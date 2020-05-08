Agnico Eagle: Flying High

AEM should be one of your preferred long-term gold miners. However, AEM has now reached a high valuation, and taking profit here is imperative.

Agnico Eagle now expects full-year 2020 production in the range of 1.63-1.73 million ounces and AISC at ~1,050 per ounce, down from 1.875 million ounces said earlier.

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 411,366 Au Oz, down 16.8% sequentially. Weak production numbers due to the COVID-19 effect.

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'20 results on May 1, 2020. Revenues were weaker than I expected at $671.88 million, down 10.8% sequentially.

Agnico Eagle's Amaruq deposit is located 50 km northwest of the Meadowbank mine. Photo courtesy of Agnico Eagle

Investment Thesis

Agnico Eagle (AEM) has been one of my trusted long-term gold miners for many years, and the business profile cannot be better.

My gold portfolio is classified into four subdivisions. The leading group represents the most senior miners or streamers with substantial liquidity, low level of debt, and a diversified assets portfolio, generally focusing on safe jurisdictional locations like North America. Furthermore, the quality of management is a decisive element.

Agnico Eagle presents all the prerequisites required to earn a seat in this distinguished group, as my article below will demonstrate.

Then, it is not a surprise that AEM has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) as we can see below:

Data by YCharts

Agnico Eagle is part of my four chosen long-term "gold miners."

Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and more recently, Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are the other three. In my opinion, the group is an excellent representative of the gold mining sector with its broad assets portfolio and above-average quality management. All of them are primarily gold producers but also produce by-products like silver, copper, lead, zinc.

The gold mining sector should be differentiated from the gold price and may not be considered as a proxy for gold, in some specific circumstances. The industry presents technical challenges that are not transposed into the gold price, and from time to time, these mining companies perform more like equity than a pure gold proxy. We have recently experienced this situation where gold momentum was strong, but gold miners and streamers experienced a steep selloff.

Agnico Eagle owns valuable mine assets located in the Americas and Northern Europe. Furthermore, the company invested in new projects that are now starting to produce. In the first quarter of 2020, the company produced gold from nine different mines.

The investment thesis is that Agnico Eagle presents a perfect business model that fits a savvy investor's balanced portfolio.

Therefore, as I have said in my preceding article, I recommend accumulating the stock on any weakness. Also, it is crucial to trade short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility of the gold sector that starts to be in bubble territory now. This dual strategy is indispensable, and while offering an extra profit, it allows investors to minimize the risks of sharp corrections that are always present.

The year 2019 has been considered as a transition year for Agnico Eagle as it has completed Meliadine and Amaruq at Nunavut. The year 2020 is more of a harvest period where free cash flow will start to grow. One immediate issue that could affect the company is the COVID-19 effect on production.

Sean Boyd, CEO said in the conference call:

I think as you know, we've been challenged more than most companies in the quarter having seven of our eight operating mines reduced to minimum activities.

AEM - Financials and Production in 1Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Agnico Eagle 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 537.8 532.2 526.6 683.0 753.1 671.9 Net Income in $ Million -393.7 37.0 27.7 76.7 331.7 -21.6 EBITDA $ Million -246.6 206.5 194.3 308.5 680.59 204.6 EPS diluted in $/share -1.68 0.16 0.12 0.32 1.38 -0.09 Cash from operations in $ Million 140.3 148.7 126.3 349.2 257.5 163.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 342.2 203.4 230.9 252.7 195.7 168.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -201.9 -54.7 -104.6 96.5 61.7 -5.5 Total Cash $ Billion (including equity securities) 0.38 0.27 0.20 0.34 0.41 1.34 Total Debt in $ Billion 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.72 1.36 2.71 Dividends per quarter in $/ share 0.125 0.125 0.125 0.175 0.20 0.20 Shares outstanding diluted in million 234.1 236.2 237.0 240.1 240.9 240.2

Source: Company filing, Morningstar, and Fun trading.

1 - Gold Production Details

Agnico Eagle had a solid gold production this quarter. Production was 411,366 Au Oz, down 16.8% sequentially.

Below is the fourth quarter production per mine. LaRonde, including zone 5 Meliadine and Canadian Malartic, are the three primary producing mines.

Note: Meliadine was declared commercial on May 14, 2019, and Amaruq announced commercial on September 30, 2019.

Reduced staffing levels mostly impacted production due to the COVID-19 and a significant failure at the Meliadine crusher apron feeder in January.

All-in sustainable costs or AISC is now slightly above average for the industry with an average of $1,099 per ounce in 1Q'20, due to the new mines and reduced activities.

Production costs and total cash costs per ounce increased in the first quarter compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to higher prices at the Meliadine mine and Meadowbank Complex.

Sean Boyd, the CEO, said in the conference call:

As far as the first quarter, the big impact was really nine days of shutdowns at our Quebec operations. Two of our Quebec mines were our best cash flow generators historically. So for nine days in the quarter, the back end of the quarter two of our best cash-generating mines were down as was Goldex. It also impacted our operations in Nunavut,

New Guidance for 2020-2022. Lower guidance due to Nunavut ramp-up.

Agnico Eagle now expects full-year 2020 production in the range of 1.63-1.73 million ounces and AISC at ~1,050 per ounce, down from 1.875 million ounces said earlier. The projection was reduced substantially due to the impact of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

2 - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenues of $753.1 million in 4Q'19

Agnico Eagle reported its 1Q'20 results on May 1, 2020. Revenues were weaker than I expected at $671.88 million, down 10.8% sequentially.

The gold price realized was $1,579/Oz during the first quarter of 2019. The total cash from operating activities was $163.36 million in the quarter, up 9.9% year over year.

The second quarter of 2020 will show an increase again, and I am expecting a gold price of around $1,700/ ounce.

2 - Free cash flow analysis

The free cash flow was not an excellent financial component for Agnico Eagle because of the significant CapEx the miner allocated to the expansion of its Nunavut projects. However, this issue will disappear gradually in 2020.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The yearly free cash flow is now $48.24 million, and the free cash flow for the 1Q'20 is a loss of $5.45 million due to the production slow down indicated above.

3 - Net Debt has risen slightly to $1.37 billion in 1Q'20

Agnico Eagle has an attractive balance sheet with a low net debt of $1.37 Billion. This debt profile adds even more conviction about the long-term investment thesis. During the first quarter of 2020, a great deal has changed, as we can see in the chart below.

As we can see, the total Cash is up significantly after the company drew down $1 billion. Already the company repaid $500 million in April as indicated in the presentation. Note: Total Cash is higher because I added "equity securities," which increase the total Cash to $1.34 million at the end of March.

Source: Presentation

Total liquidity is about ~$1.5 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Agnico Eagle has never disappointed me all those years. Excellent management and a cautious approach in Capital spending made it one of my favorites gold miners. However, I believe the stock is now trading quite high and has reached a long-term resistance that should be considered as an excellent opportunity to take off a good part of the paper profit that you have made. As you can see in the graph below, I see AEM reaching the long-term resistance.

Technical Analysis (short and midterm)

AEM is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $66.75, at which point, I recommend selling about half your position and gamble the rest for a future increase potential. The line support is now at $51.25, and it would be prudent to wait patiently for AEM to retrace at this level before accumulating again. I see intermediate support at $62 but is not likely to hold in any severe retracement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.