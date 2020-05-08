Cash remains king and I am still short on it as I topped up my savings plans and also launched some new ones in May.

April 2020 was a great month from a dividend perspective, unfortunately, it very likely will also be the last great month this year following a series of dividend cuts.

The times we are currently living in and living through are truly exceptional. On the one hand hundreds of millions of people around the world are forced to stay home and work from home while millions of people are getting fired or furloughed as entire industries are forced to shut down and collapse, at least temporarily.

On the other hand unprecedented stimulus by governments and central banks around the world paired with the expectation and hope that states and countries will reopen very soon has fueled a massive stock rally with many wondering whether the worst is over or if we are witnessing one of the strongest bear market rallies.

The jury on this is still out and while I can find reasonable arguments for both sides, I can't base my investment decisions on the fear that we won't see glory days again.

I am primarily a dividend investor and it is shocking to see how the enormous economic uncertainty endangers even dividends which were previously considered a safe-haven. Most notably the historic dividend cut from Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) will be heavy burden on my portfolio and dividend income going forward and it is very likely in my view that other companies in the oil and gas sector will follow.

As shocked as I am about those cuts I am delighted by the strength of many of my core holdings which, under these circumstances, are doing great, such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), McDonald's (MCD) or Cisco Systems (CSCO). The times are changing but eventually quality will reign supreme.

Portfolio Changes in April

March has seen record net investment of $2,700 and while I couldn't reach that level in April, I was still able to deploy around $2,100 surprisingly in net investments. Honestly, I have only started to see that figure now that I am writing the article but that certainly explains my bank balance now. The most important moves (no sales at all!) I made were:

Buy 2 shares of Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF) following the KPMG special audit report at around €109 (shares are currently around €85 so definitely not a good purchase so far). I wrote extensively about Wirecard here but the core message is that I fully believe Wirecard's accounting, reporting and compliance processes do not live up to a standard you would expect from a multi-billion dollar company. The behavior of its CEO is at best confusing or delusional and at worst plainly ignorant and arrogant given that he proclaimed that no major issues were found during the investigation. That is obviously not true and as such the shares were flying off the shelves but I am still confident that long term, following serious internal changes, the stock can live up to its potential.

Buying fractional shares of many great companies such as JPMorgan (JPM), Apple, AT&T (T), Broadcom (AVGO), Microsoft, Home Depot (HD) or Visa via my monthly savings plans. A new addition to these savings plans starting in April 2020 is W.P. Carey (WPC), a great triple net-lease company at an even greater price following the COVID-19 selloff. The company easily beat estimates for Q1 and while that is nice to see the much more important news is that it collected 95% of April rent. Now that number could drop in May, and probably will, but overall with almost $2B in liquidity available the company is in great shape to weather the storm.

In total (disregarding potential and rather likely dividend cuts at BP (BP), AGNC and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF)), all those purchases substantially raised forward annual dividend income - even though over the next quarters not all of this is likely to be realized (the color indicates the degree of safety for the next 2 dividend payments based on my assessment) - breaking down as follows:

All net purchases in April can be found below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 24 corporations amounted to $243, up $20% Y/Y and +8% sequentially. Strong Y/Y growth is primarily driven by my recent investments into the Canadian banks led by Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), JPMorgan as well as new positions in W.P. Carey, GEO Group and Store Capital. The monthly dividend from Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) had been suspended and the one from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) virtually slashed to zero. Otherwise I would have reached the $250 mark.

The biggest dividend payers were Altria (MO), Cisco Systems and B&G Foods (BGS) accounting for 40% of monthly dividends.

It will be very interesting to see how dividend income develops over the next 12 months. I am expecting significant declines in the energy, automobile, hospitality and financial sectors but believe that the big corporations will be able to ride this out by shoring up liquidity positions and drawing on credit lines. Between 2017 to 2020 the dominance of MO has increased from 13% to over 18% whereas the share of Philip Morris (PM) dropped from 8.5% to 6.5%. The biggest percentage changes can be observed among the Canadian banks (CM almost tripled, BNS almost doubled). Going forward I want to reduce my reliance on Altria and therefore have launched monthly savings plans into Cisco Systems, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and JPMorgan.

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2020, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

This view looks very cluttered at first, but it is very rich in information. It shows every single dividend payment I have received since I started my journey in 2015 in the shape of circle colored differently by year and sized based upon their contribution. The view is broken down by month and by year (not by year and by month), and thus allows to better see the development over time. For every year of a certain month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below that average is filled dark red, whereas the area above is colored dark green. Personally, I absolutely love this redesigned view of my old "bubbles chart," as it is much clearer to identify developments and trends in my dividend income.

Now, zooming in on April only and arranging the view differently in the shape of a whisker plot shows the range of dividend income by individual stocks over the years. This allows to easily spot dividend growth and dividend cuts.

What draws immediate attention is the massive royal blue bubble third from the right which is last year's annual dividend payment from Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF). This year due to the coronavirus pandemic the annual shareholders meeting has been postponed and the proposed dividend has been drastically cut. Given the enormous uncertainty it remains to be seen if and how much dividend Daimler and also BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) will pay. Apart from that disappointing development it is also clearly visible that for most of the stocks the green bubble indicating payment in April 2020 is above the other bubbles which obviously means that the dividend has been growing driven by a combination of new purchases and organic dividend growth.

Still, it remains absolutely fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT).

I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25.75 for 2020 here:

In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends.

In 2019, I generated 142 hours in GWT, equaling almost $3,600 in annual net dividends.

In 2020, I am targeting to reach $4,000 in annual net dividends, equaling roughly 155 hours in GWT. That was a rather conservative estimate, as it only reflects around 12% growth driven by organic dividend growth and new purchases. However, due to a series of dividend cuts already during this year it will be interesting to see if and to what extent my new investments can offset them.

The view below shows YTD dividends for every year since 2015 - in this case, total net dividends for January for each year. The lower section depicts YTD Y/Y growth, i.e., as the year progresses, that green bar should creep up to at least 12%, so I will be able to hit my growth target. Right now, it stands at 16% thanks to a very strong February and April, but it is too early to extrapolate that growth for the rest of the year, especially given the uncertainty about future dividends in 2020 for various stocks impacted by the coronavirus.

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 426 hours, or 53 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, that equals more than 10 weeks of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 50.3 hours, or 6.3 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2020 already. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated YTD total at the end of the current reporting month (April) across each year.

My dividend portfolio composition (excludes non-dividend paying companies)

At end of April, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 10.30% 10,012 Visa Inc. Class A (V) 6.10% 5,928 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.11% 4,970 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 4.42% 4,297 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 3.98% 3,864 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 3.61% 3,506 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 3.38% 3,282 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.80% 2,722 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2.64% 2,565 Southern Co. (SO) 2.63% 2,553 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.41% 2,340 Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SMMNY) 2.11% 2,050 Altria Group Inc. (MO) 2.00% 1,943 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 1.73% 1,677 Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDS.B) 1.69% 1,643 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.51% 1,469 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.46% 1,417 Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 1.45% 1,407 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 1.45% 1,407 3M Co. (MMM) 1.38% 1,345 Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 1.38% 1,339 Dominion Energy Inc. (D) 1.34% 1,298 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.29% 1,252 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.28% 1,244 QTS Realty Trust Inc. Class A (QTS) 1.22% 1,182 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.16% 1,128 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1.14% 1,111 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.14% 1,107 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.12% 1,092 Brookfield Energy Partners (BEP) 1.01% 985 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.01% 981 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 1.00% 975 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.98% 954 Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 0.98% 949 BP plc (BP) 0.91% 888 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 0.91% 884 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.89% 863 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.86% 837 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.85% 824 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 0.84% 821 The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 0.84% 816 Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) 0.78% 754 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.66% 641 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.66% 640 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.64% 626 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.63% 612 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.63% 611 Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) 0.60% 586 Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) 0.60% 583 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.57% 555 Home Depot (HD) 0.56% 548 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 0.56% 546 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.56% 542 Walt Disney Co. (DIS) 0.50% 487 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.49% 478 CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 0.46% 443 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.45% 441 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.42% 405 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.41% 398 BP (BP) 0.39% 376 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.38% 370 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.36% 349 Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 0.35% 345 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.33% 318 Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ET) 0.30% 290 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.27% 266 Drillisch (OTC:DRHKF) 0.25% 246 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.25% 241 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.24% 229 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.23% 227 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.22% 216 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.20% 194 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 0.19% 188 Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV) 0.18% 173 The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) 0.15% 144 Fresenius Medial Care (FMS) 0.15% 141 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.14% 138 CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) 0.14% 132 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC) 0.13% 130 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 0.13% 128 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc. (ARI) 0.13% 125 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.11% 107 EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) 0.10% 99 Boeing (BA) 0.10% 96 General Electric Company (GE) 0.05% 45 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.03% 29 Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) 0.00% 2

