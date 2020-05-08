Union Pacific: The Facts That Make This Stock Great

The dividend is very well covered, has been growing at a very attractive rate, and is backed by a high quality, high margin operation.

Because of its inherent cyclicality, the business is run in such a way that it can weather sustained periods of distress.

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

The Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has been connecting America for over 150 years. While the fourth and latest version of the company has existed only since 1969, UNP’s history and large presence in the US cannot go unnoticed. UNP enjoys a duopoly alongside BSNF in the freight railroad industry.

Source: Open Domain

Robert & I have been talking increasingly about the concept of “all weather stocks”; stocks which can be held through thick and thin, because the nature of their business is such that they will be able to keep the lights on and thrive.

The first group of businesses which come to mind are the utility stocks. Consumer staples would be on par. Then come stocks which provide certain necessary infrastructure which confers them some utility like qualities. While typing this, I think of companies like AT&T (T), Cogent Communications (CCOI), Intel (INTC). UNP, while in a very different business, would land in this group.

Will American businesses continue to use railroads to transport freight? Yes. Is it probable that UNP and BNSF will remain in a duopoly? Very. UNP plays a pivotal role in America’s economic infrastructure. Rail is responsible for 40% of US freight.

Source: US Department of Transportation

At the same time, freight depends upon business orders. As such, UNP is directly impacted by economic activity & is cyclical by nature. But as long as it is able to run its company soundly, as it has, UNP will remain afloat, & should be considered for a spot in your portfolio.

UNP is currently trading at $156.38 and yields 2.48%. Our MAD Scores give UNP a Dividend Strength score of 91 and a Stock Strength score of 80. While the price is not as special as it was when UNP yielded 3%, the current price is a fair place to start a position if you don’t yet own shares. I’ve been eyeballing UNP for a while and have let the prices I’d have liked run away while I made my mind up on the business. I am now ready to take a small nibble, with the plan to add more at more attractive prices, whenever an opportunity arises.

Source: mad-dividends.com

In this article I will present UNP’s dividend profile before performing our 3 pronged analysis of Stock Strength.

Dividend Strength

As dividend investors, whether we will consider purchasing a business or not depends on what we call “Dividend Strength”. Dividend strength joins a company’s dividend safety, with the dividend’s potential to contribute significantly to total returns. We incorporate various metrics and pit all US dividend paying stocks against each other to determine our Dividend Strength Score. You can read more about how it is calculated here.

Dividend Safety

44% of Union Pacific Corporation's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is better than 44% of dividend stocks.

UNP pays 29% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 43% of dividend stocks.

61% of Union Pacific Corporation's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 36% of dividend stocks.

31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 31/03/2020 Dividends $2.2000 $2.3200 $2.6200 $3.2100 $3.7900 Net Income $5.35 $5.23 $13.72 $8.16 $8.60 Payout Ratio 42% 45% 20% 40% 45% Cash From Operations $8.86 $8.94 $9.38 $12.34 $12.97 Payout Ratio 25% 26% 28% 26% 30% Free Cash Flow $3.06 $3.58 $4.11 $6.39 $6.21 Payout Ratio 72% 65% 64% 51% 61%

Source: mad-dividends.com

What I really like when looking at the table and chart above, is how consistent UNP’s payout ratios have been despite the dividend growing over 70% in 5 years. The dividend has been roughly contained between 40% and 45% of earnings, 25% and 30% of operating cashflow, ang 60% and 70% of free cashflow.

This sort of stability shows the company has a strong hold on its future business, and is willing to share the spoils of business with its shareholders, without duping them. All dividends have been backed up by an increase in cashflow per share.

Furthermore, UNP can pay its interest 8 times, which is better than 73% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be very satisfying, as it attests to UNP’s safety.

In my mind, there is no mind that UNP’s dividend is safe. Management has a good hold on how much it can afford to pay, and has been committed to the dividend for decades.

Dividend Potential

Union Pacific's dividend yield of 2.48% is higher than 41% of American dividend paying stocks. While this yield isn’t incredibly high, it is quite high compared to UNP’s historical yield.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The stock’s median yield of 2.07% is markedly lower than the current yield. During 91% of trading days in the past decade, the stock closed with a yield lower than the current yield. It is still quite low compared to the 3.4% yield the stock reached at the trough in March.

As the stock market has bounced back, so has UNP, and the yield has been getting lower. Nonetheless, it is still high enough compared to UNP’s history to pique my interest.

This last year, the dividend grew 10% which is slightly lower than their 5 year CAGR of 12%.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Now this level of growth is acceptable for the current yield, but it leaves very little room for error. For the dividend to be attractive, the company needs to continue increasing its dividend at the current rate.

Given that shipments will likely be down 25% in Q2 as the company suffers from the current pandemic, and that it is two quarters away from announcing its next dividend increase, I fear that the next increase might be below my expectations. UNP has kept its dividend flat for more than 4 quarters in the past. One has just to look back 5 years to 2015-2016, when the dividend didn’t see an increase for 7 straight quarters.

This could happen again this time around. However, to maintain its cash reserves, UNP has suspended its buyback program. It would be bad for optics to continue buying back shares. Companies which have done so have been unjustifiably scolded by the media and public opinion. This does leave considerable amounts of cash to deal with sustained reduced business.

Management might want to make a show of strength, to flex their arms so to speak, by increasing the dividend generously once again in September. This would be welcome, but at this time, I have no certainty that this will happen.

Longer term, I believe UNP will continue to grow and to play a significant part in the American economic infrastructure. However its price is only borderline acceptable given the shorter term uncertainty concerning dividend growth.

Investors might want to be cautious, either by reducing the size of the position they would consider initiating, or staying on the sidelines completely.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives UNP a dividend strength score of 91 / 100. The stock’s dividend is super safe, and long term its dividend prospects are fantastic. At a 2.5% yield, it is very likely that we will look back and consider this a fantastic time to have bought UNP. I would prefer UNP at a 2.75% yield.

Some of you might be tempted to scold me, saying that I’ve had the opportunity to purchase the stock at such a price and better for the past 2 months. Unfortunately, I wasn’t comfortable enough with my understanding and knowledge of UNP to precipitate into a decision. I’m in this for the long haul, there will be other opportunities at better prices.

At the current price, UNP offers a decent opportunity, although it isn’t totally de-risked from an income perspective.

Stock Strength

If you want to avoid gut wrenching market underperformance, and want to outperform the market over long periods of time, you’d be well served by gearing your portfolio towards the 3 key factors which have driven stock returns for over a century: value, momentum & quality. I analyze each of these factors, for which we calculate a factor score, which is then combined and ranked against other US stocks to develop a Stock Strength score; which measures the likelihood of a stock to underperform the market in upcoming quarters. For a detailed guide of how Stock Strength is calculated, please read this guide.

Value

UNP has a P/E of 18.18x

P/S of 4.92x

P/CFO of 12.05x

Dividend yield of 2.48%

Buyback yield of 4.22% (forward yield likely 0%)

Shareholder yield of 6.7% (forward yield likely just the dividend yield of 2.48%).

These values would suggest that UNP is more undervalued than 65% of

stocks, which is sufficient although not fantastic.

While the dividend yield is quite good compared to the company’s history, buybacks have been suspended, like management announced in the first quarter’s earnings call. This temporarily reduces the shareholder yield. What’s left is a P/E and P/CFO which look quite high, given the cyclicality in UNP’s business.

While it is clear that the stock is not significantly overvalued, at best it trades at a fair price, not one which looks like a bargain.

Its Value Score of 65 is propped up by a shareholder yield which isn’t representative of the forward yield.

Value Score: 65 / 100

Momentum

Union Pacific's price has decreased by -15.51% these last 3 months, -12.03% these last 6 months & -12.73% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $156.38.

Source: mad-dividends.com

While the stock has clearly underperformed the S&P 500, these numbers still give it better momentum than 64% of stocks, which tells a lot about how well the S&P 500 is holding up relative to the rest of US equities. Now is a great time to be in large caps. The fact that UNP has done better (or less bad) than 2/3rds of US stocks over 3, 6 and 12 month periods is a show of strength.

Large cap is the way to go throughout this crisis, with small and mid-cap being hung out to dry.

The momentum numbers tell me that the market believes that while UNP is cyclical, it is resilient and will see through the crisis. I happen to believe this too.

Momentum score: 64 / 100

Quality

UNP's gearing ratio of 2.9 is better than 30% of stocks. The stock's liabilities have increased by 6% this last year, less than 52% of stocks. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 19.0% of liabilities, more than 69% of stocks. The company’s asset turnover of 0.3x is higher than 36% of stocks. Each year depreciation is worth about 63.1% of Capital Expenditure, putting it ahead of 24% of stocks. Union Pacific Corporation’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -10.1% puts it ahead of 57% of stocks.

Its return on equity of 37% is higher than 90% of stocks. These metrics suggest UNP’s quality is better than 70% of stocks. This is encouraging. The level of gearing can in part by explained by management’s constant repurchase of shares over the last few years, which has pushed shareholder’s equity down. While the asset turnover is quite low given the high infrastructure nature of the business, this is more than made up for by the fantastic liability & interest coverage and excellent returns on equity.

Quality Score: 70 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 80 / 100 which is satisfying. UNP is a well rounded stock. It is quite rare to come across large cap stocks which score better than the median across all 3 factors. The end result is a superior Stock Strength score. Based on the factors alone, UNP has good potential to do better than the median US stock in the upcoming quarters.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 91 & a stock strength of 80, Union Pacific Corporation is a good choice for dividend investors who are comfortable with the idea that the dividend might not grow by 10% this year. I personally will only initiate a small position in UNP, since I realize that I am quite late to the game, and something tells me there could be more attractive entry points than the current one.

UNP will continue to play a pivotal role in America’s economic infrastructure, and will continue to reward patient long term investors for years to come.

Do you want more dividend articles like this one? Then click on the orange “follow” button at the top of the page, so that we can let you know when we next publish an article on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.