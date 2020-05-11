Coronavirus Roundtable - A Global Look At Dividends (Video)

Tariq Dennison talks about how different markets look, and how he's finding both high quality businesses and more distressed ones.

There's also been an unsurprising bifurcation between high quality firms and more distressed areas.

Global markets have been slower to bounce back than the US from the March sell-off, even though some countries are further ahead in the recovery process.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We've become accustomed to U.S. indices leading global markets as far as performance over the past decade or so. Emerging markets and non-US developed markets have lagged through the bull market, and they're lagging again in the coronavirus sell-off/recovery cycle.

Likewise, we've gotten used to momentum and quality outperforming value since at least the financial crisis. The market has gravitated towards the best stocks, and the nature of the covid-19 containment efforts is that it leaves specific sectors in great distress while accelerating adoption of other sectors.

I spoke with Tariq Dennison, author of Long Run Income, about each of these trends. To be more specific, I asked him about distressed opportunities he's considering, including the cruise companies, about the non-US markets he follows and what opportunities he's seeing, and the high quality names he has been picking up.

