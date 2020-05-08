XPO Logistics: Waiting For A Long-Term Opportunity

In this article, I will explain why XPO Logistics (XPO) is a must-have on your watchlist. While I don't currently own the stock, I believe the company is shaping up to become a buy at lower prices. 2019 caused some financial weakness as global growth had peaked in 2018. 2020 is adding even more fuel to the fire due to COVID-19, however, the company will emerge a winner as investments in its future will pay off big time once cyclical growth returns. In other words, I will tell you why I remain on the sidelines to wait for what could be a tremendous buying opportunity.

Source: XPO Logistics

2019 Was Difficult, 2020 Is Devastating

Normally, this is the part where I show you quarterly earnings per share. However, this article is not going to be an earnings review. The table below displays quarterly sales growth. I am using this graph to show you the company's cyclical behavior. As you can see, sales growth has peaked in Q4 of 2018. While the global economy peaked in Q1 of 2018, XPO still generates roughly 60% of its sales inside of the United States where growth peaked in Q4 of 2018. In other words, it's not a coincidence that sales growth peaked in Q1/2018 and turned into contraction at the start of 2019.

Source: Estimize

XPO's Secular Growth Engine

XPO generates 36% of its sales in its logistics segment. The company is the second-largest global provider of contract logistics, including e-commerce fulfillment, omnichannel solutions, reverse logistics, and smart warehousing. In North America, the company offers highly engineered and customized solutions and has longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers. In Europe, the company offers the largest outsourced e-fulfillment platform. The remaining 64% of sales are generated in the company's transportation segment. XPO is a global provider of business-to-business (B2B) freight transportation thanks to its multimodal capacity through a model of brokered, contracted, and owned fleet. In North America, the company is the largest provider of last-mile for heavy goods. In Western-Europe, the company is a less-than-truckload (LTL) leader.

Overall, the company owns 15,599 tractors/trucks, 40,000 trailers, 10,000 intermodal containers, and 5,000 chassis. However, 69% of the company's revenue mix is 'asset-light' - meaning that services are outweighing capital intensive operations. Almost unsurprisingly, XPO's revenue growth opportunities are mainly based on its asset-light business. For example, advanced pricing analytics and revenue management tools are key to revenue growth. Additionally, two of the company's services, XPO Connect/Direct are creating a digital freight marketplace and a shared distribution network.

Basically, XPO is creating a top-tier technology-driven logistics network including robotics, automated guided vehicles, advanced sortation systems, and vision technology. Tailored robotics will work cooperatively with humans or as standalone solutions.

Source: XPO Logistics Investor Presentation (May 2020)

What XPO is doing, is creating value way beyond offering 'simple' transportation services and hoping that economic growth is high enough to achieve a high utilization rate. The company is building services that implement the latest technologies like Industry 4.0.

As a result of past acquisitions and rising profitability, adjusted EBITDA has been rising 37% per year since 2015. Even 2019 came in stronger despite slower economic growth as I already briefly mentioned. While sales were down in 2019, they more than doubled between 2015 and 2018. Note that rising margins is not something investors should take for granted as 'traditional' transportation companies were struggling to grow margins due to rising input prices like transformation costs to keep up with changing technologies and rising wages.

Source: XPO Logistics Investor Presentation (May 2020)

The graph below shows the GAAP operating margin. As you can see, margins entered positive territory in 2016 and have gradually increased to more than 5% since then. Note that I also added the company's cash from operations and net cash flow. As you can see, along with margins, the company improved its cash flow dramatically. The company turned into a 'mature' business after positioning itself for a changing technological landscape in the years prior to 2015. Source: TIKR.com

The graph below displays what I mean when I say that the company repositioned itself through acquisitions. The negative cash flow from investing values prior to 2016 was mainly caused by acquisitions. The negative, but consistent numbers prior to that are mainly caused by capital expenditures to run the business.

Source: TIKR.com

Buying Lower

You probably guessed it already, but I consider XPO Logistics to be one of the best transportation stocks on the market. However, I am not yet buying. Right now, the stock price is 34% below its 52-week highs and more than 60% up from the March lows. I am waiting for a lower entry as I do not believe in a V-shaped recovery. Sure, I hope it happens, but the situation is different. Economic growth is likely to remain subdued for an extended period of time as consumers will be reluctant to visit crowded spaces until a vaccine is available. In addition to that, more than 20 million people in the United States have lost their jobs so far. This will continue to hurt the economy. I believe that this is the main reason why key sufferers from COVID-19 like industrials and real estate have continued to underperform the S&P 500 - even during the recent recovery as the graph below shows. The sentiment is bad, and I believe we will see additional selling.

Data by YCharts

With regard to XPO's balance sheet, I have to say two things. First of all, they will be able to survive whatever is coming their way I believe. The company's net debt is valued at 2.8x EBITDA, EBIT is covering interest expenses 3.0x and the current ratio is 1.03. Total liabilities are valued at almost 80% of total assets. All of these numbers aren't bad, but not perfect either. I believe the interest coverage ratio will be negative in 2020. The second thing I want to mention is that slightly elevated leverage has put additional pressure on the stock price during downturns. That's why I believe that I will be able to buy the stock between $40 and $50 if I get the chance.

Source: FINVIZ

Regardless of whether you are on the sidelines like me or already invested, keep in mind that while the company will long term benefit from a strong secular tailwind, we are not yet out of the woods. Put the stock on your watchlist and start buying as soon as the stock starts to show weakness again.

Be safe!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.