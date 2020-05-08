Texas Pacific Land Trust Has Significant 'Peak Permian' Risk

With the U.S in an unending production glut and credit conditions tightening, it seems likely development in the Permian will slow.

TPL's revenue from oil and water royalties has grown substantially, but COVID-19 will likely cause these revenues to decline dramatically.

Texas Pacific Land Trust has seen an incredible share price rally over the past decade due to the development of the Permian oil patch.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) is of the more interesting publicly-traded real estate companies. The company owns 900,000 acres of land in the state of Texas across 19 west Texas countries. It also owns roughly 23,600 acres of land that currently generates a royalty income, largely from oil producers.

The company has been in operation for well over one hundred years and saw its share price reach extreme levels over the past decade. In fact, since the year 2000, the stock has risen from under $10 per share to $500 with a peak of $900 in 2019. This puts its performance on-par with major technology companies.

I believe this is seen best through a log-scaled chart of its long-term stock price:

Data by YCharts

With the company at such extreme highs, we must ask if it has been in a bubble. Its dividend yield is only 3.1% (while most REITs are at 5%+ today) and its cash flow will likely fall with the price of oil. Its historical performance has been strong, but that does not mean it will continue.

Since the company owns significant Permian basin holdings, the growth of the oil patch has been the primary reason for its significant share price gains. Not only have royalties increased substantially, but also the value of its land due to development. However, with oil below profitability levels for essentially all producers, this factor is unlikely to continue to benefit the company.

Is Texas Pacific Land Trust Fairly Valued?

There is a lot to like about TPL. It has effectively no debt with total liabilities to assets of only 14%. It has also managed to consistently grow its EBITDA and operating cash flows in a compounding manner. As you can see below, the rise of its price has closely tracked the rise in its earnings:

Data by YCharts

In fact, the stock is actually at a very low valuation compared to its recent history with a TTM "P/E" of 16X and a TTM "EV/EBITDA" of 12X. While these are not necessarily low valuations, they are lower than normal for the company as you can see below:

Data by YCharts

When a company has a low valuation it usually implies that investors expect its earnings to decline or its long-run growth to fade. Indeed, the company has seen tremendous growth over the past few years and it is unreasonable to assume exponential growth can continue. This is particularly true for a land-owning company that cannot acquire significant new land without selling equity or issuing debt.

It's All About Growth

This brings us to two questions. First, how will COVID impact the company? Second, will the company's income continue to grow long-term?

Last year the company made $154M off of oil and gas royalties, $85M from water royalties, and the rest off of easements and land sales to total revenue of $490M. Additionally, the vast majority of the water TPL produces is sold to oil and gas operators so just about all of its revenue is dependent on their survival.

In general, oil and gas royalty agreements promise a share of production revenue minus the cost of production. While most oil companies continue to produce, an extremely low number are selling above their cost of production today meaning this revenue segment for TPL will likely decline dramatically. Of course, when oil prices return, this segment of revenue likely will as well.

Given that, we ought to focus on the longer-term trend in oil production growth. Most oil and gas companies have been unable to turn a sustained profit since 2015 and have still made efforts to expand production. I believe this crisis has made it clear that the U.S has pushed its energy production to an extreme where it will take time before the long-term production glut subsides.

Indeed, many top analysts believe that 'Peak Permian' is arriving much faster than most expect. Production has grown, but the rig count has declined so increasing stress is being placed on fewer rigs. In fact, it is expected that production will peak early next year and decline substantially after that. COVID may be bringing this long-term peak even closer.

Put simply, it seems highly unlikely that TPL will continue its historical growth. In fact, it seems more likely that the 2020s will see its EBITDA fall into decline as production subsidies. As I mentioned earlier, this will hit not only its oil and gas royalties but also its water sales and likely its land value.

The Bottom Line

The company is currently sitting on over $300M in unencumbered cash which represents nearly 10% of its market capitalization. The stock is also 44% below its all-time high and is down nearly 40% this year. Many investors in the company are complaining that it should use its cash to buy back its stock in order to support its share price. Indeed, the company has a long-term history of buying back its stock so it is a bit of a surprise that it has refrained from doing so.

However, the reason may be very simple, management knows the company is overvalued. Looking at the slowdown in the Permian basin, it seems quite clear that the company is coming up on difficult times and that keeping a large store of cash is wise. If the economic situation is bad enough, it may be able to use its cash to buy assets at extremely low prices similarly to Berkshire Hathway (BRK.B).

Overall, I believe the stock has more to decline before it reaches fair value. In this case, its fair-value is a moving target since it depends on the price of oil and decisions of oil and gas producers on its land. Even the value of its land is tied to those factors.

Quite frankly, I believe its earnings are likely to decline back to 2010-2015 levels over the coming five years. Such a scenario means the stock should decline below $100, closer to a base value of its assets.

I do not currently have a position in the company and do not plan to take one for the time being. I am bearish due to upcoming changes in the energy market, but the company is a hedge against inflation and allows for ownership of land which is similar to owning gold. If inflation picks up pace (perhaps due to today's extreme monetary policy) it may be a good opportunity. However, until then, I believe it is best avoided.

Interested In More Commodity Research? My fellow contributor BOOX research and I run the Core-Satellite Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. I run our growing research into commodity markets. This includes a weekly update on commodity markets, a commodity "buy and hold" portfolio, and in-depth research into a few of my favorite commodity-producer "Alpha-Picks". As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.