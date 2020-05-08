'Rigged' Author Stuart Englert On Precious Metals Market Interventions

Summary

I met with Stuart Englert, author of Rigged, to discuss his research on precious metals market rigging and its relation to the dollar-central bank model.

We discussed publicly available documents from the Fed and CIA documenting interventions in gold to obscure weakness in fiat currencies.

We discuss how market prices for physical gold and silver have severely dislocated from the paper derivative spot pricing model, indicating demand is much higher than those prices indicate.

Stuart shares his thoughts on the path the dollar will take as compared with other historic fiat currencies.