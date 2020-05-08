VTI: Broad Market Funds Will Continue To Come Under Pressure

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as an investment option at its current market price. While it is always difficult to forecast the direction of the market, I have some concerns about the sustainability of the recent rebound in the major indices. Simply, I believe the gains have been too much, too fast, and expect a bit of a downward correction from here. Specifically, I see VTI's exposure to consumer sectors as a headwind for the fund, as consumer spending has fallen dramatically and unemployment figures have risen. Further, I expect large cap stocks to out-perform their smaller counterparts as the recovery gains steam. This means I would prefer more focused funds, as opposed to entire stock market funds like VTI. Finally, I am concerned trade tensions between the U.S. and China will resurface. If true, this will seriously hinder any progress made with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. The fund is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of "a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market." Currently, VTI is trading at $144.28/share and yields 1.91%. This is a fund I use to gain broad equity exposure, and I expressed pessimism on it during my last review at the end of 2019. In hindsight, this call was appropriate, as VTI has indeed registered a negative return since that time, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the volatility we have seen in 2020, I wanted to take the time to evaluate VTI and see if I should change my outlook on the fund. While the market's recent rebound does give me some confidence, I continue to believe a more tactical approach to asset allocation makes sense going forward. Given the headwinds facing the broader market as a whole, I see very selective value right now. As such, I continue to believe broad market funds like VTI will drift lower, and I will explain why in detail below.

Consumer Exposure Remains A Headwind

To start the review, I want to take a look at the consumer-oriented sectors that make-up a large part of VTI's portfolio. In fact, VTI has almost a quarter of its assets in the Consumer Goods and Services sectors, as shown below:

Source: Vanguard

Therefore, the state of the U.S. consumer is of major importance to VTI's overall performance. Unfortunately, this is an area that has been struggling in recent weeks, and I expect it to remain challenging going forward as well.

To see why, let us first consider the employment picture. As the Covid-19 crisis expanded, millions of people suddenly found themselves laid off. While unemployment benefits and stimulus checks helped to soften the immediate blow, the sheer scope of the layoffs made this a very unusual event. Rarely do we see so many people suddenly out of work, in such a short time period. While official April employment figures have yet to be released, the outlook is quite bleak, with the unemployment rate expect to exceed double digits:

Source: Bloomberg

Undoubtedly, this is not good news for the U.S. consumer, or the economy as a whole. But consumer spending accounts for a large share of U.S. economic activity, so seeing so many join the unemployment ranks is a major headwind especially for those sectors that directly rely on consumer spending.

On the bright side, consumer confidence, while dropping, has remained elevated on a historical standard. This is good news, as it alludes to the fact that Americans expect the country to recover from this crisis relatively soon, and are optimistic about their financial future. While I appreciate this outlook, the bad news is that, currently, consumer spending is not matching this confident outlook. To illustrate, consider the graph below, which shows that while consumer confidence has stayed elevated, actual consumer spending is down dramatically on a year-over-year basis:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is that consumers may be saying they are confident, but they are not confident enough to open their wallets. This is likely because they are less optimistic than they are admitting, but also because they are struggling to find the means to spend. For many, government benefits and unemployment do not make up lost salaries, so a cut back on spending becomes a necessity, regardless of actual confidence. Further, household debt has been climbing for years, and actually reached a peak before this crisis hit, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

American consumers are clearly facing a difficult climate. Many are losing their jobs and household debt is at historic highs. Despite having a generally optimistic outlook on the future, these realities have suppressed consumer spending, and this will be a headwind for consumer sectors for quite a while.

Manufacturing Activity Had Already Been Declining

My second point has a more macro-view of the world economy, but it is especially relevant to the Industrials sector that makes up 12% of VTI's assets. Obviously, economic growth has been very weak in 2020, as forced government shutdowns, rising unemployment, and closed borders have limited purchasing power and overall trade. This is pretty clearly illustrated if we look at global Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures across the developed world. In the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and the EU, PMI numbers have fallen well in to contraction territory, at sit at a decade low, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Clearly, this is a worrying sign, and investors should be concerned about what this will mean for global growth over the course of this year, if not longer.

Of course, many investors may take these low figures to mean that much better days are in front of us. After all, if purchasing has declined to such a low level, then there should be a huge spike in activity once this crisis abates. While I would not argue with this logic, and I do expect PMI figures to move markedly off these lows, I want to manage investor expectations about how strong this economic recovery will be.

Specifically, a key takeaway I have from this graph is that PMI figures were already on the decline globally, even before this crisis began. That gave support to the belief that the world was already in the final stages of the economic recovery post-recession. This crisis put us over the edge, but it seems unlikely to me that we will re-test prior highs. Across the developed world, economic growth was already slowing, and while the sharp downturn now may encourage a bit of a boost when economies re-open, I expect that benefit to be fairly short-lived. As I noted above, the consumer picture is challenging, and unemployment rates will probably remain well above pre-crisis levels for quite some time. My takeaway is to be cautious going forward.

Look At Large Caps Over The Whole Market

My next point considers why I would look at a fund with exclusively large cap exposure, at the expense of an entire stock market fund like VTI right now. So far in 2020, large cap stocks have been leading the way, as investors have shunned riskier, small cap alternatives. While this does not mean the out-performance will automatically continue, I expect it to. One key reason has to do with how leveraged the respective sectors are. Large cap companies have much lower debt levels than their small cap counterparts. Importantly, this divergence has actually been accelerating in recent years, compounding the gap, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

As you can see, small caps quite a bit more debt going in to 2020 than large cap companies. Given the liquidity crunch we saw back in March, coupled with declining revenues and incomes for the vast majority of U.S. corporations right now, this is a very important concern for small cap investors. This tells me that large caps continue to be the safer bet going forward, even if investors are concerned with the general state of the market as a whole. Therefore, while I find VTI as a very useful tool to track the entire stock market, I do not necessarily such broad exposure for new positions at this time. Rather, I would look to be more selective with my asset choices, such as by focusing on large caps at the expense of small caps.

Trade Headwinds Could Come Next

My final point has a more macro-outlook and considers global trade, which, unsurprisingly, is down over the past few months. However, there will undoubtedly be a rebound very soon, as Covid-19 cases have begun peaking in some of the epicenters around the world. As trade and economic activity pick up, equities could see a much needed boost. However, I am increasingly concerned that when this current crisis begins to meaningfully decline, trade concerns between the U.S. and China will once again take center stage. My worry here is that another flare-up in anti-trade rhetoric or tariffs will unravel what is sure to be a fragile economic recovery.

Ultimately, I believe that a move away from reliance on China will be in the best interest of the U.S., but this strategy will take time. If pursued, it will take years for new plants to be built, whether in the U.S. or other countries around the world, and for new supply chains to be established. Until that time, U.S. - China trade will be incredibly important to stability in the global economy. However, there is support for the thesis that trade relations could sour.

For example, President Trump recently stated he believes China made a "mistake" in its handling of the Covid-19 crisis, which has already angered the Chinese government. Further, according to a report from Reuters, the U.S. government has begun working with multiple other countries, including Australia, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam to reduce reliance on China as a trading partner. In respect to this development, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said these talks were being held to "move the global economy forward".

The Chinese government, for its part, is not taking these developments in stride. According to a report by the USA today, senior Chinese official, Le Yucheng, called President Trump's remarks a "farce" and compared the idea that China should be monetarily held accountable for the outbreak as "blackmail". This is just one example how, over the past month, the war of words between the two governments has been escalating.

My takeaway here is to be prepared for future trade battles between the U.S. and China. This could derail the progress on the Covid-19 crisis, and set back both nation's equity markets for the rest of 2020.

Bottom Line

With equity markets having rebounded quite sharply off their lows, I am once again reiterating caution. The Covid-19 crisis is nowhere near resolved, U.S. unemployment figures are at dramatic levels, and global growth is going to remain constrained for quite some time due to supply chain issues. As such, I expect broad funds like VTI to trend lower in the near term, and would advocate a more selective approach to new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.