Kirkland Lake Gold Limited: The Best Is Still To Come

I think that it will be one of the better performers but maybe not the absolute best in terms of percentage improvement.

Today I will take a quick look at the Q1 results and how they might affect this stock going forward.

Sometimes ownership is thrust upon us via a takeover event which happened to me when Kirkland Lake Gold Limited (KL) bought out of Detour Gold Corp (DRGDF).

Background

Sometimes ownership is thrust upon us via a takeover event which happened to me when Kirkland Lake Gold Limited (KL) bought out of Detour Gold Corp (OTCPK:DRGDF) on the 12th February 2020. Shortly after making this acquisition the stock price of Kirkland Lake Gold Limited drifted lower and was further punished because of the coronavirus problems which caused a sell off across most sectors of the market. I believe the acquisition of Detour Gold Corp was a reasonable purchase and so decided to hold and observe the company's progress rather than dispose of the stock at a loss.

Today I will take a quick look at the Q1 results and how they might affect this stock going forward.

The Company

Kirkland Lake Gold is a gold producer operating in Canada and Australia, that produced 974,615 ounces of gold in 2019. In terms of geo-political risk, it has 6 mines operating in two mining friendly jurisdictions. The recent acquisition of Detour Gold Corp was not well received as it raised the average cost of production. The company are now integrating this acquisition which will take time as they implement modifications and improvements to the mining process.

Q1 Results

Q1 results have just been released and clearly reflect that the company is doing very well despite the restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus

Highlights of Q1 2020 Performance include but are not limited to the following:

Net earnings grow 84%

Revenue growth of 82%

Operating Cash costs per ounce of $440 ($319 excluding Detour Lake)

All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) per ounce sold of $776 versus $560 in Q1 2019 and $512 the previous quarter; excluding Detour Lake, AISC per ounce averaged $619. These costs are higher than before they purchased Detour Lake, but they still leave room to make a healthy profit and they may well be able to improve on them by concentrating their management skills on improving extraction methods etc.

Fosterville is the jewel in the crown as far as costs are concerned with an AISC of $313/Oz as their chart below indicates.

The company is in a strong position to expand either by organic development or via new acquisitions with Cash standing at $530.9 million and no debt

On April 1, 2020, the Company withdrew its 2020 guidance. This is to be expected as the future ramifications of the Coronavirus are difficult if not impossible to predict.

Tony Makuch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: “Speaking of value potential, all three of these assets have substantial exploration upside, which we expect will drive future growth in Mineral Reserves, mine lives and possibly production levels."

Source: Kirkland Lake Gold

On the negative side some analysts will be disappointed with these results as their estimates were higher. This could lead to some negative press and some selling pressure in the near term. Over the next week or so it will be interesting to see how investors and speculators alike react to these figures. If the stock price is driven down by a considerable amount, I would consider increasing my position in Kirkland Lake Gold as one perceived disappointment should not detract from the big picture as the outlook is bright for this company.

It should also be noted that YTD this stock is slightly down having started the year at $43.23 and closed today at $41.46. Gold stocks as represented by the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI have performed better in that the HUI started the year at 240 and today its stands at 276.

Financials

Kirkland Lake Gold Limited trades on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange the under the symbol KL and has a market capitalization of US$11.979B. The shares have a 52-week trading range of $18.02 to $51.08. The average volume is approaching 2.7 million shares traded so the liquidity is good for those wishing to enter and exit trades on a frequent basis. The company has an EPS of $2.67 and a P/E ratio of 16.13 which is respectable when compared with others in this sector.

The chart of Kirkland's progress over five years

A quick look at the chart shows us that this stock is up 20-fold in price over a five-year period, a truly astonishing achievement.

Chart courtesy of Stock charts image by Author

The chart of Kirkland's progress over one year

Chart courtesy of Stock charts image by Author

The chart also shows that the stock halved and then regained the losses with amazing speed, along with others in this sector.

The RSI now stands at 87.54 which is well above the '70' level suggesting that it is extremely overbought, the MACD and the STO are also bumping up against the ceiling suggesting a breather is now due in the near term.

Conclusion

Kirkland Lake Gold Limited’s fortunes are of course dependent on gold's progress. As I believe that gold is now in a bull market and will shortly challenge the previous all-time high of $1920/Oz this stock stands to be a major beneficiary.

The company is debt free with cash in bank in the bank so more than able to develop its current opportunities.

The question we wrestle with is can it outperform its competitors in the gold mining sector? I think that it will be one of the better performers but maybe not the absolute best in terms of percentage improvement.

As of today, I am happy to hold this stock due to its good management team, current performance, and future potential.

It is your hard-earned cash that you are investing so as they say, do the due diligence and satisfy yourself as to whether it is a good investment or not.

Your comments are very much appreciated as they do help to add some semblance of balance when debating a market sector that is rather volatile at the moment.

If you are not already a Follower and wish to see our posts on gold, silver, and the associated stocks, then please hit the follow button in order not to miss out.

Take good care.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.