AbbVie: Redeploy The Allergan Cash

Despite the global shutdown occurring due to the coronavirus outbreak during Q1, AbbVie (ABBV) actually blew past analyst estimates. With the closure of the Allergan (AGN) deal on tap in days, Allergan shareholders should quickly redeploy the cash portion of the deal into AbbVie's stock. My investment thesis remains very bullish on the stock of the new entity with a quick path to far higher earnings while the stock is already cheap at $85 with a 5.5% dividend yield.

Deal Closure

Based on EU approval and the FTC approval this week, AbbVie forecasts the Allergan deal closing in May. The Irish High Court is the final step in the approval process with a hearing scheduled for May 6. This court doesn't appear to be a stumbling block in closing the deal.

The merger involves AbbVie paying Allergan shareholders 0.866 shares of AbbVie and $120.30 in cash for each share owned. The cash portion of the deal comes out to nearly $40 billion that AbbVie pays to Allergan shareholders via additional debt.

With AbbVie trading at $85 now, the deal offers Allergan shareholders nearly $194 per share. The stock currently trades right at the expected closing deal price knowing the official closing could come any day now.

Investors have to decide how to handle the $120 cash portion of the deal which equates to nearly 62% of the current valuation. The best option appears to just flip the cash into more AbbVie stock with the 5.5% yield and strong earnings growth.

Limited COVID-19 Impact

While some investors expected AbbVie to run into Q1 sales hiccups due to fewer patient visits, the biopharma saw an actual benefit from the virus outbreak in the quarter. Sales were up 10.5% while the biopharma still predicts 8.3% sales growth without the benefit from COVID-19. Per CEO Rick Gonzalez on the Q1 earnings call:

Adjusting for COVID inventory dynamics, AbbVie's first quarter underlying operational sales growth was roughly 8.3%, significantly above expectations with double-digit underlying performance in both hem/onc and immunology, demonstrating the strong underlying performance of our business.

The results were so strong that AbbVie guided towards maintaining the 2020 EPS of $9.66 while forecasting up to 40% dips in new patient starts. The company is forecasting physician visits don't return to normal levels until 60 days after stay-at-home orders are lifted in Europe and the U.S. throughout May. These estimates suggest AbbVie is likely to beat financial targets considering a large part of the economy is already going back to somewhat normal life far prior to 60 days from now.

The biggest question is the impact to the Allergan business. AbbVie was clear the therapeutics and aesthetics businesses at Allergan are currently impacted by the global shutdown. The key here is that the business should bounce back like in the 2008-09 financial crisis and the new entity will collect a lot of the catch-up sales after the deal closes this month:

Based on the differences in the nature of these two portfolios, we expect them to be impacted differently as a result of the COVID pandemic. We expect Allergan's therapeutic business except for BOTOX Therapeutics to be impacted and recover from the COVID crisis in a manner very similar to the AbbVie business I outlined earlier. We expect BOTOX Therapeutics, which has a substantial hospital base to experience a more significant impact given that patients are being discouraged from going into the hospital for non-emergency procedures during the pandemic as I mentioned earlier. We also expect to see a more pronounced impact on Allergan's aesthetics business as many of their customers including plastic surgeons med spas and dermatology offices are closed and therefore not performing procedures.

Before on these strong Q1 results from AbbVie and guidance for 2020, the prediction was for the deal to be very, very accretive to shareholders. The forecasted 10% accretive deal automatically pushes the EPS level to over $10.60 per share plus the additional boost of $2.0 billion in synergies.

Data by YCharts

The interesting number is the nearly $12 EPS target for 2022. Even after this rally, the stock trades at only 7x these EPS estimates while offering the large dividend yield.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that shareholders should use cash from the AbbVie acquisition of Allergan to purchase more shares of AbbVie. The stock could easily tank after the deal close as some investors will choose to cash in the share portion of the deal. Investors should use any weakness in AbbVie to load up on the stock.

