditure in the short term. The downside risk for HKBN's enterprise solutions revenue is partially mitigated by several factors.

Firstly, HKBN's enterprises offers products and services to help businesses cut costs and become more efficient in the medium-to-long term, and the coronavirus pandemic has been a catalyst for digital transformation at companies which take a long-term view of things.

HKBN noted in the company's 1HFY2020 results announcement that "COVID-19 will structurally slow down global business-as-usual economic activities but force massive demand for business transformations." The company also highlighted at its 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020 that "we are in the Transformation as a Service business, where there is massive demand."

Secondly, HKBN has enterprise solutions that are targeted at the groups of companies most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, namely SMEs and retailers. For SMEs, it is much cheaper for them to outsource their entire information technology function to HKBN, rather than build their own information technology department and paying top bucks to hire a Chief Information Officer or Chief Technology Officer.

The company also has recently introduced a new and innovative "Barter & Bundle" program, which allows "merchants to offset part of their payments for HKBN's telecom and technology solutions with their own products or services" as per a March 30, 2020 article published on Disruptive.Asia. The "Barter & Bundle" program works best for retailers, since their products are most easily accepted for barter trade.

Thirdly, HKBN has successfully grabbed market share from its competitors in the broadband market in Hong Kong in the past, and it currently has a 35.5% share of the domestic residential broadband market and a 38.1% market share in the enterprise broadband market in the city.

HKBN believes that it can replicate the broadband business' success in the enterprise solutions segment in a similar fashion. The company noted at its 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020 that "our focus is to take market share from the incumbent by offering a better service and far, far better value."

Growth Target

HKBN has a target of achieving between HK$2.53 and HK$3.03 of Adjusted Free Cash Flow or AFF on a cumulative basis for the three-year period between FY2019 (YE August 31) and FY2021, which is linked to the company's restricted share scheme. HKBN's dividend policy is to pay out 90%-100% of its annual AFF as dividends. Market consensus expects HKBN to pay out HK$0.95 in dividends per share for FY2021, which represents a +28% YoY growth, assuming a FY2020 dividend per share of HK$0.74.

HKBN's Definition Of Adjusted Free Cash Flow Or AFF

Source: HKBN's 1HFY2020 Results Announcement

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020, HKBN emphasized that "we have a fighting chance to get to the low end of the CO3 (Co-Ownership III Plus restricted share scheme) target." If HKBN pays out HK$0.95 in dividends per share in FY2021 as expected, the stock's forward FY2021 dividend yield would be an attractive 6.9%.

There are three key factors that could help HKBN meet its three-year cumulative AFF target.

The first key factor is operating leverage. For high-fixed cost businesses like telecommunications companies, a small increase in revenue can translate to a much larger growth in earnings and AFF.

The second key factor is ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) growth for HKBN's residential segment. HKBN's residential ARPU grew +3% YoY from $184 in 1HFY2019 to $190 in 1HFY2020, and there is room to further expand that. HKBN mentioned at its 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020 that its strategy is to "maximize the average revenue per household" by providing a "multi-play offer to our residential markets" which is made possible by bundling products and services from its partners.

The third key factor is revenue and cost synergies from HKBN's recent acquisitions of WTT Holding, an enterprise-focused fixed telecommunications services operator owning fixed-line infrastructure, and Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) Limited or JOS CI, an IT solutions and system integration company.

In terms of revenue synergies, HKBN estimates that it only has a 15% share in the Hong Kong enterprise market, so there are many cross-selling opportunities for HKBN to capitalize on to grow its market share. Also, HKBN had earlier guided for combined revenue and cost synergies of HK$300 million for the WTT acquisition completed in April 2019 to be realized by FY2021, and the company disclosed at the recent earnings call that it is currently ahead of target. Similar cost synergies can be realized with HKBN's acquisition of JOS CI completed in December 2019, with the sharing of office space, leveraging on common back office functions and improving operating efficiency.

Financial Leverage Is Relatively High But Deleveraging Is In Progress

HKBN's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is relatively high at 4.2 times as of February 29, 2020. The company's net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was significantly lower at 3.4 times and 3.0 times as of end-FY2017 and end-FY2018 respectively, but it took on additional debt to acquire new companies in the past two years.

The company has guided that it expects to reduce its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to approximately 4.0 times by end-FY2020. HKBN's medium-term target is for its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to further decline to 3.5 times or below. In the company's 1HFY2020 results presentation, HKBN highlighted that the company continues to "deleverage for higher interest savings."

Valuation And Dividends

HKBN trades at 17.0 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 11.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$13.80 as of May 7, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 10.2 times and 10.5 times respectively.

HKBN offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE August 31) and FY2021 dividend yields of 5.5% and 6.9% respectively. The company recommended an interim dividend of HK$0.37 for 1HFY2020, which represented a +9% YoY growth in absolute terms from 1HFY2019 dividends per share of HK$0.34.

At the company's 1HFY2020 earnings call on April 22, 2020, HKBN guided that the "second half of this year's DPS (dividends per share) will not be lower than HK$0.37 in the first half." Market consensus expects HKBN to grow dividends per share by +9% YoY from HK$0.70 in FY2019 to HK$0.76 in FY2020.

HKBN is the most expensive Hong Kong-listed telecommunications company on an EV/EBITDA valuation basis as per the table below.

Hong Kong Telecommunications Operator Peer Comparison

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward FY2020 Dividend Yield Consensus Forward FY2021 Dividend Yield HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCPK:HKTTY) (OTCPK:HKTTF) [6823:HK] 13.5 10.3 5.6% 5.7% SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (OTCPK:STTFY) (OTC:STTFF) [315:HK]. 3.7 3.2 6.4% 6.2% Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:HTHKY) (OTCPK:HTCTF) (OTCPK:HUTCY) [215:HK] 1.2 1.0 3.4% 3.4%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for HKBN include lower-than-expected growth for the enterprise segment as clients defer discretionary expenditures in the near-term due to the coronavirus pandemic, a failure to realize synergies from recent acquisitions, a deterioration in the company's financial position, and lower-than-expected dividends in the future.

