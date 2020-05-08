VC Deals: Robinhood Takes Another $280M

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Friday afternoons.

E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) competitor Robinhood raised $280M at an $8.3B valuation. Sequoia Capital led the round and was joined by NEA, Ribbit, 9Yards Capital, and Unusual Ventures. The commission-free consumer investing app says it added 3M accounts this year. Bloomberg sources say revenue tripled from February to the $60M in March.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) led and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) joined the $170M financing round for electric scooter and bike rental startup Lime. As part of the deal, Uber transferred its Jump e-bike and scooter business to Lime. The Information sources say the new round valued Lime at $510M, about 80% below the valuation during the last fundraise.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) participated in the $120M round for refurbished electronics e-commerce platform Black Market. Sellers on Black Market are all registered businesses and must include a minimum 12-month warranty with each product. The money will help improve the startup’s quality control, expand its geographical footprint, and invest in new technology.

Alphabet’s GV participated in the $86.6M Series D for Cockroach Labs, which develops open-source software to help companies manage cloud-based transactional data. Altimeter Capital and Bond Capital co-led the round. Cockroach competes with larger database companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) joined the $45M Series C for automotive data marketplace Otonomo. SK Holdings and Alliance Ventures also participated. Through partnerships with automakers, fleets, and industrial equipment makers, Otonomo collects 2.6B data points a day from more than 20M vehicles. Companies can then use that data to create targeted apps and services. The new money will help Otonomo scale its business, improve existing products, and expand into new markets, including South Korea and Japan.





