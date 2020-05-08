Covid-19 Just The Latest Of Many Challenges For Kennametal

Kennametal could be a solid play on a short-cycle recovery, and the shares do look undervalued, but it's hard to love the long-term outlook.

It’s been a while since I’ve written on the perpetually-restructuring Kennametal (KMT), partly because it gets tedious writing about an underperforming company with serious long-term structural and competitive challenges. There have been some periods of outperformance since that last article, but for the last year or so, it’s been a rough go for the company and its shareholders.

It’s almost three and a half years later, but my investment conclusion hasn’t changed much. The shares do look undervalued even based on what I think are fairly conservative assumptions, but it’s hard to get excited about owning a company that you don’t believe in on a long-term structural basis. Does Kennametal have potential as a way to play the coming short-cycle recovery? Definitely. Would I be surprised if the shares were 10% to 25% higher a year from now? Not at all. But is this a name I’d buy and just lock away in the vault for five or more years? Also “not at all”.

Another “Beat With An Asterisk”

Like many industrial companies Kennametal beat March quarter expectations, but that has to be viewed in the context of significant movement in the sell-side numbers as analysts tried to factor in the rapidly-changing impact of Covid-19. Still, an $0.18/share beat on the segment income line is still a beat.

Revenue declined 17% this quarter in “core” terms, the third straight double-digit decline for Kennametal, as the company’s challenges predated the global Covid-19 outbreak. Revenue declines were pretty consistent across the segments, with Industrial down 16%, Infrastructure down 17%, and WIDIA down 15%.

Gross margin declined by 230bp, while adjusted operating income declined 31% (margin down 210bp). Segment profits declined 30% (margin down 190bp). Industrial profits declined 41% (margin down 520bp), Infrastructure declined 13% (margin UP 130bp), and WIDIA saw profits rebound to a little over $2 million, with a 360bp margin improvement (to just under 5%). The better-than-expected profits were primarily in Infrastructure, with a modest beat in WIDIA canceling out a modest miss in Industrial. Overall, lower raw material and variable comp expenses helped the performance relative to sell-side expectations.

In terms of comparables, Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) reported a 12% in its Machining Solutions business, and while Lincoln Electric (LECO) isn’t really a comparable in terms of the products sold, their businesses tend to move together, and the “low teens” decline in welding consumables corroborates this result, as does the 14% decline in Atlas Copco’s (OTCPK:ATLKY) Industrial Technique segment.

Short-Cycle Markets Will Come Back … But Kennametal Has Some Structural Challenges

Looking at the end-market results from Kennametal I didn’t see any real surprises. The high-teens declines in General Engineering and Transport certainly seem to fit with a scenario where auto production dropped more than 20% and overall industrial production has weakened substantially. Likewise with the significant drop in energy, as many suppliers to the oil/gas sector have reported markedly lower demand. The double-digit decline in aerospace is a little more surprising given peer reports, but then aerospace sales have been declining for a while here.

I do expect that many short-cycle industrial markets will start to see recovery late in 2020, and I expect many of those recoveries will be relatively V-shaped. That includes the auto sector, which makes up about 20% of Kennametal’s mix, as well as the “general industrial” space that covers a much wider range of machinery.

I’m less bullish on the prospects for the aerospace (around 8% of sales) and upstream oil/gas (around 13% of sales), and I believe those markets could be looking at multiyear recovery paths. Mining, which is a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage of Kennametal’s mix, is a harder call, as I believe new mine openings will be pushed out by this outbreak (creating an “air pocket” for original equipment), but existing mines will remain active. Kennametal could also have some modest leverage to potential infrastructure-oriented stimulus spending in the U.S., but it would likely be a modest impact.

My biggest concern with Kennametal isn’t so much about the short term (June is going to be horrible, and September will likely be weak too), as the long term. Due to longstanding under-investment and under-development, the company has lost share to rivals like Sandvik in higher-value segments and end-markets (like aerospace).

Worse than that, though, are ongoing structural changes in the markets. Between improvements in forging and progress in areas like additive manufacturing, overall demand for tooling looks vulnerable to me in the coming years. That’s even more relevant in areas like autos, where the move to EVs is likely to reduce the tooling needs even further. Where Sandvik has been reinvesting in new products and expanding into new silos (like industrial metrology), Kennametal has spent most of the last decade undergoing perpetual restructurings – none of which have really been aimed at growth or product competitiveness (beyond price).

The Outlook

I can’t argue with the basic idea of a business in a mature industry (or possibly one in early structural decline) cutting costs – that’s actually what you’re supposed to do. The problem, though, is that Kennametal has largely failed to reach its cost-cutting/margin improvement targets and has, at least in my opinion, actually undermined its own competitiveness along the way. So while I do applaud management for making progress in areas like automation -- replacing one operator-one machine set-ups with automation that allows one operator to run up to six machines – I just don’t see much dynamism here.

I do expect Kennametal to rebound from this downturn, but I’m only looking for very low single-digit revenue growth over the next decade against a trailing 15-year compound average growth rate of about 1.5%. I do also expect these restructuring efforts to result in a modest improvement in FCF margins over time, taking the long-term average from around 6% to a little over 7% (with high single-digits toward the end of the decade). That would be enough to drive double-digit FCF growth, and an annualized total prospective return in the high single-digits.

Kennametal likewise looks undervalued on a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, provided the company can get back to low double-digit operating margins late in FY’21 or in FY’22. Considering what investors typically pay for given levels of margins and returns (ROIC, et al), an operating margin in the 10% to 11% range would support a forward EBITDA multiple of around 10.5% to 11%.

The Bottom Line

Given all of that, I do think that Kennametal may well be undervalued, even considering the sharp downturn in the business and the years of underperformance. I also think, though, that it takes more than valuation to make an investment work, and I have much less confidence in the long-term strategic competitiveness of this company. To that end, this is a name to consider as a recovery/self-improvement trade, but I just don’t have the confidence to recommend it beyond that.

