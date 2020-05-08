Deere: Plowing Into The Future

Complex structure (two companies in one) contributes to Deere being overlooked and misunderstood.

Investment Thesis

Deere (DE) is a great American company, designs, manufacturers, and finances products used in farming, construction, maintenance, and lawn care. It is complex as it is really two companies in one. The finance segment files separate financial statements with the SEC as they issue their own securities. Yet, they are included in the consolidated Deere & Company. We believe this is beyond the knowledge of many investors, and Deere is, therefore, passed up as a potential investment opportunity.

Many factors affect farming. Short-term factors are farming income and interest rates, yet long-term factors include population growth, average age expectancy, and precision farming.

Based on our analysis, we believe investors can currently buy shares of Deere at a significant discount to its intrinsic value, providing a rare margin of safety for a great company with high barriers to entry.

Image from www.Deere.com

History

Deere & Company was originally founded by John Deere in 1837 in Grand Detour, IL. By 1848, John grew the business by adding business partners and was able to double the size of the company; however, in 1852, he bought out the partners following a disagreement regarding product quality. He stated, "They haven't got to take what we make and somebody else will beat us and we will lose our trade." In 1858, to avoid bankruptcy, the company restructured and Charles Deere became the company's President where he remained for 49 years.

In 1868, the company was incorporated as Deere & Company with John and Charles Deere owning 65% of the stock. The "leaping deer" trademark was filed in 1876 and is the longest-running trademark of any Fortune 500 company.

Forming customer loyalty

Deere's history website reminds us how the company responded to the impact of The Great Depression. The company took on $12 million in farmer notes and extended terms on already purchased tractors and power farming machinery. Strong farmer loyalty was formed through Deere's accommodative actions.

In 1958, the John Deere Credit Company began operations combining the financing operations of the dealers and sales organizations to provide more efficient and competitive financing options.

Today, for those wanting an American-made product, John Deere is the only option. During the 1900s, there were two competing American brands, Deere and International Harvester. Due to severe financial stress, International Harvester was sold in 1984 to a conglomerate. Today, the company is part of CNH Global based in London.

Segments

Deere & Company operates in three segments. Agriculture and Turf makes up the majority of revenues, following by Construction and Forestry, and Finance.

Agriculture and Turf:

The Agriculture division designs, produces, and sells tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, cutters, balers, loaders, and other types of farming equipment. The Turf division includes lawn mowers, professional landscaping equipment, and utility vehicles.

Construction and Forestry:

Includes the large equipment used for road construction, heavy lifting, etc. This includes dump trucks, backhoes, scrapers, dozers, excavators, and more. Caterpillar (CAT) is the main competitor in this segment.

Financial services:

Deere offers financing for customers who buy equipment as well as offering financing to farmers for seeds, fertilizer, and other supplies needed for their crops.

While representing a small part of the company's revenue, the finance segment has the highest operating margins - near 40%, double that of the 20% manufacturing margins.

Deere's business relationship with farmers is generations in the making and experience gives them insight into which farmers may be a higher credit risk. This translates into low charge off rates for the finance segment. During the financial crisis charge off rates were less than 2% vs. "all consumer loans" which had a charge off rate of almost 6% per data from the Federal Reserve.

Dealers may even elect to decline to financing to farmers who pose a higher credit risk which may result in them buying from their competitors. Viewed in this manner, Deere may be in a position to allow their competitors to obtain weaker customers.

Geography

The United States is responsible for over 50% of the revenues from the Agricultural segment with Europe comprising 21%. The average farm size in the United States is 444 acres (USDA), while only 33% of the farms in Europe are over 500 acres (Eurostat). This is the reason Deere sells more of its largest equipment in the United States.

Competitors

Deere faces competition with several large companies worldwide yet has a 25% market share in Agriculture and 13% market share in Construction.

Currency exchange rates as of April 19, 2020

Operating margins

Deere's operating margins are among the best in the industry. The finance segment has operating margins of roughly 18%, while representing only 10% of revenues. Agriculture and Construction have operating margins of roughly 10% and 20% respectively.

Sales in the industry are volatile. What drives sales? There are two factors to consider, the short-term and the long-term and they are very different from one another.

Short-term drivers

In the short term, net farm income and interest rates are the two factors that have the greatest effect on the number of equipment farmers buy. In the years 2011 to 3013, net farm income rose, and Deere saw a corresponding rise in sales. In the following years, net farm income fell as did Deere's revenue. The trend is moving upwards again. The graph below displays the high correlation between net farm income and Deere's annual revenue.

Interest rates are also a short-term factor. As one would expect, interest rates fell in response to the great financial crisis. The Federal Reserve began to raise rates in December 2017 yet have once again been lowered to essentially zero as part of the Federal Reserve's economic stimulus in response to the virus pandemic.

Prices for corn, wheat, and soybeans are volatile. They are dependent on weather, currency exchange rates, and demand from consumers. Approximately 40% of corn harvested is used for ethanol (fuel). Less demand for fuel may translate into lower prices per bushel at harvest. Farmers may not receive credit for being the sophisticated business people - yet to be profitable, they must successfully navigate multiple scenarios and take calculated risks.

Long-term drivers

In the long term, world population growth, life expectancy, and technology will be driving factors. According to data from the World Bank, the average life expectancy is trending higher, growing at higher rates in less developed parts of the world.

Population growth

According to a new United Nations report, the current world population of 7.6 billion is expected to reach 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050, and 11.2 billion in 2100.

Precision Farming

In the world as we know it, technology is evolving quickly. According to Modern Farmer, the average age of an American farmer is 58 years old. Farmers generally do not retire early, often working as long as physically possible. Historically, farms are passed down generation-to-generation; however, fewer young people are interested in taking over the business. This is resulting in the consolidation of farms, fewer yet larger.

The young generation of farmers likely grew up using a computer, smartphone, and other technology; therefore, they are more open and accepting to utilizing it when it comes to planting and harvesting crops. Deere is designing and building products with more technology than ever before. Those willing to implement it are seeing success.

John Deere Electronic Solutions has over 1,000 employees worldwide developing new software and systems to improve equipment with goals to achieve more horsepower with smaller engines and using less fuel. Doing more work in less time is reality. John Deere tractors using this technology and automation can steer with an accuracy of 2 inches.

Field Connect monitors moisture levels and delivers data in real-time to farmers. One can use a laptop or a smartphone to send info to equipment to make adjustments. Precision Farming is delivering results. Some farmers say they are being audited because their yields are so high.

There are a variety of options available to farmers, yet there is no doubt Precision Farming is the way of the future and a long-term demand driver for Deere. Technology will result in higher profits and the higher profits result in more revenue for Deere.

Farm Forward - the technology partnership between Deere and farmers. Think Star Trek meets farming.

Barriers to Entry

Our strategic analysis suggests Deere enjoys significant barriers to entry. There are four areas of analysis including: Manufacturing, Repairs & Maintenance, Finance, and Software.

Manufacturing is available all over the world and at competitive prices. Deere does not have a competitive advantage here. They are not able to manufacture their products at prices less expensive than competitors.

High barriers to entry exist in repairs and maintenance due to their software. Only Deere dealers can repair and maintain the products.

In finance, Deere has barriers to entry due to the long relationships they have with farmers. There are a lot of great companies that produce software.

Deere has moderate barriers to entry in software based on the experience they have with their equipment, farming, and construction.

Customer Captivity

Deere maintains ownership of the software in the equipment thus customers must have their equipment serviced at a dealer. This creates high barriers to entry as it gives them a monopoly. Provided the existing lawsuits customers have against Deere with respect to the software ownership, the company may have to provide customers with an alternative.

The long history Deere and their dealers have with farmers provides high barriers to entry in the finance segment. Over time, customers which may pose to be a credit risk have been identified and thus the dealers can avoid them and allow them to buy from their competitors allowing Deere to avoid potential losses and pushing those customers to their competitors.

Next Generation

Warren Buffett has long talked about owning a piece of the customer's mind with respect to great businesses like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). There is nothing like starting at a young age.

Deere sells toys from $9.99 into the $100s. Try and buy an International Harvester red toy tractor for your children, lots of luck. However, there are lots of places to buy a toy John Deere tractor or toy for your children, or even an adult collection. They can be bought not only at farm and home stores such as Orscheln Home Center, Tractor Supply (TSCO), and Circle C Country Supply but Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) sell them as well.

They are planting the seed now, so in the future when today's youth goes to buy a lawn mower or tractor - they will think of John Deere.

A children's section on Deere's website is devoted to printable pictures of equipment for coloring. They have three museums available for school field trips along with a curriculum consisting of slide shows and worksheets, which are available online.

Largest Dealer base

Deere has the largest dealer base of any agricultural equipment manufacturer. The dealers are a part of the communities in which they operate. Relationships go a long way as people like to buy from people they know and trust. According to the Ag Equipment Intelligence report, Deere has more than twice the number of dealers than their nearest competitor.

Capital allocation

Deere's share repurchase program over the past 10 years has aligned with their share price. The best CEOs are the best investors. William Thorndike drives this point home in his book, The Outsiders. He points out that exceptional CEOs buy back shares when the stock is cheap yet issue stock or use it for acquisitions when they believe it may be over-valued.

In 2011, Deere's stock price fell 10% and share repurchases went up by 552%. In 2016, the stock rose 36% and share repurchases were reduced by 93%. With the stock continuing to rise another 54% in 2017, Deere took advantage and issued more shares.

Valuation

Asset value is the starting point to determine what it would cost a new entrant to compete with Deere. The strategic analysis suggests Deere is a franchise company meaning it exhibits barriers to entry, enjoys customer captivity, and economies of scale. More emphasis will be put on the earnings value and returns calculations.

Receivables

This is a very simple adjustment. Almost every company has a certain percent of write-offs or uncollectable accounts. A new entrant would have this as well. The adjustment adds back the write-offs to make all things equal.

Real Estate

Deere's annual report states they own 21 factories in; Argentina, Russia, Spain, Germany, China, India, Brazil, and the United States. We do know the company has been in business for over 100 years. Some of the land and real estate have been owned for a long-time and real estate is never marked up to its true value (per accounting rules). One can conservatively markup the value of land and buildings by 20% from their balance sheet value to reasonably estimate the cost of reproducing them.

Valuing the Brand

The John Deere brand name is one of the most valuable in the world. According to Forbes, they suggest it is worth $8 billion. Interbrand suggests a value of $5.4 billion. Another method is to capitalize the advertising expenses of $215 million at the weighted average cost of capital, this would suggest the brand is worth about $4.7 billion. For this analysis, I used the middle value of $5.4 billion.

Workforce

Deere's workforce is a great asset. Besides those in manufacturing, there are software engineers, experts in farming that monitor crops and help farmers in real time, in addition, there are those who work in the financing business. There are about 70,000 employees at Deere who make an average wage of $60,000 per year. Assuming a 12% recruiting fee, the workforce value is roughly $0.5 billion.

Valuing the Product Portfolio

The research and development at Deere are responsible for designing the newest tractors, combines, and equipment. A product life cycle is generally 5 to 10 years. Using the most recent annual R&D expenses of $1.724 billion and assuming 5 years to be conservative, the product portfolio can be assigned a value of $8.9 billion. If a new entrant would enter the market, they would have to develop a product portfolio to compete and even with a line of great products, John Deere has a great reputation built over the past 150 years.

Earnings Power Value

The earnings power value method is essentially a discounted cash flow without growth. A value investor seeks to buy a franchise business close to its earnings power value enabling them to get the growth for free. To begin the valuation, the discount rate, or weighted average cost of capital must be determined. I used a 7% cost of equity given the low interest rate environment as well as Deere's consistent operating history. Their weighted average cost of debt is 3%.

The valuation is for the manufacturing company as Deere reports earnings from the financial services on the equity method. Given the volatile nature of revenues and margins, sustainable figures must be used to obtain reasonable estimates for a long-term investor. To obtain sustainable earnings, the following assumptions and adjustments are made.

Revenue - A two-year average is used. Deere's acquisition of Wirtgen in December 2017 skews the revenue trends upward for 2018 and 2019.

Operating margin - Varies each year. The Ag & Turf segment, which comprises over 60% of Deere's revenue, has a 10-year operating margin of 12.3%. The Construction & Forestry segment has a 10-year average operating margin of 7.1% yet comprises only 30% of revenues.

Depreciation & Capex - The figures are similar yet there is a modest amount of over depreciation.

R&D - The designs of the equipment are very valuable, and investment needs to be made on a consistent basis. We add back of 25% of the research and development expenses justified as part of growth capital expenditures (Capex).

Tax rate - The standard U.S. corporate rate is used. Companies with international sales will have fluctuating tax rates each year, effected by their sales mix.

Income from Deere financial - The operating company receives income from the financial segment. Management estimates income to be $600 million in 2020.

Discount rate - As discussed above in the WACC section, the discount rate is based on a 7% rate for equity and 3% rate for debt. Note: Deere financial also issues debt securities separately. Given Deere & Company is being valued and not Deere financial - only the income received from Deere financial is considered.

Cash - Every company needs some cash to operate. Here, an estimate of 10% is held back for operations.

Debt - The debt is the debt of Deere & Company, not Deere financial.

Shares - Per the most recent filings with the securities and exchange commission (SEC).

The earnings power value (EPV) is higher than the asset value suggesting management is making great use of the assets and the company is a franchise (high-quality) business. At the current stock price of $130, investors have an opportunity to buy a great American company with a 30% margin of safety.

Expected Return for Deere

The expected return is comprised of the distribution yield, earnings growth, and organic growth.

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction, and interest paid divided by Enterprise Value (market value of stock + net debt).

A distribution yield of 4.3% for the most recent period is slightly lower than the long-term average of 3.9%.

Earnings growth is calculated using a 10-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue, operating earnings or EBIT, and property, plant, and equipment. The table below shows the calculations.

The calculations and analysis suggest an 11.8% return for long-term investors. Selling farming and construction equipment is cyclical. Revenues and earnings will have volatility year-to-year, yet population is growing, people are living longer, and technology is changing the way farmers approach their crops. Deere has barriers to entry from leading market share, customer captivity, consumer preferences, and financing. Better yet, based on the valuation, investors can buy Deere with a margin of safety.

Consider the Market Multiple

Deere's EV to EBIT multiple averaged 12 over the time period shown. Returns may be suppressed if buying when the multiple it too high or returns increased when buying when the multiple is low. The multiple looks very reasonable right now.

Final Thoughts

Deere enjoys barriers to entry through its economies of scale and customer captivity. The company is complex, with a manufacturing division as well as a finance division. These have to be broken apart to analyze the company as an investment. For this reason, we believe Deere is overlooked by many investors. At the current time, we believe there is an opportunity to buy a great American company at a large discount to its true value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, AMZN, DE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: This article is not intended to be investment advice. Risks to investing may include a permanent loss of capital (money).