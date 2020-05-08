GDX: Why Gold Miners Could Be Headed A Lot Higher

We discuss some of our favorite gold mining names, prices of which could continue to appreciate into 2021 and beyond.

Many analysts were behind the curve concerning substantially higher gold prices in 2020, and many analysts could be behind the curve right now concerning gold prices in 2021.

Gold mining companies are making a lot more money than before and they should continue to increase EPS at a robust pace as gold prices move higher.

GDX and gold miners in general have surged substantially over the past year, with GDX outperforming the S&P 500 by about 70%.

Along with the seemingly limitless monetary expansion, gold, silver, and gold miners/GSMs have performed extremely well lately. In fact, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) has surged by roughly 70% over the past year, and is up by a remarkable 120% since the low in the mid-March flash crash was put in. In comparison, the S&P 500 (SP500) is about flat over the last year.

Despite the gold miners' notable out-performance over the past year, the segment is likely to appreciate much higher going forward.

About GDX

GDX aims to imitate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index (GDMNTR), which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in the gold mining industry. The ETF has total net assets of roughly $15.5 billion, and has 51 holdings.

Some of the fund's top holdings include Newmont Mining (NEM) 15.71%, Franco-Nevada (FNV) 8.4%, Barrick Gold (GOLD) 14.71%, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) 5.86%. These four stocks alone account for roughly 45% of GDX's total weight.

Making More Money

With gold prices near an all-time high, gold miners are making increasingly more money. For instance, Newmont Mining, GDX's largest holdings, reported AISC of $1,030 in Q1, while the price of gold mostly fluctuated around $1,500 - $1,600 throughout the quarter. The company also reported a 43% jump in YoY revenues, and a 21% QoQ rise in net income.

Newmont is expected to report $2.29 in EPS this year, roughly a 74% increase over the $1.32 figure the company delivered in 2019. Furthermore, NEM is expected to increase EPS to $3.14 next year, which puts its forward 2021 P/E ratio at roughly 20. Additionally, the company could beat EPS estimates, as forward guidance appears to be predicated on relatively subdued gold price appreciation, with 2021 revenue growth projections of only around 7%.

Barrick Gold, the second largest holding in GDX, projects 2020 AISC to only be around $920 - $970 per ounce. This is extremely cheap, and it illustrates just how profitable gold miners are likely to become going forward. Barrick is a bit more expensive than Newmont, trading at roughly 28 times 2021 projected earnings.

Yet, both companies have far higher top-end estimates. For instance, Barrick's top end figures go up to around $1.50, and NEM's shoot all the way up to nearly $7. Therefore, if both companies can achieve EPS in the top-end range of analysts' estimates, Barrick could be trading at around 18 times forward earnings, and NEM could be trading as low as just around 9.5 times forward EPS. These two companies account for roughly 30% of total GDX weight.

Now, It's Not Just Barrick and Newmont

While Newmont and Barrick are the two largest gold producers, there are plenty of great names in this space. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), another one of our favorite holdings is expected to earn $3.53 in EPS next year, putting its 2021 forward P/E ratio at just around 12.2. Alamos Gold (AGI), another favorite, recently beat EPS estimates by 100%. Kinross Gold (KGC) beat recent EPS estimates by 30%, and is trading at roughly 12.7 times 2021 EPS estimates.

Let's Look at Some Charts

GDX

NEM

KL

KGC

AGI

Whether it's GDX, NEM, KL, AGI, KGC, or just about any other high quality gold miner, the trend for these stocks seems clear, and it's likely much higher. The charts illustrate that the underlying names have appreciated considerably in recent weeks as well as over the past year, nevertheless, it appears that gold miners are on the brink of another major move higher here.

Why Gold Miners Should Beat Estimates

One of the reasons that gold miners should continue to trade higher is because they are likely to continue to roll right over consensus revenue and EPS estimates. The reason for this is quite simple, and it is higher than anticipated gold prices. In 2019 many analysts probably did not consider that gold would be over $1,700 right now.

Likewise, many analysts may not believe that gold will be at $2,000 by the end of this year, or that it may reach $2,500 or $3,000 sometime next year. However, even some main stream analysts appear to be onboard with the idea of much higher gold prices going forward. Bank of America recently released an appropriately titled report "The Fed Can't Print Gold", and predicted $3,000 gold prices within the next 18-months.

This is about in line with my estimates, and thus it seems quite plausible that due to immense monetary expansion the price of gold could appreciate much higher soon. Gold miners will do extremely well in a higher gold price environment and higher end price targets for gold producers will likely become very much attainable in future years. This makes the underlying stocks/ETFs GDX, NEM, KL, AGI, KGC, and other high quality gold mining names still cheap right now.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.