Pluralsight: Extensive Online Learning Content Provides Tailwinds

Pluralsight's (NASDAQ:PS) has underperformed the S&P in the past year, returning almost -50% compared to the S&P's -2.6%. This is mainly attributed to the company understating losses from stock-based compensation. However, the company says the mistakes were found to be unintentional and not the result of fraud. With an extensive online course library, Pluralsight has managed to attract business customers to its platform. Its liquidity position is strong and relative pricing looks cheap compared to its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Pluralsight has a growing market with decent growth

Revenue for Pluralsight has grown from $131M in 2016 to $317M in fiscal 2019, compounding at 34% year on year. Revenue growth has increased from 26% in 2017 to 36% in 2019. To drive growth and market penetration, Pluralsight can increase their overall customer base, accelerate expansion within existing customers, and pursue international expansion when appropriate. The company has a track record of pivoting successfully to online education and a focus on enterprises, which provides a positive outlook for the company.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Pluralsight estimates its total addressable market its businesses at $42B in 2019, which is expected to grow to more than $300B in 2025. Based on revenues of $317M, Pluralsight's market penetration is only 0.7%. The growth in the addressable market is mainly driven by the technology skills gap in the market. As technology changes rapidly, software developers have to re-train constantly. This need to retrain would lead to an increase in demand for the technology training market.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

In the online education space, it is difficult to convert free users to high paying ones. However, Pluralsight managed to capture business customers, which are the highest spending user in the space. The company's ability to integrate and personalize skill assessments, course library, learning paths and analytics have provided a source of continuous technology training for professionals. As these needs are unlikely to change, it provides some tailwind for Pluralsight.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Pluralsight can maintain user engagement through its wide content library

Pluralsight has created an extensive course library through its 1,500 authors. This content is also optimized for on-demand accessibility such that customers can play the content from their devices at any time.

Due to the extensive library, it has led to a growth in the customer base, which includes close to 1M business users beginning 2020, and 18,000 business customers. Pluralsight also expects this growth momentum to continue throughout 2020. Moreover, Pluralsight's customers include 70% of the 2019 Fortune 500.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The barriers to entry are high since a new competitor would have to build the content library from scratch. New entrants would also have to grow their brand equity from nothing, whereas Pluralsight is also known well among most of Fortune 500 companies. Moreover, Pluralsight has a dollar-based net retention rate of more than 120%, which highlights the stickiness of its platform.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Pluralsight's balance sheet looks strong

As companies that are tight on cash in this period could be cutting IT spending, it is crucial that Pluralsight has enough cash to tide through these unprecedented times. Pluralsight has $90M of cash with $332M of short-term investments. This provides some liquidity to buffer against its $470M convertible note. The company is also free cash flow positive and generated $51M of unlevered free cash flow in the trailing twelve months. This should provide ample liquidity against any operational issues and fall in demand.

(Source: Latest 10K)

Investment Risks

Market demand for cloud-based learning solutions is new and might not be sustainable in the long term. There is also no guarantee that business customers will choose Pluralsight's platform in the long term. Hence, there is a need to monitor user adoption and Pluralsight's ability to expand their course library in a way that meets users' demand. In the short term, a recession might force customers to cut back on non-essential services. If Pluralsight is not deemed as essential, it might lead to some customer churn during this period.

Pluralsight also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s Linkedin Learning have very large with resources to challenge Pluralsight directly. As such, it is unclear if Pluralsight would end up as the long term leader in this space that would capture the bulk of the market.

(Source: Trustradius)

Valuation

On a consensus EV/Revenue basis, Pluralsight appears to be cheaper as its multiple is 6.8x compared to the peer-median of 15.4x and mean of 10.7x. However, Pluralsight has worse consensus EBITDA margins of -12.2x compared to the median -10.1x. Its revenue growth is also worse at 18.3% compared to the median 25.3%. However, its EV/Revenue is 37% lower than the mean, which could point to some upside.

(Source: Atom Finance)

Takeaway

Pluralsight has steady growth over the years and has room to grow through acquiring more business customers. The company's extensive content library has shown that it has been able to retain business customers, as seen from its high dollar-based retention rate.

Although there are risks involving the long term education market and competitive threats, the company should be well-positioned to take some share of this market. Pluralsight's relative pricing also appears cheap compared to its peers, mainly due to its worse fundamentals. Pluralsight is also not likely to face liquidity issues in the near term given its strong balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.