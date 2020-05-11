Why Preferred Apartment Communities Has A High-Risk 14% Yield

The ultra-high leverage though makes this a play for those who think massive inflation is likely via the Federal Reserve Policies.

The market today has presented us with a wide array of opportunities. These span sectors that are impacted little by the downturn but have had share prices decimated and also sectors where the impact is moderate but expected to be short-lived. In general, it's the latter category where most real estate stands. While we expect some changes to happen over the long run as a result of this pandemic, we don't expect it to remove the need for quality real estate.

With real estate there are a wide variety of sub sectors. Some are completely or almost completely un-impacted, like medical office buildings and hospitals. We are very bullish on several healthcare REITs and have been adding opportunistically the best-of-breed. Malls, on the other hand, are feeling a front-loaded brutal impact from the pandemic. One of the most resilient areas in any recession is generally the apartment REIT sector. While consumers may cut back on extravagant expenses in a crunch, they still need a place to live. So, we were particularly intrigued seeing Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) down significantly in this melee. We decided to take a look and see if this merited an investment at this point.

The Business

APTS is a REIT that primarily owns Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in Class A office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also owns a small portfolio of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 123 properties in 15 different states. Most of these properties were in the southeastern region of the United States.

Recent Growth

There are many ways to gauge the success of a company, and revenue is certainly our favorite measure, but in this case, it brings to light how rapidly APTS has patched together different investments in the last few years.

Rapid growth can be good, but it also can mask problems that come with a chronic acquisition mindset. It was perhaps concerns related to its business model that caused APTS to plunge in 2020 as the COVID-19 fears came to center stage. APTS' performance was particularly bad compared to the broader indices. It also badly lagged Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) and Independence Realty Trust (IRT), two apartment REITs that operate heavily within the same "Sunbelt" region.

The heavy decline in share prices has boosted the dividend yield to a mouth-watering 14%. This clearly stands head and shoulders above everyone else in the sector and is about twice the yield offered by IRT.

So, do you bite at this opportunity to lock in a double-digit yield on APTS? We analyze what makes this an attractive investment and highlight some significant risks that investors should be cognizant of. We combine that information to reach a conclusion for you.

What Works for the Company

APTS has focused on Class A properties and heavily emphasizes large-income coverage of rents.

That, combined with predominant exposure to the fast-growing Sunbelt region, makes the multifamily portfolio relatively recession-resistant. APTS also has a much younger multifamily housing portfolio than its peers, and this makes marketing and sales easier in difficult times. It also heavily reduces capital expenditures and frees up cash flow for dividends.

Multifamily housing, though, just forms 59% of its portfolio.

The exposure to office and retail makes APTS a rather unique REIT, as most residential REITs don't venture far into this office and retail exposure. But APTS has found interesting ways of mitigating these risks, although some bears may disagree. On the retail side, the pure grocery-anchored strategy makes the properties heavily resistant to online encroachments.

Even here, APTS is using the high-end strategy and not running after B and C level strips. On the office space side, it has focused on larger tenants and long-term leases.

Both are effective mitigating moves, in our opinion, and should allow APTS to produce good cash flow in difficult environments.

The Point On Risk and Counterpoint on Risk

The key risk for APTS is the rather massive leverage it carries. There are many ways to gauge this, and we will go over a couple below. The first way would be to see the ratio of Funds From Operations and interest expense.

Source: APTS 10-K

FFO came in at $61.8 million, while interest expense was almost $112 million in the same year.

Source: APTS 10-K

Of course, FFO is after interest payments, so one ratio we like to look at is the ratio of FFO + Interest expenses divided by interest expenses. This ratio came to 1.56, a ridiculously low number, implying rather high leverage. To show you how low this is, we put MAA's number side by side with that of APTS.

Source: APTS and MAA financial statements

While MAA is one of the more conservative ones, leverage across the sector is in general much lower than what APTS carries, and this is the prime reason that bears have some reason to rejoice. But that is not where the leverage ends.

APTS also has non-publicly traded preferred shares.

Adding that into the equation, as we should really think of preferred shares as a fixed charge, creates a fixed charge ratio that is downright scary.

Source: APTS and MAA financial statements

The flip side is that APTS has shown the resilience of its model in the pandemic world. Rent collections were strong, and on last update, the company had done quite well, all things considered.

As of April 22, 2020, the company has collected April rent as follows: Multihousing 95% collected for multifamily

96% collected for student housing Grocery Anchored Retail 71% collected overall, including 100% of grocery and pharmacy Office Properties 95% collected Adjusted for GSA leases or other federal government agencies which are customarily paid in arrears. In total, the Company has collected an aggregate of approximately 90% of its monthly rent and real estate investment loan income for the month of April across all business lines. Source: APTS press release

Two other things help the company immensely. The first is that almost all debt is carried at the property level.

Source: APTS 10-K

These mortgages are non-recourse, and in case of troubles, this limits damage to just that property. APTS also uses overall leverage in line with what it believes is moderate in relation to fair market value of its properties.

We generally intend to target leverage levels (secured and unsecured) between 50% and 65% of the fair market value of our tangible assets (including our real estate assets, real estate loans, notes receivable, accounts receivable and cash and cash equivalents) on a portfolio basis. As of December 31, 2019, our outstanding debt (both secured and unsecured) was approximately 51.2% of the value of our tangible assets on a portfolio basis based on our estimates of fair market value at December 31, 2019. Neither our charter nor our by-laws contain any limitation on the amount of leverage we may use.

The second is the long lengths of these mortgages. More than 60% of the company's mortgages mature after five years. The longer-length mortgages are concentrated on what are the relatively riskier portions of the company's portfolio.

But there's no question that APTS is dialing the leverage as close to maximum, and that always carries risk. For example, the company had zero dollars borrowed under its revolving credit facility at December 31, 2019.

Source: APTS 10-K

The most likely reason is that it was close to breaching those covenants and did not want to be called on that. As of December 31, 2019, the company was in compliance with all covenants related to the revolving line of credit, as shown in the following table:

Source: APTS 10-K

This also means its liquidity is a lot lower than it looks. If things go further south and APTS has even a small drop in net worth, the full $200 million which it counts on as a rainy day fund might not show up.

Internalization of Management

APTS internalized its external management at a huge price.

The company internalized management by acquiring the entities that own the Manager and the Sub-Manager (such transactions, collectively, the "Internalization") for an aggregate purchase price of $154 million, plus up to $25 million of potential additional earnout consideration (the "Earnout Amount").

It estimates $32 million annual savings on this, but that's still a very steep price to internalize management. This often happens, though, when interests are not very well-aligned in the first place. Assuming a 4% debt cost on the funds, it should still improve cash flow in 2020.

Valuation

The average analyst on SNL thinks that the net asset value for common shares was about $10 per share. Those calculations have a lot of assumptions built in, and the cost of errors between assumptions and reality is very high. The shares also are trading at under 8X adjusted funds from operations or AFFO, but there are some serious reasons to doubt the company's version of AFFO. For example, APTS deducted $7.9 and $5.0 million from FFO to reach AFFO.

Source: APTS 10-K

Now, the statement of cash flows shows that APTS spent a rather large $48.1 and $44.4 million on capex.

Source: APTS 10-K

Yes, we are well aware of recurring maintenance capex and "growth capex," but one has to take a big leap of faith to believe that the company is splitting those numbers accurately. If it is indeed understating maintenance capex, it's overstating AFFO and, hence, dividend coverage.

Conclusion

We went here and tried really hard to like this company. If it was just the mortgage leverage, we would have been fine with it, as it is of the non-recourse variety and with no possibilities of a "margin call." But the company does also use a lot of preferred shares as part of its leverage structure. That's the reason that the common shares are so levered indirectly. To phrase it another way, if the company was off on its fair valuation of its properties by 15%, the common shares would be worth $0.

Hence, the leverage combined with a gargantuan preferred share base and possible understatement of true maintenance capex makes us neutral over here. Yes, leverage cuts both ways, so if the Federal Reserve's massive bond buying experiment blows up into an inflationary spiral, APTS will be a key beneficiary of that, as its equity will act as an option on the asset value. We recommend this for the high-risk tolerant investor who likes to trade Argentinean bonds before breakfast.

