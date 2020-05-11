CEF Report May 2020: Definitely Better Than Feared

I detail an "actionable idea" at the end based on our research of the CEF space and the distribution notices announced.

We look at sectors that are cheap and those that are expensive and discuss the recent NAV and price movements in the CEF universe.

We saw more distribution increases than decreases, a healthy sign, driven by a significant reduction in leverage costs and portfolio manager actions.

Going into this month's distribution season we were more nervous than other times given the disruptions in March. The result was much better than feared.

Discounts among most closed-end funds reached their widest levels during the third week of March. Since then, they rebounded a bit near the end of April and are now bouncing around the -8% to -9% level.

From a valuation perspective, we are far from where we were three months ago but no longer extremely cheap. The chart below from RiverNorth shows the discount levels for all CEFs on May 1 compared to the start of the year. The difference is about 5%. Of course, NAVs are way down nearly across the board. We calculate an average drop of 15.5% on NAVs.

There's some separation in terms of valuations in underlying sectors and even down to the fund level. For the first time in 18 months, there are dislocations in the market that are providing single fund opportunities. We haven't seen that for some time with general market moves being felt largely across the board.

Looking at the Core Portfolio, we had been positioned for greater safety coming into this crisis but we were sideswiped by the PIMCO funds getting crushed and deleveraging. The muni positions - both taxable and tax-free - while down a bit, held up far better than the small amount of REITs, preferreds, and non-investment grade positions.

The current distribution is now over 9.7%, one of the most attractive levels of the last five years, when adjusting the tax-free yields to tax-equivalent at the 32% marginal rate. The average current discount is 7.62% after hitting almost 12% three weeks ago.

The performance for April was better but the overall performance since the start of the year did not live up to our standard. We typically model one third of the NAV movement of the S&P 500 and two thirds the price. In other words, if the S&P 500 is down 10%, we want the Core to be down in price by no more than 6.7% and the NAV to be down no more than 3.3%.

From peak to trough, we saw a maximum draw down in price of 25% (or about 73% of the drop in the S&P 500). While that only breached our maximum thresholds by a modest amount, it was worse on NAV. The maximum draw down there was approximately 16% or about 47% of the move of the NAV.

Some of that decline was the result of the liquidity crunch we saw in certain areas of the fixed income market.

The portfolio allocation has about one third in mortgages with a majority of that being in non-agency MBS. Those are the legacy subprime mortgages from before the Financial Crisis. It's a small, niche market (less than $600B) and the securities within it are not traded often. In the last 10 years we've seen the creation of several daily liquid funds that hold these types of securities. When you combine a fund that holds illiquid assets while giving the shareholders of the fund the ability to sell daily, it's a recipe for trouble during periods of volatility.

This is called the mutual fund put - the right or benefit of the shareholder to sell at any time during the trading day and get that day's closing NAV. The sponsor that runs the funds must then come up with the cash to send the shareholder. If everyone is selling at the same time, there may be no buys in illiquid areas of the market to provide that liquidity.

It becomes a downward spiral as more and more investors sell, causing the sponsor to dump ever greater amounts of bonds onto the market, causing the price of those bonds and related bonds to fall, causing the NAV of the fund to drop quickly. In the 1930s, it was a run on the bank that caused many of them to fail. Today, it's a "run on the fund." When enough investors become concerned that the NAV is declining quickly, they sell too compounding the problem.

This is what occurred in the non-agency MBS sector of the market. That sector is now healing thanks to Fed intervention in the rest of the fixed income market and a cessation of panic selling. The problem is that these bonds tend to take the elevator down and the escalator back up. It will likely take months for the prices to recover. In the meantime, we continue to collect the distributions (and in most cases reinvest them) while those NAVs begin the recovery.

We continue to believe that the non-agency MBS sector remains the best place to allocate capital for the amount of risk assumed. When we say "best" that is with the most NAV growth potential given the risk.

With high-yield spreads at approximately 800 bps and an average bond price of $87, there's a lot of potential for recovery there as well. But we think that story is more about credit risk potential - the risk that the bonds default - rather than a liquidity concern. So the risk is far greater for a similar reward (in NAV).

The problem is that the discounts in many of the good non-agency funds are not nearly as wide as high yield, floating rate, or other riskier sections of the market. For example, PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI) remain at premiums to NAV and not too far off their three-year discount averages. The same could be said of other decent options in that non-agency space:

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit (DBL)

Western Asset Mortgage Opp (DMO)

TCW Strategic Income (TSI)

So we must weigh the probability of NAV increases, our macro view of the world, and our willingness to take risk. With the economy likely to be in rough shape for at least three more quarters, we believe more volatility could lay ahead and that a retest of the lows is certainly possible.

Staying high quality here makes sense. We wrote in our monthly letter on this topic that I think needs repeating:

The problem, as I see it, is that the higher quality stuff is trading far richer than the junkier stuff. And the consensus is currently not in the rally camp with most failing to believe that the downside is over in this bear market. That worries me. I'm a contrarian by nature - though at times that can be extremely difficult. When the herd is all going one way, it is hard to make money. The reason being is that when an asset price is falling, a first level "herd" thinker would say "who would want to own that?" This is because most investors extrapolate past performance into the future. In other words, past winners will continue to win and past losers will continue to lose. Over the long term, our goal is NOT to find good assets but good "buys." Thus, in most times, it is not what you buy but what you pay for it. That said, buying the junkiest assets at a time when the economy is in free fall with 25 million people being tossed off the employment rolls is walking a very high rope with no net. It doesn't take much to tip you and see significant capital loss from defaults.

We continue to favor our risk 1-3 assets but are not avoiding the risk 4 and even risk 5 options. The reason being is that the valuations are so spread apart. Everyone is piling into those high quality, lower risk options.

I also would push toward funds with downside protection. Those are funds with activist activity in them. Saba has been making news lately with a big push into certain funds and we think they may be highly successful in at least two of them this year.

Term funds also provide some protection as we can model out the total return until maturity ("liquidation"). They also provide a means for guarding against a blowout in discounts, although this is not guaranteed.

Distribution Increase

MFS High Yield Muni (CMU): Distribution increased by 28.6% to $0.018 from $0.014.

MFS Muni Income (MFM): Distribution increased by 23.8% to $0.026 from $0.021.

MFS Investment Grade Muni (NYSE:CXH): Distribution increased by 23.3% to $0.037 from $0.03.

MFS High Income Muni (CXE): Distribution increased by 21.2% to $0.02 from $0.0165.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Muni (NIQ): Distribution increased by 12.7% to $0.0355 from $0.0315.

EV CA Muni Income (NYSEMKT:CEV): Distribution increased by 11.2% to $0.0446 from $0.0401.

EV Muni Bond (EIM): Distribution increased by 11.2% to $0.0496 from $0.0446.

EV Muni Income 2028 Term (ETX): Distribution increased by 11.1% to $0.0709 from $0.0638.

EV NY Muni Bond (ENX): Distribution increased by 11.1% to $0.039 from $0.0351.

EV National Muni Opp (EOT): Distribution increased by 11.1% to $0.0642 from $0.0578.

EV NY Muni Income (EVY): Distribution increased by 11% to $0.0433 from $0.039.

Nuveen MD Quality Muni (NMY): Distribution increased by 10.2% to $0.0485 from $0.044.

Nuveen MA Quality Muni Income (NMT): Distribution increased by 10.2% to $0.0485 from $0.044.

Nuveen NY Quality Muni Income (NAN): Distribution increased by 8.3% to $0.052 from $0.048.

Nuveen GA Quality Muni Income (NKG): Distribution increased by 8.1% to $0.04 from $0.037

Nuveen VA Quality Muni (NPV): Distribution increased by 8.1% to $0.047 from $0.0435.

Nuveen Enhanced Muni Value (NEV): Distribution increased by 7.96% to $0.061 from $0.0565.

Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD): Distribution increased by 6.5% to $0.057 from $0.0535

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA): Distribution increased by 5.61% to $0.0565 from $0.0535.

Nuveen Muni High Income Opp (NMZ): Distribution increased by 4.2% to $0.062 from $0.0595.

Distribution Decrease

Fiduciary-Claymore Nrg Infrastructure (FMO): Distribution decreased by 90% to $0.0325 from $0.3231.

BlackRock Nrg & Resources (BGR): Distribution decreased by 30.9% to $0.047 from $0.068

BlackRock Resource Commodity Strategy (BCX): Distribution decreased by 22.5% to $0.04 from $0.0516.

EV Tax Advantaged Global Div Opp (NYSE:ETO): Distribution decreased by 20.8% to $0.1425 from $0.18

Voya Prime Rate (PPR): Distribution decreased by 17.5% to $0.0165 from $0.02.

EV Floating Rate Income + (EFF): Distribution decreased by 15.7% to $0.059 from $0.07.

EV Floating Rate Income (EFT): Distribution decreased by 13.4% to $.058 from $0.067.

EV Sr Income (EVF): Distribution decreased by 13.3% to $0.026 from $0.03

EV Floating Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL): Distribution decreased by 11.9% to $0.037 from $0.042

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income (DCF): Distribution decreased by 7.4% to $0.05 from $0.054.

Invesco Bond Fund (VBF): Distribution decreased by 4.6% to $0.063 from $0.066

EV Sr Floating Rate (EFR): Distribution decreased by 3% to $0.065 from $0.067.

CEF Commentary

Distributions among many municipal CEFs increased during the month thanks to lower borrowing costs. While the SIFMA index spiked during the month of March, leading to some managers to unwind their positions at bad prices, the significantly lower funding costs in April along with bond swaps and mispricing opportunities far more than offset that.

Funding costs are down to near the levels they were at prior to 2015 when the Fed began raising rates.

We like to use the MFS muni funds as a proxy for the production of net investment income among all muni CEFs. MFS is what I call a variable rate payer. They simply adjust the distribution to the current production of net investment income so as to keep the distribution cuts (and raises) small but they are adjusting far more often than other sponsors.

We saw them cut significantly in April, likely as a result of unwinding some positions and the higher average funding costs during March. They then reversed course for May with increases in the distributions from 21% to 25%.

Nuveen also increased the distributions on many of their muni CEFs thanks to the same lower funding costs and bond swaps. This is where a manager may sell a short-term, high-quality general obligation bond that is rated single-A and go and buy a longer-dated high quality revenue bond (for an airport as an example) that is also rated single-A. The quality is the same (single A), but by shifting from a G.O. bond to a revenue and buying a bond from a battered down industry/sector like airports, you can pick up significant yield and improve earnings production in the fund.

We still really like the muni CEF space although the screaming bargains no longer exist. Our top picks remain BlackRock Municipal Bond (BBK), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality (NEA), and some of those MFS funds should they back off a bit.

We continue to avoid the MLP and CLO areas of the market as we believe they are completely uninvestable at the moment.

From a cheapness perspective, real estate is the place to be. But you have to accept some decent amounts of risk. That's especially true in the commercial mortgage side where there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty regarding retail, office, and some healthcare spaces. On the expensive side, preferreds and utilities, as well as taxable munis, remain rich as people flock to the safety sectors.

We will be highlighting attractive funds in the Weekly Commentaries, chat, and in "fund spotlights" over the next two weeks.

Actionable Idea: MFS Municipal Income (MFM)

The fund increased the distribution by 23% this month to $0.026. It's not yet reflected on CEFConnect. The yield before the increase was just 4.30%, which placed it in the bottom 50% of national muni CEFs in terms of yield. The new yield will be close to 5.3%, which would place it in the top quartile of yields. In addition, the current discount is -11.5% which is almost double its one-year average of -6.4% (it has since closed to just over 8.7% giving early investors a 3% cap gain). The 52-week high was -1.8%.

The buy under the muni core will be adjusted once we run the model with the updated information next week.

Characteristics:

Duration 10.5 yrs

Average coupon: 4.9%

Leverage: 29%

% non-investment grade: 27

Callable 2020: 8%

Largest sectors: Hospital/Healthcare Long-term care General Obligation Industrial development bonds Secondary schools



Disclosure: I am/we are long MFM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.