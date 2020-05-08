Bank7: How To Steal From A Bank

Investors have an opportunity to buy a profitable and lean company for nothing, long before Wall Street picks up on it.

Bank7 is trading at less than its cash per share. Buying a share of this bank is like robbing its safe and getting the share for free.

Source

Thesis

Bank7 (BSVN) is a highly profitable, full service Oklahoma based community bank, which is currently selling for less than the cash on its balance sheet. The company's market capitalization is $98.6 million, while its cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet is $178.7 million. What is the debt you might ask?

Zero. Zilch. Nothing. Nil.

What does that mean for investors? It means you can acquire the entire company for less than the value of the cash on its balance sheet. The market price of one share of Bank7 is $10.13. The cash per share beyond debt of Bank7 is $18.37. Since the company has no debt obligations, you would be making out like a bandit.

Buying a share in Bank7 is like buying a $5 wallet and finding a $10 bill inside, or like buying a $1 million house and finding a $2 million safe hidden in the basement - expect in both of these scenarios, you did not know you were going to wind up finding cash. In Bank7's case, the cash is in plain sight for everyone to see right on the balance sheet.

The Business

Bank7 operates using a branch-light model; and thus, the company has only nine locations. These locations are located in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company provides commercial banking services to companies and their owners. In fact, 98% of Bank7's loans are commercial purpose loans.

The company stays away from speculative loan transactions, focusing more on the blue-collar market segments. Management describe themselves as "relationship bankers," not "transactional bankers" and describe the company as a "needs based" loan service, not a "flashy" one.

The Story

Every investor has to have a story to support his thesis. Why should I buy shares in this company? This is my story for Bank7:

Absolutely Beautiful Balance Sheet

Source

I love flush balance sheets. Balance sheets which are flush with cash and have zero debt are a sight for sore eyes, particularly in today's over-leveraged economy. Bank7 currently has $178.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $0.0 in debt.

Being a bank, the biggest liability Bank7 has is its deposits and that amounts to $870.9 million. If the company had to cover the entirety of this liability, they could do so by cashing in on these amounts:

Loans, net = $777.2 million Premises and equipment, net = $9.6 million Nonmarketable equity securities = $1.08 million Goodwill and intangibles = $1.7 million Interest receivable and other assets = $5.9 million

The total amount comes out to be $795.6 million. The company will need to use $75.3 million cash to cover the rest of the cost. That means that there will be $103.39 million of cash left on the balance sheet. Assuming no income tax payable in this example, the company will only need to spend $3.9 million for interest payable and other liabilities. So, there will be $99.4 million of cash left.

The company only has 9.73 million shares outstanding; this means each share you own entitles you to $10.22 cash beyond liabilities. In other words, for every share of Bank7 you own, you are essentially getting a $10.22 bonus. What a delightful hidden rebate.

Except, this is not really a hidden rebate. It is actually a steal…

The current market price is $10.13. It essentially does not cost you anything to purchase shares of Bank7. The cash per share beyond liabilities alone is worth more than the market price. Buying a share for $10.13 is literally a steal.

Note: Yes, PPE book values are often significantly less than market values. However, in Bank7's case, the absolute amount is so low as it is, that this disparity would not make a huge difference.

Negative Enterprise Value

Source

Enterprise value (EV) is a measure of a company's total value. It is calculated by taking the market capitalization of a company + debt - cash and cash equivalents. A negative EV indicates a company is trading for less than the cash on its balance sheet.

Negative enterprise value sounds bad; after all, it has the word 'negative' next to enterprise value. However, it does not mean the value of the business is negative (as in bankrupt). It means the opposite - that the business is flush with cash.

Great companies can get pushed to negative EVs in bear markets. Bank7 is a great example as its EV is ($19.96 million) according to FAST Graphs. The company's profitability and balance sheet are superb, but the stock price fell from $20.74 (in 2018) to $10.13/share as of writing this article. At $20.74, the company's EV was positive. The current correction/pullback/recession has presented an unbelievable opportunity for investors to buy a highly profitable company at a negative EV.

Note: Bank7's EV is actually more negative (better) than FAST Graphs shows as there can be a significant lag when the calculation involves a previous year's balance sheet. Currently, Bank7's EV is calculated as follows: $10.13 price * 9.73m shares - $0 Debt + $178.7m cash = ($80.14 million) EV. The enterprise value can have additional factors; however, none of them pertain to Bank7.

Branch-Light Model: Bank7 Runs Incredibly Lean

One of Bank7's competitive advantages is that it operates as few branches as possible. Building an excessive number of branches can lead to high overhead and labor costs. The branches Bank7 operates are fewer, smaller, and more cost efficient than many competitors.

Impeccable Metrics

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Release Presentation

Let's compare Bank7 to its competitors. These are the important metrics I want to analyze (keep in mind that these metrics are expressed as a percentage of average assets):

Net Interest Income (NII) Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings (PTPP) Net Income (NI) Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) Net Interest Margin (NIM) Efficiency Ratio

Net Interest Income (NII)

Net interest income is calculated by taking the difference between revenues generated by interest earning assets (loans) and expenses incurred by interest bearing liabilities (deposits). This metric is analogous to the 'gross profit' of a "regular company."

Bank7's 2019 net interest income (aka gross profit) as a percentage of average assets was almost 57% higher than competitors. Furthermore, the company has been about that much better every year going back to 2016.

Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings (PTPP)

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings can be thought of as operating income. There are additional expenses that have yet to be taken out, such as tax and provision for loan losses.

Bank7's PTPP as a percentage of average assets is well over twice the level of competitors. In fact, the company has had a higher percentage than competitors for each year going back to 2016. Furthermore, competitors have only increased their PTPP% by ten basis points, whereas Bank7 has increased its PTPP% by 24 basis points. Overall, Bank7 is operating more profitably than competitors, which we can visualize from the line chart underneath the data table.

Net Income (NI)

Net income is profit. When we get down to the bottom line, we can see that Bank7 is blowing away the competition. The company's 2019 net income percentage is well over twice that of competitors. Again, we see the same level of consistency since 2016. Bank7's net income percentage has far exceeded competitors over this time period, peaking in 2017 with an almost 3x beat.

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)

Tangible common equity is a measure of a company's physical capital. It excludes intangible assets (such as goodwill) and preferred equity. In their latest earnings call, management stated they have an outstanding level of capital - 98% of it being tangible capital. The company possesses "good, old-fashioned" common stock and retained earnings.

Now, incorporating net income in our ratio, we can see that Bank7 has demolished competitors in ROATCE. The company is generating nearly twice the return on shareholders' capital than competitors have, and has averaged a whopping 23.0% return over the last four years. Competitors have only managed to generate an average ROATCE of 10.2% over the same time span.

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Net interest margin is calculated by taking the difference between net interest income and outgoing interest payments. The difference is then divided by average earning assets and expressed as a percentage. When we use this ratio, we are calculating how profitably a company uses its investing operations to generate profit. This metric is analogous to the 'gross profit margin' of a "regular company."

Bank7 stands out amongst competitors yet again. In 2019, the company's NIM was almost 1.5x better than competitors and overall, in the last four years, Bank7 has beaten competitors each year. The company's average NIM over this time period has been excellently maintained, at 5.47%, compared to 3.66% for competitors.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing a bank's noninterest expenses by its revenue. An efficiency ratio of 50% is the benchmark for banks, although most fall short. A 50% efficiency ratio implies ¢50 was spent for every dollar of revenue. A lower efficiency ratio is better, as that indicates a bank is spending less in expenses for every dollar earned, and is hence, more efficient.

In Bank7's Q1 2020 Earnings Release Presentation, it reports its efficiency ratio is currently 37.0%. The company's efficiency ratio was 38.5% last year, compared to 62.6% for competitors. Furthermore, over the last four years, Bank7 has averaged an efficiency ratio of exactly 38.0% compared to 63.2% for competitors. This huge disparity displays that Bank7's management is skillfully able to turn resources into revenue. The company's branch-light model also contributes significantly as the company has lower overhead costs than typical banks.

Risks

As always, with any business, there are risks involved in ownership. I will list some of the risks for Bank7 owners:

The company operates in a small region of the country. Any adverse events to the residents of this area will hurt a large portion of Bank7's business. The twenty largest borrowers account for 38.5% of total outstanding commitments. The twenty largest depositors account for 24.6% of total deposits. Hospitality and energy loans comprised 34.5% of Bank7's total loans. If COVID-19 continues to deter travelers and low gas and oil prices persist, Bank7's debtors in these industries may become a credit risk. Market interest rates might rise causing a higher risk of loan default. The underlying collateral might also lose value if interest rates rise enough to decrease demand for that underlying collateralized asset. For a complete set of risks, please see here.

Note: Risk #2 is being diminished by Bank7. The company stated it is decreasing its exposure to the energy portion of the loan portfolio to 12%, versus 18% a year ago. In regards to the hospitality loans, those debtors have stated the hotels only need to be at about 50% occupancy to amortize their debt. Bank7 is confident that the hospitality operators will reach sufficient occupancy levels and that the hospitality portfolio will do well.

Takeaway

Bank7 is a highly profitable bank which is effectively trading negative when you factor in its abundance of cash and absence of debt. The company's branch-light model allows it to be a low-cost provider of banking services to clients, which in turn, allows management to operate the business quite efficiently and far better than competitors. Bank7 beats peers in almost every important metric, particularly in net interest margin (NIM), where the company has averaged 181 basis points higher than competitors in the last four years (5.47% versus 3.66%).

Yes, there are select risks with Bank7, as there are with any company. However, given the fact that the company is highly profitable, flush with cash, and free from debt, the upside far outweighs the downside. Investors are getting to play the role of a thief for a change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BSVN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither this article nor any comment, message, video, or interaction associated with it is to be taken as financial advice. Investors should always do their own research before executing any financial transaction. Raul Shah is not liable for any financial outcome which might occur. Investors assume full responsibility for their actions.