Nutrien: When Retail Exposure Pays Dividends

In the current crisis, investments in retail are a cause for concern for many an investor. When it comes to Nutrien (NTR), however, the retail segment - which involves sales to farmers - is expected to be the bright spot in a year marked by lower fertilizer prices.

The company, which just released its Q1 '20 earnings and a reduced FY 2020 guidance, will rely on the legacy Agrium business to mitigate the impact of a weaker potash segment. Nutrien expects to maintain a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.45/sh, which looks reasonable based on free cash flow projections.

Revised Guidance

The Q1 results came with a downward reduction to the 2020 guidance, to take into account the recent weakness in crop nutrient prices:

Source: Nutrien's Q1 earnings presentation

The figures above show a roughly US$ 0.3bn decrease in EBITDA vs previous guidance below:

Source: FY 2019 earnings release

The shortfall comes mainly from the potash segment, which has seen some adverse developments of late:

Competitor Belaruskali has settled its contract with China at a price of $220/metric ton. While this should set a floor on global potash prices, it is marks a $70/metric ton reduction from last year's contract. This kind of price had not been seen since the 2016 potash market trough.

Nutrien expects reduced corn use for ethanol production in 2020, resulting in lower corn prices and acreage, and therefore, a reduced need for crop inputs.

Generally speaking, crop nutrient prices are down sharply vs the same period last year, as shown by competitor Mosaic's price dashboard:

Source: Mosaic's weekly price dashboard

It's worth mentioning that, as far as the nitrogen segment is concerned, Nutrien will adjust its output by idling its Trinidad ammonia plant.

By contrast, the retail segment was kept unchanged in Nutrien's revised 2020 guidance, at $1.4bn expected EBITDA. As a reminder, the segment encompasses the sale - directly to farmers - of nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and various merchandise and services. It is the part of Nutrien's business that was inherited from Agrium when the latter merged with Potash Corp in 2016.

How Agrium Performed During The Previous Trough

Therefore, it makes sense to take a look in the rear-view mirror, to see how Agrium's retail business withstood the weak conditions of 2016. The table below shows that the retail segments' performance, indeed, was particularly resilient:

Source: Agrium's 2016 Annual Report

As a result, Agrium's stock withstood the downturn with ease:

Source: Agrium's 2016 Annual Report

Judging by these past achievements, Nutrien's management assumption that the retail segment will keep delivering in 2020 looks justified. It's no wonder that Nutrien's stock, though down sharply over the past year, outperformed its peers that are more dependent on crop nutrient prices:

Data by YCharts

In addition, an interesting aspect of the Q1 earnings presentation was the success of Nutrien's digital sales, which gained traction in the context of the pandemic:

Source: Nutrien's Q1 earnings presentation

Assessing The Dividend's Safety

For income investors, one question remains. How safe is Nutrien's 5% dividend? Will the resilience of the retail segment protect future distributions? Based on the company's latest guidance, we expect Free Cash Flow ("FCF") to range between $1.8bn and $2.0bn in FY 2020:

US$, in billion 2020 (low) 2020 (high) 2019 Actuals Retail EBITDA 1.4 1.5 1.2 Potash EBITDA 1.0 1.2 1.6 Nitrogen EBITDA 1.1 1.3 1.2 Phosphate EBITDA 0.15 0.15 0.2 Other EBITDA (0.2) (0.2) (0.2) Total Adjusted EBITDA 3.5 3.9 4.0 Interest (0.6) (0.6) (0.6) Taxes (0.2) (0.3) (0.3) Sustaining Capex (0.9) (1.0) (1.0) Free Cash Flow before changes in WCR 1.8 2.0 2.2 Changes in non-cash Working Capital Requirements - - 0.5 Free Cash Flow incl. changes in WCR 1.8 2.0 2.6 Dividend (@$0.45/sh and per quarter) (1.0) (1.0) (1.0) Payout ratio (Dividend as a % of FCF incl. changes in WCR) 56% 50% 39%

Source: Author's work based on company's financials

The current quarterly dividend of $0.45 per quarter costs Nutrien $256m per quarter, translating into $1,024m for the full year. As per the Q1 '20 earnings press release, the company has a "target range of returning 40 to 60 percent of annual free cash flow". If Nutrien achieves the lower end of the guidance, this dividend/FCF payout ratio would be about 56%, which falls within the target range. Any further deterioration in business conditions, however, could put Nutrien at risk of exceeding the 60% threshold.

That being said, working capital requirements ("WCR") tend to decrease with sales. This could free more cash vs our assumption which included no change in WCR. It is also conceivable that Nutrien, which enjoys a solid balance sheet, could accept a temporary increase in the payout ratio beyond 60%.

Takeaways

Price action in Nutrien's stock has been frustrating for shareholders in recent years. One should keep in mind, though, that Nutrien is not the fancy, get-rich-quick type of company, but rather, a workhorse of the economy which provides, without a doubt, essential services to the public. In the long run, such stocks provide solid returns.

When it comes to the dividend, Nutrien can afford to maintain the current level of $0.45 per quarter, based on free cash flow projections, as long as the company meets the low end of its guidance.

