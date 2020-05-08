New York Subway Is Too Big To Fail: Long MTA Bonds

Yields in the 5% range are attractive relative to the MUB ETF and other municipal bond alternatives.

I bought MTA bonds betting that the MTA is too big to fail and will get a bailout.

MTA bond prices dropped and credit agencies downgraded the bonds because of its budget deficit.

My investment thesis for investing in the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bonds is based on:

MTA is too big to fail. It received $4 billion from the CARES Act and I expect it to receive more.

MTA issued new bonds in early May. Bond market investors are supporting the MTA, even before a bailout. Also, MTA bonds have rallied off their lows.

The drop in prices is driving up yields. Depending on maturity and the type of bonds, there are investment opportunities with yields in the 5% range. This is higher on a tax-equivalent basis.

Although MTA bonds may have more risk than the MUB ETF and other municipal bond alternatives, the lower price and higher yields compensate investors for this risk.

MTA Background

The MTA operates the following:

New York City subway

New York City buses

Commuter railroads, such as MTA Long Island Rail Road and MTA Metro-North Railroad

MTA's 2020 budget, before the impact of the coronavirus crisis, was:

(Source: MTA presentation, February 26, 2020)

Coronavirus Impact

On May 1, 2020, the MTA reported the following:

"Compared to 2019 results, ridership has now declined 93 percent on the subways, 95 percent on MTA Metro-North Railroad, and 97 percent on the Long Island Rail Road, with equally reduced ridership on buses. Crossings at MTA Bridges and Tunnels facilities are down by an estimated 62% from 2019 figures." (Source: MTA statement)

The MTA commissioned a report from McKinsey about the financial impact of the coronavirus. The following are the revenue projections from McKinsey:

(Source: MTA report)

In addition, the McKinsey report assumes higher operating expenses for cleaning, PPE for employees, and other costs.

Credit Agency Actions

The Credit Agencies downgraded the MTA, including:

Bond Prices & Yields

The MTA has many tranches of debt outstanding (see here).

Here is the price and yield chart for 5% MTA Revenue Bonds due 11/15/2034. The impact of the coronavirus is clear.

(Source: Finra website)

Municipal Bonds ETF

The impact of the coronavirus is widespread across the Municipal Bond Market. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF had a sharp decline, but has mostly rebounded.

Currently, the iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a yield of 2.4% and an effective duration of six years. Actually, the MTA comprises 2.12% of the ETF and is the 8th largest issuer (see here).

Data by YCharts

Current Bond Market Activity

The MTA was in the market issuing new bonds in early May. The issuance seemed to go well: As downgraded New York MTA upsizes its deal, distressed Illinois puts on hold $1.2B.

MTA Bailout

The CARES Act provided $25 billion to transportation agencies across the country. Of that, $3.8 billion of funding went to the MTA.

This is not enough.

The MTA has already asked for an additional $4 billion. I believe that it will get the additional funds.

The New York City transportation system is too big to fail. If the largest transportation system in the country fails, then every other transportation authority is going to have problems raising capital. The CARES Act is bailing out corporations. There is money set aside for airlines, for example. During the financial crisis, the government bailed out the automotive companies. It is going to be politically challenging for the government to bail out corporations (thereby benefiting shareholders) and not a transportation system that has benefits across society. If the MTA defaults (or misses an interest payment), it could set off a domino effect across the municipal bond market and the corporate bond market. Congress and the Federal Reserve have already spent significant capital to keep the economy going. They don't want it to tip over with an MTA default. The Federal Reserve has a $500 billion Municipal Lending Facility.

Key Risks

The coronavirus crisis lasts longer than currently expected. The MTA's budget deficit may be larger than currently projected and the MTA may need more capital. MTA does not receive a bailout and "haircuts" existing bond holders. Interest rates are currently very low, anchored by the low Federal Funds Rate. When interest rates rise, it would have a negative impact on bond prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTA BONDS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.