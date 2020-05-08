Jonathan Brown On Coronavirus Effect On Supply Chains, OBOR

Firms had been trying to renegotiate supply chains since even before the coronavirus.

SH: Jon Brown is the Managing Director of the Greater China Region at Pineal Consulting Group and is responsible for the development of strategies and new business, expanding the value propositions and strengthening client relationships. Prior to joining Pineal Consulting Group and living in China for 5 years, Jon worked at JPMorgan & Chase as an Asset Manager in Investment Banking. Jon earned his MBA from Delaware State University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Delaware State University.

SH: What are some of the supply chain disruptions that you have seen as a result of the coronavirus?

JB: I think the biggest one that we have all seen is labor in supply chain disruption, understanding that when it first started in China, they shut down many of the factories that were manufacturing goods, without having labor, without being able to have that workforce produce the goods. At the beginning off the coronavirus, we saw a lot of the Chinese companies invoking force majeure clauses in their contracts.

JB: [In terms of ] price we are seeing [increases] with the rising demand [in] medical supplies. The price has shot through the roof on not just the price of the goods itself, but also the price of transportation—DHL, UPS, FedEx have a monopoly on the market, especially with commercial airlines and decreasing amount of flights back and forth. A lot of companies rely on air freight.

JB: [The last disruption] was the shift in government regulations. China has closed its borders to foreigners [and] internally [they are] not allowing migrant workers to come back … to their cities, They’re forced into a quarantine period [and the Chinese government] has them pay for the expenses of being quarantined.

The requirements for exporting medical goods has changed. The laws changed, maybe 2,3 times in terms of the requirements for exporting medical supplies.

SH: What are the factors that have played into supply chain disruption from your perspective? What are the factors that are driving it?

JB: Human capital. This is probably the first time in history where we're seeing businesses suffer from people not just being able to go to work. We've seen weather disruptions with tsunamis and earthquakes, but this is affecting all industries. Looking at the supply chain transparency--a lot of companies are not aware of their supply chains and the depths of it. Most companies have only worked with Tier One suppliers and don't know about the subcontractors. …We’re also hearing about Just In Time manufacturing, which reduces inventory levels. Because this just happened out of nowhere, a lot of companies were not ready in their inventory levels. They had low supply, they couldn't keep selling their product for 30 days afterwards. A lot of these production centers are being consolidated by special production zones.

SH: Have you seen many firms trying to renegotiate their supply chains to find new suppliers or reduce their costs?

JB: We had been seeing this even before the coronavirus, and we actually started seeing this before the trade war, which kind of sped things up a lot because a lot of firms don't want to pay the additional tariffs.

The coronavirus is something that is making and forcing a lot of companies to start looking at production closer to the customers, [looking for] more localization or diversification of their supply chains.

[In] recent news,…Trump mentioned about removing global industrial supply chains from China. Early In April, Japan talked about funding firms to shift production from China. [At the] beginning of May, India offered land twice the size to firms leaving China. So now these countries are doubling down on trying to bring back their firms.

SH: Have you seen the Coronavirus affecting supply chains for One Belt One Road?

JB: Definitely I would say, …if you look at every facet of it from the initial negotiation …to feasibility studies.

[Because] One Belt One Road is based on infrastructure, … you have Chinese companies that rely on Chinese labor and Chinese supplies so again, going back to the human capital aspect of it. If you had over 100 countries around the world have placed travel restrictions or entry restrictions on Chinese citizens, that is stopping the labor force from working, manufacturing most of the goods that are being using in infrastructure projects are coming from China.

