Waste Management: Good Company, Expensive Stock

However, the stock is relatively expensive for my liking, and I will wait for a pullback before creating a sizable position.

Investment Thesis

Waste Management (WM) is a well-managed, profitable cash cow. Its scale allows it to continue to grow in the perennially slow-growth waste management industry, and company leadership has shown a continued commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking forward, I think the stock holds long-term promise, and I have initiated a small position at $97 but am waiting for a potential return to the mid/high $80s - $90 level before I add to the holding.

Brief Company Description

Waste Management is essentially the largest company that deals with what no one else wants to deal with. It provides comprehensive waste management services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and engages in related applications. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company has over 20 million customers and about 44,000 employees.

Collections, its biggest revenue driver (54% in 2018, 66% in 2019), consists of picking up waste from customers and transporting it to either a transfer station, disposal site, or material recovery facility (MRF). The company owns and operates the largest network of landfill sites - about 250 locations - in North America, which it charges third-party haulers a fee to use (20% of revenues in 2018, 25% in 2019). About 70% of the waste collected by WM is disposed of at its own landfill sites, which provides the company with a significant margin advantage over competitors and creates greater efficiency in daily operations. Outside of its main revenue sources, the company owns and operates waste transfer locations (~300 sites), manages recyclable materials, provides specialized removal services, and sells electricity produced by landfill gas to utilities.

The Size Advantage

For Waste Management, size is certainly a boon. The company's dominance of the market creates immense benefits of scale that allow it to drive a higher return on capital and return on assets than any of its peers. For comparison, here are the numbers for WM and its two largest competitors:

Return on Capital Return on Assets Waste Connections (WCN) 5.15% 4.13% Republic Services (RSG) 6.65% 4.73% Waste Management (WM) 9.28% 6.02%

WM creates nearly 40% more from each dollar of capital and 27% more profit from each dollar of assets than its closest competitor. In addition, WM boasts a return on equity of 25.03%, almost double Republic Services (13.38%), and almost triple Waste Connections (8.47%). In terms of efficiency and profitability, there is no competitor to WM in the industry thanks to its unmatched size and scale. In my opinion, this also speaks volumes about the strength and consistency of management.

The Industry

Waste management is, of course, a staid, mature industry with consistent yet unimpressive growth. Overall population and economic growth are expected to help the market grow at a 1.92% CAGR to be worth about $80 billion by 2023. Public services generally account for about 30% of the market, leaving about $56 billion worth for private providers. Waste Management's $15 billion revenue reveals it holds about a one-fourth share in the market, significantly larger than any competitor.

Its uniquely massive network of landfills is one key to the company maintaining this share and continuing to grow amid general increases in total municipal solid waste. Due to the regulation involved in opening and operating such a site, WM's business holds very large barriers to entry. Regardless of external circumstances, the production of waste is likely to continue to increase over the long haul, and with less places to dispose of it, WM should be able to continuously increase fees charged for landfill use and grow revenues proportionally.

Source: Investor Presentation

With the limited industry growth and the company's relative reliance on price increases, WM has increasingly turned to inorganic means of expansion. In 2019, the company spent $527 million on purchasing smaller solid waste businesses compared to $466 million in 2018 and $200 million in 2017. While normally heavy acquisition activity may be a bad sign, these consistent tuck-in acquisitions reflect the ease of swallowing smaller waste management companies and realizing operational efficiencies quickly. In 2019, the company made an especially large maneuver, announcing the $4.9 billion acquisition of Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW), the fourth largest solid waste business in the US. The acquisition is due to close in the second quarter of 2020.

Advanced Disposal Services Acquisition

Jim Fish, President and CEO, had this to say about ADS:

With this acquisition, we will grow our asset footprint to serve more customers and communities and generate significant growth and value creation opportunities for Waste Management's shareholders and our combined company's employee base. Waste Management's disciplined capital allocation and balance sheet strength position us well to execute upon this unique opportunity to expand our scale and capabilities to serve an even broader customer base and realize the strategic and financial benefits the acquisition of Advanced Disposal creates.

The integration of Advanced Disposal Services should be a relatively simple process and prove to be quite beneficial for Waste Management. The company's established leadership position in the market allows competitor acquisitions to be almost immediately accretive since the assets and customers can be quickly folded into Waste Management's existing operations. From ADS specifically, the company expects to reap about $100 million in cost savings from CapEx synergies in addition to gaining a $1.6 billion revenue source. Adding to the mix, ADS's EBIT margin on the $1.6 billion in sales is only 5.9% while Waste Management's EBIT margin of 17.9% is much higher thanks to its larger scale. By operating at the higher margin level, the company should be able to substantially increase earnings derived from the acquired revenue.

Shareholder Value

Due to COVID uncertainty, WM has paused all share repurchases, which it has previously used to make meaningful reductions in share count, thereby increasing the equity value of each stock unit. In 2019, before a buyback pause was implemented (due to the ADS acquisition), the company repurchased $244 million worth of stock. In Q1 2020, before another pause due to coronavirus, the company repurchased $402 million worth. Due to the company's massive cash-generating ability and limited opportunity for growth from reinvestment in the business, I consider share repurchases to be an effective method of improving shareholder value, and once the coronavirus storm passes, I expect buybacks to continue in earnest.

Source: Investor Presentation

In terms of stock price, Waste Management has compounded handsomely over the last decade, handing long-term investors gains better than the overall market. Though much of this has been due to a multiple expansion, this cements the overall idea that Waste Management is a stalwart and a relatively safe place to park capital for steady long-term growth.

Source: YCharts

The company has also now grown its annual dividend for seventeen consecutive years while securing its safety. Currently yielding over 2%, it is not a yield machine but is nonetheless a steady, reliable stream of income. For FY2020, the company announced yet another dividend increase up to $2.18 annually. Despite the implications of coronavirus, the dividend seems safe due to the company's cash hoard and low payout ratio. The company also reaffirmed its commitment to paying the dividend on the Q1 call and paid out $236 million in dividends during the quarter compared with free cash flow of $318 million.

Source: Investor Presentation

The image above is exactly what investors should want to see when looking at a dividend chart. Management's steady commitment to returning value to shareholders - and the company's cash-generating ability - leaves me optimistic about the potential of this chart to be extrapolated into the future.

Coronavirus

Now that I've mentioned it, I will examine how the coronavirus affects Waste Management's businesses. The company's revenues are typically considered recession-resistant due to the nature of trash collection, but this case is different due to the complete shut-down of activity in many urban areas. Commercial and industrial collections, which accounted for just under 70% of the company's collection revenues in 2019, declined in Q1 and will likely continue to decline in the foreseeable future.

Additionally, as people continue to be shut in their homes, there has been an increase in volumes for the company's residential collections, which operate at a lower margin than commercial and industrial. Lower high-margin commercial and industrial volumes combined with higher low-margin residential volumes will almost definitely dent the usually-countercyclical company's revenues and earnings in the short-term.

Financials

Heading into this time of potential difficulty, the company continues to be in strong financial shape despite the recent addition of debt to fund the purchase of ADS. In 2019, the company successfully issued its largest bond offering ever: $4 billion spread across five tranches. It was significantly oversubscribed to, implying a consensus that Waste Management is a reliable cash-generator.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite the sizable debt offering, the company remains investment grade by all major agencies. The only caveat is Fitch Ratings' recent statement saying there is potential to downgrade WM if it cannot reduce leverage to under 3.0x-EBITDA by year-end 2022. Currently, it is only slightly higher, levered at 3.1x TTM EBITDA. Given the company's successful track record of previously deleveraging in the wake of large acquisitions and its substantial free cash flow, I have faith this will not be an issue. The company also sports a $3.56 billion cash pile, a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87, and covers interest by almost 6x, placing it on very solid short-term financial footing.

Waste Management is quite simply a cash cow. The company produced just under $3.87 billion in cash from operations in 2019, 8% growth from 2018's $3.57 billion total. The company has steadily grown operating cash flow at a 10.69% CAGR since 2014 despite earnings and revenues only increasing at a 5.17% and 2% rate, respectively. Free cash flow has also increased steadily, and the company has wisely continued to put it to use through buybacks and increased dividends. In 2019, the company generated free cash flow of $2.1 billion compared to $1.77 billion in 2017. Continuous cash generation, especially with the pause in buybacks, can contribute to a deleveraging of the company. Overall, my only concern is slightly higher debt levels than usual, but the company will continue to produce cash, so on the whole, I do not consider it to be too worrisome.

Valuation

When choosing whether to invest in a company, I like to remember the legendary Ben Graham's words of wisdom in The Intelligent Investor,

Although there are good and bad companies, there is no such thing as a good stock; there are only good stock prices, which come and go.

This serves as a reminder to never overpay for a company even if the fundamentals are sound. The quality and success of an investment are fundamentally dependent on the price paid for it.

In the case of Waste Management, my thoughts follow a similar theme. I believe it is a strong company with the potential to continue its recent success in the future. However, current prices do not make me overly enthusiastic about the margin for error. Despite the company's typically countercyclical revenues, both revenues and earnings are likely going to suffer this year and combined with even a sliver of uncertainty surrounding the larger-than-usual acquisition of ADS, the stock seems to be trading at a rich level.

Stocks such as WM trade at a premium due to their traditionally defensive status, but with the TTM P/E remaining above 25x even after a 30ish% price drop from its recent highs, I cannot quite become an enthusiastic buyer again...yet. I believe WM is a stalwart and will likely continue to provide shareholder value, but with struggles this year expected, I would wait and see if prices drop back to the mid-$80 to $90 range before buying in earnest once again.

