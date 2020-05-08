Great Panther Mining: A Look At The Q1 Results

We're more than one-third of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and thus far, we've seen relatively strong Q1 reports with a cloudier picture provided for Q2 due to government-mandated shutdowns in some countries. Great Panther Mining (GPL) is the most recent name to report earnings, and while the company saw a solid quarter for production with 26,000 ounces of gold produced at Tucano, consolidated all-in sustaining costs came in 80% higher than the industry average at above $1,850/oz. Meanwhile, the company's Mexican mining operations remain shut down for the time being due to the government-mandated closure of non-essential businesses. While it's likely that Tucano costs will trend lower throughout the year, I remain skeptical that we can see all-in sustaining costs come in below the guidance midpoint of $1,200/oz for FY-2020. Based on Great Panther continuing to be the highest-cost Tier-2 jurisdiction gold producer in the sector and no confirmation that this will change this year unless we see a solid guidance beat, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Great Panther Mining released its Q1 earnings results on Friday, and the company reported quarterly gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) production of 35,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,886/oz. While these high costs were due to much higher than usual stripping, we will need to see them drop significantly to come anywhere near FY-2020 guidance for the mine of $1,200/oz. Meanwhile, as noted above, the company's Mexican operations remain shut until May month-end. The good news is that the company is fortunate that the Mexican mines contribute only 2% per month on a GEO basis to Great Panther's production. Therefore, assuming a total of two months of mining are lost with the April and May shutdowns, this should be a minor headwind to the company's total GEO production. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Beginning with the company's flagship Tucano Mine in Brazil, which was acquired last year, it's been a relatively underwhelming ramp-up thus far with high costs, and a negative revision in reserves earlier this year. While the company seems to be very optimistic about turning around the operations based on a guidance midpoint of $1,200/oz for FY-2020, we're currently tracking well above this figure, with all-in sustaining costs in Q1 coming in at $1,752/oz. It's important to note that the company spent $12 million in the quarter on stripping activities of a planned $25 million this year. Therefore, all-in sustaining costs were going to be much higher this quarter regardless of the productivity at the company's Brazil operations. However, even on a cash-cost per ounce basis, costs were $1,032/oz, suggesting that this mine will not have an easy time getting costs down below the industry average of $980/oz anytime soon.

(Source: Company Presentation)

From an operations standpoint, gold recovery rates dropped 110 basis points in the quarter, from 92.8% to 91.7%, and gold production was down over 20% sequentially from 34,000 gold ounces in Q4 to 26,000 ounces in Q1. Great Panther's guidance for FY-2020 is for 125,000 ounces of gold production at $1,200/oz, and I believe this to be reasonable from a production standpoint. However, I believe the company will struggle to beat guidance of $1,200/oz as this mine has proven to be a challenge to date since being acquired by Great Panther. This is due to the pit-wall collapse we saw last year, the reserve restatement in Q1, which shaved more than 30% off of the ounces the company thought it had acquired. However, even if I am wrong and Tucano does beat guidance and produce gold at $1,180/oz for FY-2020, we still have a Tier-2 jurisdiction mine that's operating at 20% above the industry average, a relatively unattractive asset. Let's move over to the company's Guanajuato Mine Complex below in Mexico:

(Source: Company News Release)

If we take a look at operating results from the GMC (Guanajuato Mine Complex), we saw roughly 400,000 silver-equivalent ounces produced in the sector at all-in sustaining costs of $14.21/oz silver. This was up slightly from Q4 2019 levels at 391,000 silver-equivalent ounces produced, though costs jumped considerably on a sequential basis from $10.72/oz to $14.21/oz. Meanwhile, at Great Panther's Topia Mine, we also saw a jump in costs, from $13.71/oz in Q4 to $17.73/oz in Q1. This was due to lower production in the period of 376,000 silver-equivalent ounces vs. Q4's 449,000 silver-equivalent ounces as well as higher smelting and refining charges, with grades also dropping for silver, lead and zinc. Unfortunately, due to the higher costs at Topia and higher production, it has offset the lower cost silver mining at the GMC, meaning that the Mexican operations continue to operate with near non-existent margins based on a silver price of $16.00/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation, Mining.com)

As we can see in the new slide uploaded on the company's presentation below, comparing enterprise value and 2019 GEO production, one might surmise that Great Panther is extremely undervalued at current levels. This is because the chart shows that there are other 150,000-ounce per year producers trading for higher valuations, such as Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) and Wesdome Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF). However, I believe this slide paints an unfair picture as Gold Resource Corporation, and Wesdome should not even be mentioned in the same breath as Great Panther. For starters, it is producing gold at below $1,000/oz, and two, it is operating out of Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdictions, not Tier-2 and Tier-3 jurisdictions like Great Panther. In fact, the only real company that Great Panther is comparable to on this scatter plot is Harte Gold (OTCPK:HRTFF), the highest-cost producer in the sector, as Great Panther and Harte Gold are the only two producers with costs above $1,500/oz currently. While the company's guidance suggests that costs might be able to drop below $1,250/oz for FY-2020, this remains to be seen, and there are no guarantees on this.

(Source: Company Presentation)

I believe the chart I have built below better showcases why Great Panther is so unloved in the sector, as we can look at both jurisdiction and all-in sustaining costs for FY-2019 at the same time. As we can see in this chart, Great Panther is currently ranked 52nd out of 53 gold producers for costs, or second last, and has no real redeeming qualities as it's a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer. Therefore, not only is Great Panther the 2nd highest cost producer in the sector, but it's also operating out of jurisdictions that aren't very desirable on a consolidated basis, given that Mexico is Tier-2 and Brazil is Tier-3. Based on the company's all-in sustaining costs of near $1,500/oz in FY-2019, the company was fortunate not to post an even more considerable net loss last year as the gold price was the company's saving grace. While the company is expected to flip to positive earnings per share this year based on FY-2020 estimates of $0.05 in EPS, I do not see anything attractive about this. It is great that Great Panther will finally earn a profit in FY-2020 if it can hit estimates, but every gold producer should be profitable at $1,700/oz, so this isn't anything special on a relative basis.

(Source: Author's Chart) (Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Great Panther Mining has likely seen its worst quarter from a cost standpoint in FY-2020 due to the high stripping capital expenses at Tucano. Still, even with costs likely to trend lower throughout the year, I remain skeptical that the company can get all-in sustaining costs down below $1,200/oz this year. The issue, unfortunately, is that even if I am wrong in my premise, the company will still be one of the two highest-cost Tier-2 producers in the sector. This would put Great Panther in the company of Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) and McEwen Mining (MUX), which both see discounted multiples due to their highs costs and sub-par operating jurisdictions. Therefore, while Great Panther could finally turn things around with the higher gold price, there are dozens of better opportunities in the sector with higher margins and safer jurisdictions. For this reason, I see the stock as an Avoid above $0.50. While sharp rallies are possible given the gold price (GLD) strength, I would view bounces above the $0.62 level as selling opportunities.

