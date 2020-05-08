64 Reliable Stocks Boosting Dividends 40 Years Or More: A May Update

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield 40+Year reliable dividend dogs showed 5.35% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Bigger higher-priced reliable stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack this month.

These 64 select dividend stocks ranged 0.93% to 9.40% in annual yield and ranged -16.28% to 72.70% in annual price target upsides per brokers surveyed 5/6/20.

Drip Investing monthly lists over 800 stocks with annually increased dividends five years or more. These 64 stocks boosted 40 years and over were parsed from the Champions posted 4/30/20.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers (CCC) posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the April 30 data for 64 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection from updated data from YCharts as of May 6.

The Ides of March plunge of the stock market took its toll on these Champion prices. However, none as yet has suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

The following 8 as of 5/6/20 lived up to the idea of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: BEN; USBI; ADM; TDS; UVV; LEG; NFG; MO. To learn which of these eight are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here in the next few days and read The Dividend Dogcatcher marketplace follow-up 'safer' 40Yr+ Dividend Boosted summary.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 19.86% To 75.77% Net Gains For Ten Top 40+Yr Dividend Hiking Dogs To May 2021

Five of ten top reliable 40Yr+Dividend Hiked stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these May dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to May 6, 2021, were:

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was projected to net $757.66, based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 11% more than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) was projected to net $447.00 based on the median of target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 56% under, than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF) was projected to net $396.27, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 45% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was projected to net $366.82, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% under the market as a whole.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (ADM) was projected to net $326.96, based on a median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) was projected to net $256.22, based on dividends, plus a median on the target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 49% over the market as a whole.

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) was projected to net $234.66, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 66% under the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) was projected to net $212.28, based on the median of target estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 35% less than the market as a whole.

V.F. Corp. (VFC) was projected to net $211.38, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 18% greater than the market as a whole.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) was projected to net $198.57 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 77% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 34.08% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Source: barkpost.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per May Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per May Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. First and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. [1], and Universal Corp. (UVV) [2].

Three financial services representatives placed third, sixth and seventh: Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) [3], United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) [6], and Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF) [7].

Two consumer cyclical sector representatives placed fourth and tenth, Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) [4], and Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) [10].

One real estate sector representative placed fifth, Federal Realty Investment Trust [5], then, one energy stock occupied eighth place: National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) [8]. Finally, a healthcare representative placed ninth, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), to complete the Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks top ten by yield for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 16.26%-72.80% Upsides While (31) One Lowly -0.68% Down-sider Emerged In May

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 5.35% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks To May 2021

Ten top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 5/6/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 22.07% Vs. (33) 23.32% Net Gains by All Ten Come May 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 5.35% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $0.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced selection, Altria Group Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.7%

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of May 6 were: Franklin Resources Inc.; United Bankshares Inc.; Leggett & Platt Inc.; Altria Group Inc.; National Fuel Gas Co., with prices ranging from $17.74 to $38.73.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top yield most reliable retirement dividend dogs as of

May 6 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Universal Corp.; Cincinnati Financial Corp.; Genuine Parts Co.; Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $41.20 to $73.31.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: barkpost.com

Get The Entire Dividend Boosted 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.