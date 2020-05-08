Twilio: Great Performance, But Fairly Priced

Twilio (TWLO), the leading communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), surprised investors with a big first-quarter earnings release that showed 56% y/y revenue growth and substantial improvement in net retention rates. Despite carnage in the markets - and in many of Twilio's former core clients, like Uber (UBER) - the company's API services have proven vital amid increased usage of the internet and apps while we wait out the spread of the virus at home.

Following its first-quarter earnings release, Twilio soared more than 20% (one of the largest one-day gains for tech stocks so far this earnings season) and notched fresh all-time highs, joining a stable of other software stocks that have benefited from the pandemic:

Data by YCharts

Though investors have ironically treated the tech sector (even high growth names like Twilio and Zoom (ZM)) as the new, safe utilities stocks to invest in during market turmoil, I'd caution against buying into these stocks at peak values when the traditional safe havens look so much more attractive now from a relative valuation standpoint. Though I acknowledge Twilio's strong performance (and am upgrading my stance on the stock to neutral, from a prior bearish position, due to the company's revenue durability in providing a critical service that functions like plumbing in our app-driven economy), there is little allure to investing in Twilio at current multiples.

Twilio is indeed a safe stock that won't see too much turbulence this year - hold on to the positions you have if you're still sitting on short-term gains - but beyond the 25% jump that it already enjoyed post-earnings, the stock will be hard-pressed to continue rallying.

Valuation leaves little room for upside.

Consider this: though Twilio's reported revenue growth rates are currently around 60% y/y, much of that is due to the fact that Twilio acquired SendGrid last year, and whose revenues will be included in prior-year comps beginning in Q2. Twilio's underlying organic growth rates are somewhere closer to the mid-30s (Q2 guidance implies 33-35% y/y growth), which is fairly common among high-growth SaaS stocks.

At present share prices above $150, Twilio trades at a market cap of $21.10 billion, based on 139.7 million shares outstanding as of Twilio's most recently filed 10-K. After we net off the $1.84 billion of cash and $464.4 million of convertible debt on Twilio's balance sheet, the company's enterprise value stands at $19.72 billion. For the current fiscal year, Wall Street has a consensus revenue target of $1.43 billion for Twilio, putting the company's valuation at 13.8x EV/FY20 revenue.

Now, that may not seem overly ludicrous for a software company growing in the mid-30s whose revenue base is insulated, if not even boosted, by the coronavirus pandemic. Several other mid-30s growers are trading in the same neighborhood:

Data by YCharts

However, note that Twilio suffers from a deep gross margin deficit relative to its SaaS peers, due to the fact that Twilio pays out about half of its revenue to the network service providers that execute the API connections on Twilio's platform. Pro forma gross margins in Q1 clocked in at just 51%, and gross margins actually fell slightly in the quarter - one of the few weaknesses to point out among Twilio's many strengths in Q1, which we'll cover next. Most SaaS companies including these comps above, however, boast gross margins in the 70-80% range - so Twilio's revenue stream is actually far less valuable. As a result, Twilio should trade at a discount to these peers - not on par or at a premium.

Unless Twilio can get a profitability story off the ground (and with GAAP losses still swelling, this is a distant possibility), there's little upside to investing in a stock that is trading at richer multiple of revenues than many S&P 500 companies are trading as a multiple of real, GAAP earnings.

Q1 download: strong growth driven by usage-based pricing, but profitability lags

All this being said, we do have to acknowledge Twilio for its strengths. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Twilio 1Q20 results Source: Twilio 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 57% y/y to $364.9 million, decelerating from last quarter's 66% y/y growth rate, but this is explainable by the fact that Twilio's acquisition of SendGrid closed in the middle of last year's Q1, so the revenue comp is starting to provide a headwind to sequential growth rates (this headwind will be fully realized in Q2). Twilio still managed to beat Wall Street's expectations of $328.3 million (+41% y/y) by a huge sixteen-point margin.

Twilio's revenue outperformance was driven, like its close competitor Bandwidth whom I favor for its lower valuation (albeit for lower growth rates), by its usage-based pricing. Unlike many other SaaS software companies that charge their customers by the seat (SaaS companies deploying this type of billings model may see weakness this year as companies cut headcount in departments like sales and HR, hurting CRM and HCM providers), Twilio charges per API connection. Every message, call, and outbound connection that Twilio makes charges a fraction of a penny to the app owner. Businesses using Facebook (FB) as a social media advertising channel, for example, can use a Twilio-built chatbot to handle customer queries via Facebook Messenger, and each interaction is charged by the message.

As a result, Twilio's net revenue expansion rate soared to 143% - nearly twenty points better than 124% in Q4. In commenting on the quarter's strong results, CEO Jeff Lawson put it best on the Q1 earnings call:

Twilio was built for this. Our platform provides three things the world needs, digital engagement, software agility, and cloud scale. Technologies such as messaging, email, voice and video have enabled many parts of the economy to continue working, while keeping its participants safe. Moving quickly, building prototypes and iterating as our needs evolve has been critical for nearly every kind of organization. That's the essence of agility. And Twilio has enabled organizations to reimagine many of their communications workloads in days and weeks, not months and years."

Twilio also noted that the pandemic has also driven up the use of telehealth (consulting with medical professionals via apps), and Twilio's network has powered many of these interactions. It expects strong growth to continue into Q2, where the company has guided to $365-$370 million in revenue, or 33-35% y/y growth (the deceleration from Q1, again, is due to the inclusion of SendGrid in last year's results). Wall Street, meanwhile, had hoped only for $323.4 million in revenue, or +18% y/y - apparently, consensus had not expected such a robust contribution to growth and net revenue expansion from the stay-at-home economy.

Figure 2. Twilio Q2 guidance update Source: Twilio 1Q20 earnings release

Sadly, however, Twilio's growth didn't do much for it on the profitability front - and if it had, I might have been more bullish on the stock. Perhaps if Twilio had been able to nudge up its gross margin profile to narrow the gap against other SaaS companies, it would be able to further expand its valuation multiple - but unfortunately, Twilio's gross margins this quarter fell one point to 51%, from 52% in the prior-year quarter:

Figure 3. Twilio margin trends Source: Twilio 1Q20 earnings release

We would also have hoped that Twilio would have been able to squeeze down its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues. Typically one of the reasons why investors put so much weight on net expansion rates is that increased usage and expansion deals cost little (if anything) to generate. Though it's expensive to travel and make sales pitches to land new clients, it costs Twilio little in incremental sales costs when its clients' usage of chatbots spikes. Unfortunately, sales and marketing expenses actually rose as a percentage of revenues to 24%. This was offset by a three-point reduction in general and administrative spend, but overall operating margins held relatively flat at 2%. Meanwhile, GAAP net losses swelled to -$94.7 million, nearly 3x the prior year's losses.

Key takeaways

It's hard to argue with the fact that Twilio's growth is impressive, and investing in a business that has a tailwind in the current pandemic is part of the reason that investors have bid up the stock so much since the market rout began. Unfortunately, at nearly 14x forward revenues, Twilio can't be just a growth name. Its path to profitability at this point is still unclear, with gross margins not seeing any improvements and GAAP losses stubbornly growing.

Betting against a stock with such strong momentum and relative fundamental safety isn't a good idea, but I wouldn't bank on a large long position at this point either. The majority of Twilio's rally is already in the rearview mirror.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.