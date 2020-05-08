KORU Medical: At-Home Infusion Therapies Driving Growth

Koru Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) manufactures, develops, and commercializes medical devices including a variety of specialty syringes, precision flow rate tubing, and safety needle sets allowing patients to self-administer intravenous or subcutaneous drugs at home. Koru was previously known as "Repro Med Systems" before a corporate rebranding in Q4 of last year. The company has presented strong growth amid favorable demand drivers for the "home infusion therapy market" with the launch of new products which has driven the stock up over 600% in the past year. We think the outlook is positive supported by a solid balance sheet and see shares continuing to benefit from the current momentum.

(source: finviz.com)

KRMD Q1 Earnings Recap

Koru reported its Q1 earnings on May 4th with GAAP EPS of $0.01 which was in-line with expectation. Revenue of $6.33 million in the quarter grew 27.4% year over year and was slightly ahead of estimates by $0.13 million.

(source: Company IR)

This was a solid quarter with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA reaching $1.3 million from $0.9 million in Q1 2019. The company saw significantly lower litigation expenses during the quarter while also increasing research and development spending.

(source: Company IR)

The company mentioned that it has seen only "minimal operational disruptions" related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Koru maintains status as an essential business in the state of New York and its response effort is related to work from home policies for employees and enhanced logistical safety precautions.

Growth was seen across all product categories including pumps, needle sets, and tubing. Some of the trends here included a continued penetration of the primary immunodeficiency disease "PIDD" and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy "CIDP" market with more patients choosing to undergo treatment at home which is seen as lower-cost compared to hospital settings.

Koru's products are also benefiting from the growing demand for subcutaneous immunoglobulin infusions. "SCIg" therapies slowly inject purified immunoglobulins to replace antibodies and can prevent long-term damage from ongoing infections like chronic lung disease.

Koru maintains partnerships with several drug-manufacturers including Spain based Grifols SA (GRFS) as the delivery system for the immunoglobulin treatment "Xembify". Other medicines that are driving adoption of Koru devices include " HyQvia" from Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK), and "Cutaquig" from privately held Swiss-based Octapharma AG.

(source: company IR)

Looking ahead, Koru maintains a strategic financial goal of delivering 20%+ revenue growth each year and attaining a gross margin of over 70% by 2022. This would be an improvement compared to the 60% gross margin this last quarter. A guidance net revenue run-rate of $50 million over the period is expected to be driven by continued penetration of PIDD and CIDP markets, along with further new product developments. Longer-term, the growth outlook is based on a global expansion and market share gains.

(source: Company IR)

Management notes that the market for home infusion therapy and broader global immunoglobulin is expected to grow at a 7% composite annual growth rate through 2025 and reach $18.4 billion from $10.8 billion in 2018. In the U.S., plasma collections have more than doubled over the past decade with a growing number of donation centers which can advance the adoption of subcutaneous immunoglobulin drugs. Koru is seen as benefiting from these trends.

(source: Company IR)

A Strong Balance Sheet

Another positive aspect of the company's fundamentals is its relatively strong balance sheet. The company reported a cash and equivalents position of $7.4 million against $4.5 million in total liabilities implying no net long-term debt. Liquidity is strong and includes $3.5 million line of credit that was opened after the quarter ended in April.

(source: Company IR)

Koru did participate in the "CARES Act" securing a $1.5 million loan in the paycheck protection program funded on April 27, 2020. The measures here were more on the precautionary side to deal with any unforeseen consequences. Management added the following comments in the press release:

We have not experienced any material disruption to our business thus far, continue to execute on our Strategic Plan, and are prudently managing working capital and cash flow... To date, the Company has not experienced any significant slowdown in customer payments, and the Company believes that cash on hand and cash expected to be generated from future operating activities will be sufficient to fund its operations for the foreseeable future. That said, there can be no assurance that this will continue in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty.

Analysis and Forward-Commentary

While Koru medical devices are not necessarily directly related to COVID-19 treatments or driving current sales growth, there is an indirect benefit considering the situation enhances the visibility of at-home infusion therapies. Patients that would otherwise be visiting hospital settings or alternative care facilities may be looking for options that can avoid unnecessary public settings. By this measure, the setup represents a bullish tailwind for the company over the medium term.

The way we are looking at KRMD is that the company with a market cap of $465 million is trading with a large valuation premium compared to the current earnings outlook. While management does not issue earnings guidance, a single published Wall St estimate sees the company earning $0.09 per share this year implying a forward P/E ratio of 113x. The current price to sales multiple at 15x is also representative of a high growth premium.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Investors need to have a long-term time horizon and the company needs to maintain its currently impressive growth momentum. The market expects revenue growth to average about 22% per year through 2022 consistent with management guidance of +20% organic revenue growth per year. The concern here is that most of this outlook is already priced in.

The main risk for the company is given its relatively small size which introduces execution challenges to scale effectively. Monitoring points continue to be the regulatory environment and development of immunoglobulin drugs.

We take a favorable view of Koru Medical and recognize the upside if it can continue to exceed expectations and see an acceleration of trends in the home infusion therapy market. Tactically, we'd like to see KRMD pull back under $9.00 to take a long position to improve the risk-reward dynamics. We rate shares as a hold at the current level.

Are you interested to learn how this idea can fit within a diversified portfolio? With the Core-Satellite Dossier marketplace service, we sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks / ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.