Co-produced with The Value Portfolio

Crises such as the one we are all enduring these days bring out once in a lifetime opportunities for long-term income investors. To benefit from such opportunities, you need to do the following:

Identify which company can withstand a severe crisis.

Check whether such a company will strive after the crisis is over.

Last but not least, you need to assess whether you can invest in this company at a bargain price.

Since yield is important for us, dividends can be a secure source of income when the markets are turbulent.

If you are an income investor, you will want to lock in a high yield on this investment. The combination of sustainable high yield and significant price appreciation potential should not be skipped.

If we apply the above process to the current crisis you will most probably agree with us on the following:

A successful vaccine and/or an effective cure for COVID-19 will be found within a period of one year.

Until a vaccine and/or cure are found, the re-opening of the economy will see a gradual "U" shape recovery.

Businesses that have sufficient liquidity and strong management will survive through the slower activity period. These businesses will then strive when the crisis is over.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), yielding 15% per year recently, is a blue-chip retail REIT that meets all the above criteria. This REIT is available at bargain prices relative to its historic averages. SPG will survive this crisis and will then strive to its premier position in its sector after the crisis is over.

The company watched its market cap peak in mid-2016 at almost $70 billion. From then, until early-2020, the company’s market capitalization remained strong, until the COVID-19 crisis.

However, Simon Property Group is a market leader, with the ability to handle a COVID-19 downturn and pay its dividend over the long term. Given the company’s current dividend close to 15%, it's very rare for SPG to offer such a generous yield.

Simon Property Group COVID-19 Handling

Simon Property Group has made some prudent decisions to handle the COVID-19 crisis. Let’s start with financing. The company extended its existing $4 billion senior unsecured credit facility with a $6 billion senior unsecured facility. The latter is composed of a $4 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility and a $2 billion delayed-draw term loan facility. The revolving facility matures in June 2024 and the term facility will mature in June 2022. Both can be extended by a year. This will allow SPG to have ample liquidity until all of its malls become fully operational again.

Putting all this together, the company has $9.5 billion in total credit capacity, with the ability to extend its credit facilities by another $7 billion. The interest rate on these facilities is incredibly low, with the interest rate having been reduced from LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 70 points.

More importantly, the company has prepared itself, financially, to handle a long and drawn out COVID-19 crash. Even though the company has been forced to close properties, its annual dividend of $2.6 billion can be covered for several years. This could be done at an incredibly low interest rate from the company’s facilities. Additionally, as other REITs struggle, the company can use its low interest rate facilities to make prudent acquisitions.

As a part of its risk mitigation plans, in mid-March, Simon Property Group made the prudent decision to protect itself from potential COVID-19 spreads at its properties. The company announced that it would be temporarily closing all domestic properties on March 18, 2020. Based on Simon Property Group’s 2019 results, the company’s monthly operating expenses stand at roughly $235 million per month. Assuming no rent, this amounts to the company’s monthly loss. We believe that this is something it can afford given circumstances.

Simon Property Group has the financial strength and liquidity, from its credit facilities, to handle a drawn-out downturn and cover its operating expenses. The company has made incredibly intelligent and prudent decisions in the shadow of one of the worst human crises of the century.

Simon Property Group Acquisition of Taubman Centers

One other decision worth discussing here is that Simon Property Group, on Feb. 10, 2020, before the crash, has announced that it would be acquiring Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) for a significant $3.6 billion. This at a 51% premium over the pre-crash price.

Now, in an environment where malls were continuing to operate, this would have been an intelligent and well-timed acquisition. Judging the timing of this acquisition in retrospect after COVID-19 is not fair to management. The economy will recover, and we believe it will be in less than a year and the soundness of this move will be justified. The deal consists of 24 high-quality retail assets, with 26 super-regional shopping centers, and a significant 25 million feet of gross leasable area. The deal is expected to increase the company’s FFO, on an annualized basis, by an initial 3%. This may not be particularly exciting, given the fact that the acquisition is 100% cash. However, the long-term value of this deal will gain credibility when things go back to normal.

Regardless of the timing, the acquisition is significant for two reasons.

The first is that the company is significantly upgrading its portfolio in an environment where so-called “Class-A” malls are continuing to outperform.

The second is that the company is making prudent decisions in a low-interest rate environment to increase its FFO from investments. These two things together highlight why the acquisition is an intelligent decision. This acquisition will position SPG very favorably once the crisis is over.

Simon Property Group COVID-19 Worst Case

Putting all this together, let’s look at SPG's “worst-case” scenario from COVID-19. As we have discussed above, SPG has $9.5 billion in total credit capacity, with an interest expense of ~$165 million/year. The company has the opportunity to expand this by $7 billion for ~$110 million per year.

Let’s assume that the company withdraws all it can, giving itself total liquidity of $16.5 billion cash. The company’s total 2019 expenses, including interest expenses were $3.7 billion. The company’s dividend expenses are $2.6 billion/year. This comes to total expenses of $6.3 billion/year. This means that the company can effectively survive a “0 revenue” downturn of 2.6 years (until ~YE 2022). The company would most likely cut its dividend far before this happens.

However, in the worst-case multi-year closure scenario, with no re-opening of the company’s facilities, SPG would have to reduce 50% of the dividend in early 2021. Again, assuming absolutely no recovery (and no re-openings), with the downturn continuing into the mid-2020s, the company could start facing real difficulties. We believe that this worst-case scenario is not realistic. A gradual re-opening will start soon, and normal operations will resume within a one-year period. SPG and its investors will thrive once this crisis is behind us.

Impact Of Closures For SPG: Why The Stock Is Oversold

Let us now look at a much more realistic scenario. Even with its dividend, the company’s monthly burn rate is $525 million/month. Assuming 3 months from the mid-March shutdown until a return to normalcy (i.e. a return to normalcy by mid-June) the company will have lost $1.6 billion.

It will have to pay $25 million in annual interest, assuming it borrows the money from its revolving credit facilities, until it has enough money to pay back its lenders. However, would this three-month loss justify an almost $36 billion loss in market capitalization? Definitely not.

Credit: sciencemag.org

Looking into the longer term, most scientists now agree that a return to normalcy won’t occur until we have a vaccine. To date it seems that antibody tests are not as effective as expected. Oxford University is currently leading the pack in this domain. They expect their vaccine to be widely available by September. Bill Gates, arguably one of the very few to have seen such a virus coming and who has called to prepare for it, believes that a vaccine will come within the next year.

In a very bad (or worst case) scenario, we will use $0 revenue for the first three months, 25% of costs covered over the following three months, and then 25% more each three months until 100% at the end of the one-year period. Putting all this together, the company’s net “COVID-19” related costs will be close to $4 billion in our realistic case scenario. Additionally, it's important to note that SPG actually saw revenue grow during the 2008 crash. SPG is battle-tested and has navigated bad recessions.

Does a $4 billion loss justify a $36 billion decline in market capitalization? Clearly not. This gives a good indication on how much the market has overreacted to COVID-19. This leads us to believe that SGP is today a highly attractive investment. Actually, a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Simon Property Group Changing Mall Landscape

Even before the COVID-19 crisis began, the mall landscape was challenging for many retailers. Nowhere is this better exemplified than in the company’s acquisition of Forever 21. Forever 21 is a struggling retailer the company purchased along with several other landlords. The company’s acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO) also was an attempt to “upgrade” its portfolio during a difficult time for malls.

We, as investors, are incredible fans of this acquisition. The overall acquisition price was $81 million, with Simon Property Group’s share ~$30 million. Before the crisis, Forever 21 accounted for ~1.4% of Simon Property Group’s rent. Even ignoring the fact that Forever 21 stores tend to be larger “anchoring” stores, Forever 21 contributed ~$85 million of rent to Simon Property Group and ~$50 million of FFO.

This means that even if Forever 21 makes no profits on actual clothing sales, the fact that it remains in business makes it a good deal for Simon Property Group. Things will get better when the crisis is over. We expect deals such as this one to continue. Simon Property Group’s proven ability to invest in struggling companies with minimal debt and then to turn them around add significant long-term value to shareholders.

Simon Property Group Growth Potential

In late February 2020, Simon Property Group kicked off the construction of Tulsa Premium Outlets, a massive 340 thousand sq. ft. new development. In a non-COVID-19 world, the company’s ability to grow shareholder rewards depends on growth. Simon Property Group has some exciting growth projects ahead.

Source: SPG 4Q 2019 Supplemental

The above slide highlights Simon Property Group’s development activity. The company’s share of net cost is a respectable $1.8 billion. However, what’s important to look at is the stabilized rate of return with potential returns of 8%. These are incredibly strong returns in the current low interest environment that we’re in. This spending should result in ~$150 million in annual FFO. Taking out debt produces an excess of $100 million in extra funds that boost shareholder returns.

It’s also worth noting that the net cost is significant, but the immediate construction in progress is lower. As a result, if the company chooses to hold off construction and saves the other $1 billion for a rainy day, it financially can. That would put the company in an interesting win-win scenario.

As we have demonstrated, Simon Property Group can handle both a realistic and a worst-case downturn. Even with a potential dividend cut in the worst case, the company still has significant growth potential. Realistically, the company will continue to maintain its double-digit dividend and will grow this dividend from its development projects.

Simon Property Group Risk

Simon Property Group has one significant risk that we’ve already covered at length throughout this article. This is the risk of the impact of the recent closures of its malls and tenants. Malls are, in both a good and a bad way, a unique business. The fully independent companies that operate in a mall rely on the mall to drive traffic to their stores.

So far, Simon Property Group has done a very good job in managing the current situation. However, there’s a chance in a drawn-out crisis that it might need to provide additional support to its tenants. This in addition to lower rents or similar supportive measures. SPG's future is intrinsically tied to the success of its tenants. However, we are confident in SPG's management capabilities, and its malls will go back to being a vibrant and profitable business for SPG and its tenants.

Even if the dividends were to be reduced, it would be a case similar to Welltower (WELL). WELL's management reduced the dividend by 30% and boosted its share repurchase program which seems to be a conservative approach to handle the current situation. Such a move by SPG would not be surprising, but it would be a small dividend reduction which would further strengthen the company and would still provide income investors with a high level of income.

SPG Stores Re-opening Soon, Creating Great Excitement With Commensurate Stock Price Appreciation

On April 28, SPG announced plans of imminent re-opening in a significant number of states. The market has met the news with tremendous excitement. The market is hungry for good news. The re-opening is cautious and is in alignment with the COVID-19 “new norm” standards. However, this is a great start. The market has rewarded the stock with a significant upside since. The stock price still has a long way to go up as people continue to go back to work.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group is a "best in breed" company with an impressive portfolio of assets. It has all the right ingredients to survive this crisis. Once this crisis is over, it will strive as the premier retail REIT for the benefit of its shareholders.

The current crisis has forced the closure of its malls. These are the lifelines of the company. Simon Property Group’s market capitalization, as a result, has been irrationally decimated. This produces a great opportunity to go in right now and position yourself for recovery once this crisis is behind us.

Simon Property Group has the financial power to comfortably handle what we feel to be a realistic case downturn. Additionally, the company can withdraw more cash from its credit revolving facilities if needed, at an incredibly low interest rate. The company has ample liquidity to survive this crisis. The company’s Taubman Center and Forever 21 strategic acquisitions along with the company’s development projects will add significant value once this crisis is over. This crisis will end sooner than the market expects.

The market has recently given a great vote of confidence on SPG’s ability to rebound from this crisis. Just by making an announcement of partial re-opening of its malls in a number of states, the market has rewarded SPG's stock price with significant appreciation. This trend will continue as the gains against the vicious virus are consolidated. We recommend that you catch this rebound early on and start investing for the long haul at the current bargain prices. The bargain is unlikely to last!

