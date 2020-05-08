Pacific Drilling Q1 2020 Earnings And Fleet Status Report Analysis

Pacific Drilling has no near-term liquidity problems, but I don't see how it will avoid debt restructuring in the longer run.

The company used $47 million of cash in operations in the first quarter, and the cash burn is set to intensify due to lack of contracts.

Pacific Meltem

Pacific Drilling (PACD) has just reported its first-quarter results and provided its new fleet status report. Not surprisingly, the news is bad. Let's start with the fleet status report:

Drillship Pacific Bora has completed its previous contract with Eni (E) in Oman and the company is ramping down the rig to reach smart stacked status by the end of the second quarter. Drillship Pacific Meltem was transferred to U.S. Gulf of Mexico, but then the pandemic hit hard so the rig has been smart stacked there. Drillship Pacific Santa Ana received a notice of force majeure from Petronas on March 29, 2020. The rig was on standby rate of 70% of the contractual dayrate through April 28 and then was transferred to a new standby rate of 35%. Pacific Santa Ana had a good dayrate of $296,000 which included an integrated services package as part of a plug and abandonment project. This development is a major hit to Pacific Drilling's finances. Drillship Pacific Sharav finished its work for Chevron (CVX) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the company is ramping down the rig to reach smart stacked status by the end of the second quarter. Pacific Sharav has a contract with Murphy (MUR) from Q4 2020 to Q1 2020. At this point, this contract remains intact.

In the first quarter, Pacific Drilling reported revenue of $89.4 million and net loss of $61 million. The company decided to draw $50 million from the credit facility to improve its liquidity at the time of the crisis, but its cash position still declined from $279 million at the end of 2019 to $274 million at the end of the first quarter as it had negative operating cash flow of $47 million.

Obviously, the above-mentioned developments on the contract front will lead to a major hit to Pacific Drilling's finances and will increase the company's cash burn rate. In the short term, the company has no liquidity issues as it still has $279 million of cash on the balance sheet, but this cash position will decrease fast. In the second quarter, the company will have only Pacific Khamsin working for Total (TOT) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at a dayrate of $222,000 and Pacific Santa Ana placed on standby at 35% of the contractual dayrate of $296,000.

This is unsustainable. Before the coronavirus crisis, I thought that Pacific Drilling had a good chance to use the dayrate and utilization upside in the drillship segment to employ Pacific Meltem while keeping Pacific Bora, Pacific Santa Ana, Pacific Khamsin and Pacific Sharav busy. The virus has changed everything, and now the industry is set for another downturn.

The near-term perspectives for the offshore drilling industry are simply awful, which means that Pacific Drilling will continue to burn through its cash position at an alarming dayrate. At this point, I do not see how the company will avoid debt restructuring. While there are no near-term liquidity issues, the company will continue to consume its cash position quarter after quarter while employment and dayrate perspectives for its rigs are poor for 2020 and likely for 2021 as well.

As the company is not immediately bankrupt, its stock may still experience some speculative upside moves, but Pacific Drilling will slowly drift towards debt restructuring in absence of new contracts and dayrate upside, which is not expected anytime soon.

