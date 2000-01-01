Bad news is something that institutional investors can typically deal with, but uncertainty can cripple them, and when in doubt, they tend to assume the worst. Looking at AerCap (NYSE:AER), there’s almost nothing but uncertainty. When will people feel like flying again (let alone when will they be allowed to?)? How many airlines will still be operating? Will AerCap be able to manage its debt maturities in the meantime? And so on.

I won’t pretend to have perfect answers to those questions (I’m still waiting for my crystal ball to come back from the shop…), but I do believe there are a few fundamental concepts you can look at now. AerCap has survived past crises, the company has adequate liquidity for at least the next two years, and so far, it seems that AerCap, banks, aircraft manufacturers, and major airlines are all working together relatively cooperatively. All bets are off if Covid-19 keeps planes grounded indefinitely, but China’s early experience suggests that’s not likely, and I believe AerCap will generate good returns from here.

The Pain Is Only Beginning

AerCap’s first quarter results weren’t bad at all, and the company did beat earnings expectations, but the pain is going to come soon.

Leasing revenue declined 4% yoy and 3% qoq in the first quarter, and while that remains the primary driver of overall revenue, big jumps in maintenance and gains on sale drove 3% year-over-year revenue growth and mitigated the qoq decline to 1.5%. Operating expenses stayed flat on a yoy basis and rose slightly on a qoq basis, leading to 5% yoy growth in adjusted operating income (and a 1.5% sequential decline).

Book value per share rose more than 13% yoy and about 2% qoq. AerCap sold 12 planes in the quarter, generating $265M in proceeds from those sales. As expected, spread margin continues to weaken (7.6% vs. 8.1% a year ago), with basic yield down 60bp and adjusted yield down 20bp.

Deferrals Are Building Up, And Bankruptcies Will Be Coming

Bankruptcies have always been part of the airline industry, and AerCap has been involved in about one per month on average for the last five years. Clearly that number is going to go up. While countries are already moving to support or rescue airlines, with around $75 billion in rescue packages already announced (and another $25 billion or so rumored to be in play), not all airlines are going to make it. AerCap has historically been able to manage bankruptcies by repossessing the planes and re-leasing them to other airlines, but with a large percentage of the global fleet grounded (I’ve seen estimates in the neighborhood of 80%), that’s not going to work now.

AerCap has responded to the intense pressures on its airline lessees by working with them. The company has already granted about $600 million in lease deferrals, representing about 13% of expected 2020 lease revenue, with the expectation that after the two to three-month deferral period, the amounts would be repaid over the next four to six months. That obviously assumes those airlines will get flying again and be in a position to pay those amounts, but then the idea of airlines (and other businesses) getting back underway for the second half of the year is what has already fueled a market rally from the March panic-lows.

As this process unfolds, AerCap and other large lessors will, to some extent, get to pick the winners/survivors, if only insofar as choosing the terms they’re willing to accept. I don’t expect lessors like AerCap to be eager to take up the debt-for-equity proposal that Norwegian Air made in late April, and governments simply won’t be able (or willing) to provide the sort of bailouts that weaker players will need. For AerCap, though, about 70% of its lessee base is made up of flag carriers, majors, or investment-grade operators, and I don’t see many of them going out of business in this crisis.

As far as AerCap’s liquidity goes, the company has $4.7B in cash on hand, $1B in unsecured revolver availability, $2.3B in committed debt, and of $0.3B of contracted sales, as well as management’s estimate of $2.7B in estimated cash flow over the next 12 months. That compares comfortably to the $5.5B in cash outflow commitments. AerCap has also been working with Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) to defer deliveries, with over 60 MAXs already deferred and 2020 capex commitments reduced to $1.6 billion.

The Outlook

To be clear, AerCap is a highly-leveraged company and while the planes it owns have real value, the reality is that liquidating a substantial portion of the fleet quickly at anything close to fair value would be virtually impossible in the current environment. I mention this because it’s a risk worth remembering – if the tech bubble collapse of 2000-2002 and the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 taught us anything, it’s that any highly-leveraged company, however good, can reach a breaking point if their counterparties walk away.

I don’t see AerCap getting there, but there’s a great deal we don’t know about Covid-19 yet. It is possible that a second wave of infections after efforts to reopen economies could lead to another wave of shutdowns. It’s possible that efforts to develop effective vaccines and treatments won’t be successful enough (or will take longer than expected), and Covid-19 will be something we have to learn to live with (like measles and other diseases prior to widespread vaccine availability).

I’m modeling AerCap with the assumption that businesses get back underway in the second half of 2020 and don’t have to close again. I’m expecting a multiyear recovery period for global air travel, and I’m modeling that it takes over six years for AerCap to regain 2019 levels of profitability. Even with those assumptions, including a negative growth rate between 2019 and 2024 and a very low single-digit growth rate between 2019 and 2029, I still see considerable value here on a discounted earnings/cash flow basis.

Another way to think about valuation is like this. Historically, AerCap has an excellent record of generating ROE above its cost of equity (or at least my estimate of its cost of equity). While that cost of equity is certainly higher right now, given the huge modeling uncertainties, I don’t believe it will stay that way. Provided that AerCap can generate a ROE in the double-digits on a long-term basis, even if just barely in the double-digits, I believe the shares are meaningfully undervalued at less than 0.4x book value.

The Bottom Line

Given that I believe AerCap will generate returns above its cost of equity (let alone its overall cost of capital) over the long term, I don’t really see a reason for a sharp discount to book, but that’s where we’re at today. My long-term earnings/cash flow model still produces a fair value in the $60’s and obviously we’re a long way from there today. AerCap has historically traded at a high single-digit P/E and if I assign an 8x multiple to my ’21 EPS estimate, that gives me a fair value of around $48 today. I think that’s a reasonable near-term target, and I think this is a name for risk-tolerant investors to consider, but the high leverage here means these shares could trade wildly on major Covid-19 developments.